2020 NFL Mock Draft 8.0: Crimson Tide dominates the first round

For the first time in the history of the College Football Playoff, the Alabama Crimson Tide was not selected as one of the four participants.

However, that doesn't mean they lack talent.

In our latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft, Alabama has seven first-round selections, by far the most of any university. With close to a dozen players capable of being selected in the first 32 picks of the draft, Alabama could easily break the record for most players selected in the first round by the same school.

Alabama isn't the only team with multiple first-round prospects. LSU, the playoff's No. 1 overall seed, likely has the top overall pick in the draft in Heisman winner Joe Burrow. Do the Bengals select him there?

Ohio State's Chase Young, who many believe is the consensus best player in the draft, has been quiet his past two games. Would a good performance against Clemson in the playoff put him in a position to jump Burrow for the top selection?

The 2020 NFL Draft is loaded with wide receivers and pass rushers, so it's not a shock to see our latest mock draft full of them. We have seven (!!) different wideouts coming off the board in our latest mock draft.

With Alabama and Georgia not participating in the playoffs, both teams have seen high prospects, such as Andrew Thomas and Trevon Diggs, already declare for the draft and forego their bowl games. Will skipping their final college game hurt their stock?

