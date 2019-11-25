2020 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Bengals hold two game lead for No. 1 pick

With only five weeks remaining in the NFL season, the projected draft order is starting to form.

As it stands now, the Bengals control their own destiny to the top overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. After the Redskins Week 12 victory, every team besides Cincinnati has at least two victories. The Bengals are currently a hapless 0-11, giving them a two-game lead in the tank rankings.

With their seventh consecutive loss and second winless month in a row, the Giants have moved into the driver's seat for the No. 2 overall pick. The team's Week 16 contest vs. Washington could be a deciding factor as to which franchise will select second in April's draft.

Everyone knows the Dolphins need a franchise quarterback. Do they pull the trigger with the No. 3 overall pick, or do they wait to draft a signal-caller with one of the other two first-round picks they currently possess. How does the health of Tua Tagovailoa impact Miami's future plans?

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers turns 38 in December and has thrown seven interceptions in his last two games. Could the writing be on the wall? Will Los Angeles use their first-round pick on who the franchise believes can be Rivers' successor?

After missing two games due to a suspension for violating NCAA rules, Ohio State's Chase Young returned to the field this past week against Penn State. The edge rusher added three more sacks to his stellar junior campaign, cementing himself as the overall best player in the draft.

Will the Giants pull the trigger on him at pick No. 2, or is he good enough for the Bengals to pass on their QB of the future to select a generational talent in Young?

There's a lot to unpack in our latest mock draft. Check it all out here.

