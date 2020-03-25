2020 NFL Mock Draft 14.0: Free agency shakes up first round

The first week of NFL free agency is in the books, and several clubs' draft boards look a lot different than they did seven days ago.

Arguably no draft board has changed more than the San Francisco 49ers'. The reigning NFC champions traded All-Pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for the No. 13 overall pick. Suddenly, the 49ers can snag a top prospect, whether that be a defensive lineman like South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw to replace Buckner or a wide receiver to help grow Jimmy Garoppolo's game.

The 49ers weren't the only team that made a major trade. The Houston Texans shipped All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins to the desert in exchange for Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson and a second-round pick. Many pegged the Cardinals to take a wideout with the eighth pick, but now Arizona can perhaps snag an offensive lineman to help protect young QB Kyler Murray.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For the first time in over two decades, the New England Patriots have a hole at the quarterback position, as Tom Brady is headed to Tampa Bay. Do the Patriots attempt to trade up in the draft to snag a signal-caller, or does one fall into their lap at No. 23? Or, do they avoid taking a quarterback in the first round altogether?

The Minnesota Vikings acquired a plethora of draft picks from Buffalo in exchange for stud wide receiver Stefon Diggs. With two first-round picks, does Minnesota try to find Diggs' replacement in a star-studded, deep receiver class?

The Redskins acquired three-year veteran QB Kyle Allen from Carolina, finding a quality backup for Dwayne Haskins and someone who can start if need be. Does this eliminate speculation that the Redskins will draft Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2, and is Chase Young even more of a lock now?

Story continues

There's a lot to unpack in our latest mock draft.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

2020 NFL Mock Draft 14.0: Free agency shakes up first round originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington