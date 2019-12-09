2020 NFL Mock Draft 7.0: College football's elite well represented

The College Football Playoff committee announced the four schools selected for this playoff, and each program is full of NFL talent.

So it's not a shock to anyone that in our latest mock draft, LSU, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma all have multiple players projected to go in the first round.

LSU, the No. 1 seed in the playoff, also has on its roster the likely Heisman Trophy winner and consensus No. 1 overall pick in quarterback Joe Burrow. The Tigers have multiple players in their secondary expected to go in the first round, such as safety Grant Delpit and cornerback Kristian Fulton. Where will they end up?

While Burrow may be the consensus top pick, Ohio State has whom many consider to be the best player in the draft in edge rusher Chase Young. Could he be an option for the Redskins at No. 3, where they would select if the season ended today, or will he be off the draft board by then?

The Buckeyes defense is a lot more than just Young. Cornerback Jeffrey Okudah is widely considered the top cornerback in this year's class, and safety Jordan Fuller would likely be a first-round pick in past years.

Clemson's offense deserves a lot of credit, but perhaps their best NFL prospect comes from the defensive side of the ball in linebacker Isaiah Simmons. He has the ability to go after the quarterback, but also make plays in coverage and is all over the field.

A little undersized, Simmons will be an impact player for any team right away. Where does he land?

Oklahoma has had the NFL's No. 1 overall pick the past two seasons in quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. While Jalen Hurts has had a spectacular season, he's not the prospect either one of those signal-callers was.

However, the Sooners do arguably have the best wide receiver in the draft in CeeDee Lamb. In a deep wide receiver class, can Lamb jump over Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Clemson's Tee Higgins to be the first receiver selected?

The 2019 College Football Playoff will be without Alabama for the first time in history. Although the Crimson Tide won't compete for a National Championship, the amount of NFL talent they have on their roster is impossible to ignore.

In our latest Mock Draft, the Crimson Tide have nine (!!) first-round selections, by far the most of any school.

A lot can change between now and April, but college football's elite programs are expected to dominate the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 NFL Mock Draft 7.0: College football's elite well represented