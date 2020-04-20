2020 NFL Mock Draft 17.0: Will there be any draft surprises?

The wait is almost over; the NFL Draft is just days away.

In NBC Sports Washington's final mock draft prior to Thursday's draft, the top two picks remain the same as they have been for quite some time. The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to select LSU QB Joe Burrow with the top pick, followed by Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young heading to the Washington Redskins at No. 2.

A common saying around the NFL is the draft truly begins with the No. 3 pick and the Detroit Lions hold that selection. Will they stay put at three and take a much-needed cornerback such as Ohio State's Jeff Okudah, or hope to trade back? What about the New York Giants at No. 4, who also have reportedly shown interest in moving back, too?

Both the Miami Dolphins (pick No. 5) and Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6) will likely pick their QB of the future in this year's draft. Barring any trades, the Dolphins are expected to have the choice between Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert. Are Tua's medical concerns enough for the Dolphins to pass on the Crimson Tide QB, or do they just like Herbert more? Will the Chargers try to jump Miami to get the QB of their choice?

The 2020 wide receiver class is one of the deepest in years; as many as seven or eight wideouts could possibly hear their name called in the first round. But which pass-catcher will be the first off the board on Thursday has been up for plenty of debate over the past couple of weeks.

Our latest mock draft has three wide receivers coming off the board in a row: Alabama's duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, along with Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb. But who goes first, and to what team?

Another intriguing storyline surrounding this year's draft is the fact that four teams (Las Vegas, Miami, Minnesota, and San Francisco) all have multiple first-rounders. With the draft being completely virtual and in a setting unlike any before, it will be interesting to see the number of (or lack of) trades, especially from teams that have multiple firsts.

With the NFL Draft just days away, there's a lot to unpack in our latest mock.

