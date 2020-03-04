As it always does, the NFL Scouting Combine changes things when it comes to the NFL draft.

There's still nearly two months before the draft and more will change before then, but the combine is one of the biggest events of the year for a reason.

There are players in this latest first-round mock draft who weren't in the first round when I did my first mock draft. And there are players out of the first round this time for various reasons.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Everyone wants to see the Eagles get a wide receiver and that's exactly what I gave them in my latest mock draft.

2020 NFL mock draft: How much did combine change things? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia