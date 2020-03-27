2020 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: Patriots invest in protecting Jarrett Stidham

The Patriots have an issue right now.

This year's draft is deep into the second and third rounds, and yet they don't currently have a pick between selections No. 23 and No. 87 at the bottom of the third. That's arguably where the meat of this year's class resides.

How do they bridge that gap? They'll no doubt be open be doing what they always do on draft weekend: wheeling and dealing. And that's exactly what we have them doing in this mock draft.

While trading down tends to induce eye-rolling across our six-state region, it might be the ideal scenario for the Patriots this year. Particularly if they can add a cornerstone talent in the lower end of the first round while adding a pick that'll give them the capital to move way up from the bottom of the third if they want.

Let's see what's available to them.

