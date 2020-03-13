We'll know more soon.

Free agency will soon be upon us (whether or not it's delayed), and after the initial wave of signings we'll have a better idea of what types of players teams will be seeking in the draft.

Your team need a tight end but got one when the new league year hit? On to other positions. Needed a quarterback but your club pounced on a market that is oddly overflowing with potential starters? Time to focus elsewhere.

This is our last chance though to try to address - for all 32 teams - a high-end need with a high-end player before the news of new contracts flood your timelines on Twitter.

We'll know more soon, but this exercise is still one that's worthwhile since it'll get us thinking about what teams might want in the draft if they can't get it in free agency.

2020 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Countdown to free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston