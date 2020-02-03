2020 NFL Mock Draft 11.0: The offseason is here

With Super Bowl LIV now in the history books, all 32 teams can fully shift their focus towards the offseason. The next big event? The NFL Scouting Combine.

The 2020 NFL Draft is just eight weeks away, but plenty of things will happen between now and then. The combine begins on Feb. 23, as scouts will get an in-depth look at 300-plus NFL prospects.

The Bengals have been on the clock for over a month, and it's a wide consensus that they will select LSU's Joe Burrow. Does that hold true in our latest mock?

Much talk surrounding the Redskins is what will they do with the No. 2 overall pick. Could the Dolphins, Chargers or nay other quarterback-needy team trade up, or will the Redskins stand put and select Ohio State's Chase Young?

Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa continues to recover from the dislocated hip he suffered in November, but is expected to make a full recovery. How does his recovery process affect his draft position?

Saints wideout Michael Thomas had an incredible season, earning Offensive Player of the Year honors. But New Orleans' next best receiver caught under 40 passes. Do the Saints take advantage of the loaded 2020 receiver class by selecting a wideout at No. 24?

The Kansas City Chiefs just won their second Super Bowl in franchise history, but still have certain areas they could significantly improve. Who do they nab with the final pick in the first round?

There's a lot to unfold in our latest 2020 NFL Mock Draft.

