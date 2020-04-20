The Raiders have a golden opportunity to fortify a roster that got a lot better through NFL free agency but still has a few holes to fill in the starting lineup and farther down the depth chart.

Las Vegas will get that chance in this week's 2020 NFL draft, which starts with Thursday's first round and runs through Saturday.

General manager Mike Mayock and coach Jon Gruden have two first-round picks, three selection in the third and one each in the fourth and fifth rounds -- plenty of ammo to move around the draft board should they choose.

I believe they will. The Raiders will trade out of the No. 19 slot to gain another high pick in my 2020 seven-round mock draft, which NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock and I will discuss in a Raiders Talk podcast that drops later Monday.

Listen and subscribe to the Raiders Talk Podcast:





The Raiders address their most glaring needs in this mock, though maybe not in the order you'd expect. I believe the Silver and Black would be thrilled to come away with a haul that helps the defensive front and the secondary, and adds more than one receiver in this unique virtual NFL draft.

I, too, "drafted" from the comfort of my own home, albeit with a lot less pressure.

Well, here we go. The Raiders' 2020 seven-round mock draft starts with the No. 12 overall pick ...

2020 NFL mock draft: Raiders projected picks in all seven rounds originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area