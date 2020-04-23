This is our final chance to try and map out how it will go Thursday night as the NFL begins the most unusual draft in its history in these days of sheltering-in-place and stay-at-home orders. They'll be no Vegas glitz and certainly, no handshake with Commissioner Roger Goodell as the draftees will be home, just like the drafters.

It'll be an all-conference call draft that the league is hoping goes off with minimal technical glitches.

For the Patriots, it's perhaps the most important draft of the Bill Belichick Era. Twenty years ago, in his first draft as New England's head coach, he found a sixth-round pick at quarterback, No. 199 overall. You know the rest.

Now, there are plenty of needs to be filled as the Pats begin the post-Brady Era. Do they trade up from No. 23 overall? Trade down and sit out the first round, hoping to package that pick with others for value later?

Here's our last best guess at how it goes for the Pats and 31 others:

2020 NFL Mock Draft 6.0: Patriots add needed help at linebacker originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston