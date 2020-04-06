2020 NFL Mock Draft 15.0: Who's the first wide receiver taken?

It's officially April, and you know what that means: draft month.

The 2020 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, and the top of the board seems pretty much set. The Cincinnati Bengals are widely expected to take LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection. Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young will likely be heading to the Washington Redskins at No. 2, assuming the Burgundy and Gold don't trade out of the position. Some order of Ohio State's Jeff Okudah and Clemson's Isaiah Simmons will probably follow after that.

But one of the more intriguing storylines to follow during this year's NFL Draft is which wide receiver will be taken off the board first. The 2020 wideout class is stacked; as many as seven or eight pass-catchers could hear their names called in the first round.

The 2020 class has frequently been compared to the one of 2014, a group that saw Mike Evans, Odell Beckham Jr., Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks and Kelvin Benjamin go in the first round. The 2014 class was also plenty deep, as future Pro Bowlers Davante Adams, Allen Robinson and Jarvis Landry were all second-round selections.

While there are multiple wideouts that will likely be selected during the first round of the 2020 Draft, there are really only three that truly have the chance to be the first receiver taken.

The first choice is Alabama's Jerry Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner given to the nation's best wide receiver. Jeudy entered the 2019 season as the consensus top wideout in this class and a likely top 10 pick.

His stock slipped just slightly during this past season (partially due to the injury of QB Tua Tagovailoa and the vast amount of talent around him), but the Crimson Tide alum still has as good of a chance as any pass-catcher to be the first off the board at his position. Jeudy is an excellent route runner, has near-elite speed and a full arsenal of tricks in his bag. He's earned comparisons to Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper.

Story continues

<<CLICK HERE FOR NBC SPORTS WASHINGTON'S MOCK DRAFT 15.0>>

Another threat to be the top wide receiver taken is Jeudy's Alabama teammate, Henry Ruggs III. The wideout caught the attention of many teams at the NFL Scouting Combine with his 4.27 40-yard dash, but Ruggs is much more than just a speed receiver. The Alabama product can run a full route tree and is a home run threat any time he touches the ball. NFL teams tend to fall in love with speedy pass-catchers, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Ruggs is the first receiver taken on April 23.

Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb rounds out the trio of wide receivers that have the chance to be the first wideout selected on draft night. Lamb is a nearly full package at wideout -- he runs a complete route package and catches contested passes as well as any receiver in this class. Some teams view Lamb as a possession receiver, but he plays faster than his 4.51 40-yard dash time.

There are several teams in the first round looking to add a wide receiver, with the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles, and Las Vegas Raiders the most likely of the bunch. Other clubs, such as the Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers, could all consider taking a pass-catcher in the first round, too.

Our latest mock draft has six wideouts going in the first round, with the potential for that to be even more. This class has the chance to be truly special.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

2020 NFL Mock Draft 15.0: Who's the first wide receiver taken? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington