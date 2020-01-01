2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Patriots hold off on a Gronkowski replacement

Need help offensively come the spring? Do we have the draft for you. At this point - and it's early - it doesn't look like a first-round crop that's loaded with quarterbacks or tight ends. (Figured you might be wondering, Patriots fans.) But it is well-stocked with receiving help and offensive linemen. There are plenty of defensive backs who look like first-rounders, as well.

So where will the Patriots be looking? Given their ineffectiveness on offense in 2019, and given their average age on defense, it looks like they'll be free to take the best player available - almost regardless of position. The player we gave them looks like a no-doubt-about-it Prototypical Patriot. And he fills a need. But you'll have to read on to find out exactly who we chose.

