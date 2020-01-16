2020 NFL Mock Draft 10.0: Will Isaiah Simmons jump Chase Young?

The college football season is officially over, and the LSU Tigers have completed one of the best seasons in the sport's history. They finished 15-0, which has only happened twice in the sport's history, and defeated Clemson handily in the National Championship.

LSU signal-caller Joe Burrow broke several records during his Heisman-winning season in 2019, finishing with 65 total touchdowns. In Monday's National Championship victory over Clemson, Burrow finished with 463 passing yards and five touchdown passes, capping his incredible campaign. His performance Monday all but cemented his status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

But Burrow wasn't the only standout performer in the National Championship game. Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons had a standout performance while playing multiple positions on the field.

Ohio State pass rusher Chase Young has been the consensus first defensive player off the board, but did Simmons boost his status enough for the Redskins to consider him at pick No. 2?

Alabama was on the outside looking in for the first time in the College Football Playoff, but their loaded roster did not go unnoticed. The Crimson Tide make up eight of the first 32 picks in our latest mock draft.

In the past few weeks, several quarterbacks have declared for the NFL Draft. With fewer QB-needy teams than usual, do Georgia's Jake Fromm, Utah State's Jordan Love, and Washington's Jacob Eason land in the first round?

<<CLICK HERE FOR 2020 NFL MOCK DRAFT 10.0>>

With just a few days remaining for underclassmen to declare for the draft, several first-round prospects still have a decision to make. We've already seen Alabama's DeVonta Smith and Alex Leatherwood decide to return for their senior season. What other prospects will join them?

