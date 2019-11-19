The college football world was put into a frenzy this past Saturday, as Alabama quarterback and potential 2020 NFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Tua Tagovailoa injured his hip vs. Mississippi State. He underwent surgery on Monday and will miss the remainder of the season.

Doctors anticipate a full recovery for Tagovailoa, but the Alabama QB will almost certainly be unable to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine in February. Once the consensus No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, how much will his draft status be altered?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Even with Tagovailoa's status uncertain, the 2020 NFL Draft us still loaded at the quarterback position. Will teams look to LSU's Joe Burrow or Oregon's Justin Herbert as the answer?

Outside of quarterback, this draft is expected to be loaded with pass rushers and wide receivers.

Will the trio of Alabama's wide receivers -- Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III and DeVonta Smith -- all be first-round picks? What about Clemson's Tee Higgins and Oklahoma's Ceedee Lamb?

Ohio State's Chase Young will steal all the headlines at pass rusher, but LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson and Iowa's A.J. Epenesa are both sure to be first-round picks. Where do they end up?

As we saw with Tagovailoa, things can change in an instant. The draft order is still uncertain, as there are still several weeks or football to be played. But there are plenty of impact players in the 2020 Draft to help a plethora of teams.

MORE NFL NEWS:

Story continues

2020 NFL Mock Draft 5.0: How does Tua Tagovailoa's injury shake up the draft? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington