2020 NFL Mock Draft 13.0: Risers and fallers from the Combine

The 2020 NFL Scouting Combine is in the books, and multiple prospects raised their stock in Indianapolis this past week.

The hype around Utah State quarterback Jordan Love was real at the Combine. After a strong showing in Indy, Love cracked the first-round for the first time in our mock draft. Where did he land?

Neither LSU quarterback Joe Burrow or Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young worked out at the Combine, but both are still top 5 picks in our latest mock. But did the strong showing from Clemson's do-it-all linebacker Isaiah Simmons catapult him into the discussion for a top-2 selection?

Henry Ruggs III did not beat John Ross' record for the 40-yard dash, but the Alabama wide receiver showed his track speed with his Combine-best 4.27 time. Ruggs is more than just a speedy wideout; he can run a full route tree. Where does he land in the first round?

Louisville left tackle Mekhi Becton was already shooting up draft boards prior to the Combine, but his exceptional workout has thrust him into the conversation for the first tackle taken in April's draft. Which team nabs him in the first, and where does he go?

While many thrived at the Combine, others struggled. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa was a sure-fire first-rounder prior to Indy. Where does is his stock now? What about wide receivers Laviska Shenault and K.J. Hamler?

There's a lot to unpack in our latest Mock Draft, the post-Scouting Combine edition.

