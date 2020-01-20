2020 NFL Free Agents - QB, RB, WR, TE
This column is everything you need to know before the 2020 NFL Free Agency period from a fantasy football perspective. I cover each NFL team’s cap space, team needs, free agents, free agent targets, and current starting skill-position players. This is the free agency preview, and then I’ll turn things over to Nick Mensio who will be keeping track of each team’s transactions here.
2020 NFL Cap Space
2020 NFL Free Agents
“Unrestricted” means the player is allowed to sign with any team. “Restricted” means the player can sign an offer sheet with any team, but his 2019 team can keep him on the roster by signing him to a restricted tender. “Exclusive Rights” means the player will return to his 2019 team unless the team opts to make him an unrestricted free agent. “Cut candidates” are players that may be released because their contract is too expensive relative to their talent and cap space. Some cut candidates are near locks to be released while others are closer to doubtful.
49ers Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $16.7m (26th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
33
RB
Restricted
25
WR
Restricted
25
TE
Unrestricted
29
WR
Unrestricted
28
TE
Unrestricted
32
TE
Exclusive Rights
25
RB
Exclusive Rights
25
QB
Exclusive Rights
25
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Jimmy Garoppolo
WR: Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goodwin (cut candidate, $4.5m in savings), Dante Pettis
TE: George Kittle
RB: Tevin Coleman (cut candidate, $4.9m in savings), Raheem Mostert
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
WR2: Re-sign Emmanuel Sanders, Breshad Perriman
Bears Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $7.0m (28th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
34
TE
Unrestricted
31
TE
Exclusive Rights
27
Currently on the Roster Starters
WR: Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel (cut candidate, $4.5m in savings)
TE: Trey Burton (cut candidate, $1m in savings)
RB: David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen
RB/WR/KR: Cordarrelle Patterson (cut candidate, $5.2m in savings)
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: Cam Newton (trade), Andy Dalton (trade or sign), Marcus Mariota
TE: Tyler Eifert, Darren Fells
Bengals Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $49.7m (16th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
32
TE
Unrestricted
30
TE
Restricted
27
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Andy Dalton (strong cut candidate, $17.7m in savings)
WR: Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Auden Tate
TE: C.J. Uzomah
RB: Joe Mixon
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: Joe Burrow
WR1: Re-sign A.J. Green, Robby Anderson
TE: Hunter Henry, Eric Ebron, re-sign Tyler Eifert
Bills Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $82.3m (3rd)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
RB
Unrestricted
37
WR
Restricted
25
RB
Unrestricted
29
WR
Exclusive Rights
26
TE
Exclusive Rights
26
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Josh Allen
WR: John Brown, Cole Beasley, Duke Williams
TE: Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft (cut candidate, $5m in savings)
RB: Devin Singletary
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
WR3: Devin Funchess, Phillip Dorsett
TE: Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert
Broncos Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $61.9m (8th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Restricted
28
RB
Unrestricted
28
RB
Unrestricted
29
WR
Exclusive Rights
27
Very likely to return
WR
Exclusive Rights
28
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Drew Lock, Joe Flacco (cut candidate, $10m in savings)
WR: Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, ???
TE: Noah Fant
RB: Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
WR2: Breshad Perriman, Devin Funchess
Slot WR: Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola, Nelson Agholor
Browns Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $50.9m (15th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
RB
Restricted
25
CLE can match an outside offer
WR
Unrestricted
26
TE
Restricted
25
QB
Unrestricted
36
RB
Exclusive Rights
25
WR
Exclusive Rights
25
TE
Exclusive Rights
26
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Baker Mayfield
WR: Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Damion Ratley
TE: David Njoku
RB: Nick Chubb
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
NA
Buccaneers Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $81.5 (4th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
26
TB can place a tag on Winston
WR
Unrestricted
27
A return would make sense
RB
Unrestricted
26
TE
Restricted
27
QB
Unrestricted
31
TE
Exclusive Rights
26
Bryant Mitchell
WR
Exclusive Rights
28
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Ryan Griffin
WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller
TE: O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate
RB: Ronald Jones
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: Re-sign Jameis Winston, Philip Rivers
RB: Melvin Gordon, Chris Thompson, Lamar Miller
Cardinals Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $65.4m (6th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
RB
Unrestricted
26
ARI will likely try to re-sign Drake
WR
Unrestricted
27
WR
Unrestricted
25
TE
Unrestricted
31
QB
Unrestricted
27
RB
Unrestricted
27
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Kyler Murray
WR: Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella
TE: Maxx Williams, Dan Arnold
RB: David Johnson (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut)
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
RB: Re-sign Kenyan Drake
WR: Robby Anderson, A.J. Green
Chargers Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $54.2m (13th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
39
Rivers literally moved to Florida
RB
Unrestricted
27
Gordon will test the open market
RB
Restricted
25
Ekeler isn’t going anywhere most likely
TE
Unrestricted
26
Henry should be a priority for LAC
WR
Unrestricted
31
TE
Restricted
27
TE
Unrestricted
32
WR
Unrestricted
28
RB
Exclusive Rights
27
Dylan Cantrell
WR
Exclusive Rights
26
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Tyrod Taylor (cut candidate, $5m in savings)
WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Andre Patton
TE: Virgil Green (cut candidate, $2.7m in savings)
RB: Justin Jackson
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: NFL Draft, Re-sign Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton (trade)
TE: Re-sign Hunter Henry
RB: Re-sign Austin Ekeler, Carlos Hyde, Jordan Howard, Frank Gore
Chiefs Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $21.2m (24th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
RB
Unrestricted
32
Lost his role in the 2nd half of the season
WR
Unrestricted
26
RB
Unrestricted
29
TE
Unrestricted
29
QB
Unrestricted
36
QB
Unrestricted
35
FB
Unrestricted
32
TE
Exclusive Rights
25
TE
Exclusive Rights
25
WR
Exclusive Rights
25
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Patrick Mahomes
WR: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins (cut candidate, $14m in savings), Mecole Hardman
TE: Travis Kelce
RB: Damien Williams
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
RB: Lamar Miller, Chris Thompson, Peyton Barber
WR3: Ted Ginn, Phillip Dorsett, Devin Funchess
Colts Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $91.8m (1st)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
TE
Unrestricted
27
Ebron will test the open market
WR
Unrestricted
26
WR
Unrestricted
26
WR
Restricted
26
WR
Unrestricted
31
RB
Unrestricted
26
WR
Exclusive Rights
25
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Jacoby Brissett
WR: T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal
TE: Jack Doyle
RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: NFL Draft, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers
WR2: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders, Breshad Perriman
Cowboys Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $81.1m (5th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
27
DAL will sign Dak long-term or tag him
WR
Unrestricted
26
WR
Unrestricted
30
TE
Unrestricted
38
Linked to the Giants lol
TE
Restricted
26
WR
Unrestricted
29
QB
Restricted
27
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: ???
WR: Michael Gallup, Devin Smith, Jon'Vea Johnson
TE: Dalton Schultz
RB: Ezekiel Elliott
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: Re-sign Dak Prescott
WR1: Re-sign Amari Cooper
Slot WR: Re-sign Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola
TE: Re-sign Jason Witten, Re-sign Blake Jarwin, Tyler Eifert, Darren Fells
Dolphins Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $91.4m (2nd)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
27
TE
Unrestricted
29
WR
Unrestricted
26
WR
Exclusive Rights
24
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen (trade candidate)
WR: DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson (cut candidate, $9.5 in savings)
TE: Mike Gesicki
RB: Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: NFL Draft
WR2: Robby Anderson, Breshad Perriman, Nelson Agholor
RB: Melvin Gordon, Carlos Hyde, Jordan Howard, Lamar Miller, Chris Thompson
Eagles Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $43.7m (20th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
27
RB
Unrestricted
26
RB
Unrestricted
37
QB
Unrestricted
41
TE
Unrestricted
28
RB
Restricted
26
QB
Unrestricted
27
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Carson Wentz
WR: DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Greg Ward
TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert
RB: Miles Sanders
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
WR: Robby Anderson, Phillip Dorsett, Devin Funchess
Falcons Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $6.7m (29th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
TE
Unrestricted
26
RB
Restricted
25
WR
Unrestricted
29
RB
Unrestricted
31
QB
Restricted
32
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Matt Ryan
WR: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage
TE: Jaeden Graham
RB: Devonta Freeman (cut candidate, $3.5m in savings)
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
TE: Re-sign Austin Hooper, Tyler Eifert
RB: NFL Draft
Giants Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $61.9m (9th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
39
Doesn’t want to take a backup job
WR
Unrestricted
28
RB
Restricted
27
WR
Unrestricted
30
TE
Unrestricted
28
WR
Unrestricted
26
WR
Unrestricted
26
Buck Allen
RB
Unrestricted
29
WR
Unrestricted
26
Isaiah Searight
TE
Exclusive Rights
23
WR
Exclusive Rights
27
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Daniel Jones
WR: Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton
TE: Evan Engram
RB: Saquon Barkley
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
NA
Jaguars Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $-2.0m (31st)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Restricted
27
TE
Unrestricted
27
TE
Unrestricted
28
TE
Unrestricted
27
Terry Godwin
WR
Unrestricted
24
Devante Mays
RB
Exclusive Rights
26
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut)
WR: D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley
TE: Josh Oliver, Geoff Swaim (cut candidate, $4m in savings)
RB: Leonard Fournette (cut candidate, $4.2m in savings)
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
TE: Tyler Eifert, Garrett Celek
Jets Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $51.4m (14th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
27
Will be wanted by many teams
WR
Unrestricted
33
RB
Unrestricted
27
RB
Unrestricted
32
TE
Unrestricted
28
QB
Unrestricted
29
QB
Unrestricted
30
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Sam Darnold
WR: Jamison Crowder, Quincy Enunwa (cut candidate, $2.4m in savings), Vyncint Smith
TE: Ryan Griffin, Chris Herndon
RB: Le’Veon Bell (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut)
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
WR1: Re-sign Robby Anderson, A.J. Green
WR2: Breshad Perriman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Funchess
Lions Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $48.7m (17th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
35
DET has interest in re-signing him
TE
Unrestricted
29
RB
Restricted
27
QB
Unrestricted
27
WR
Unrestricted
30
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Matthew Stafford
WR: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall
TE: T.J. Hockenson
RB: Kerryon Johnson
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
Slot WR: Re-sign Danny Amendola, Randall Cobb, Nelson Agholor
Packers Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $32.8m (22nd)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
26
TE
Unrestricted
36
WR
Unrestricted
30
RB
Unrestricted
27
Malcolm Johnson
TE
Restricted
28
WR
Exclusive Rights
25
WR
Exclusive Rights
28
Robert Tonyan
TE
Exclusive Rights
26
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Aaron Rodgers
WR: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, ???
TE: Jimmy Graham (cut candidate, $8m in savings), Jace Sternberger
RB: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
WR2: Robby Anderson, A.J. Green, re-sign Allen Lazard
Slot WR: Re-sign Geronimo Allison, Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola, Nelson Agholor
Panthers Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $25.1m (23rd)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
32
DeAndrew White
WR
Restricted
29
TE
Restricted
27
QB
Exclusive Rights
24
RB
Exclusive Rights
24
TE
Exclusive Rights
26
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Cam Newton (trade or cut candidate, $19m in savings)
WR: D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Jarius Wright (cut candidate, $3m in savings)
TE: Greg Olsen (retirement or cut candidate, $8.1m in savings), Ian Thomas
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
NA
Patriots Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $47.0m (18th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
43
WR
Unrestricted
27
Ben Watson
TE
Unrestricted
40
Matt Slater
WR
Unrestricted
35
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Jarrett Stidham
WR: Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu (cut candidate, $6.5m in savings), N’Keal Harry
TE: Matt LaCosse
RB: James White, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead (cut candidate, $3m in savings)
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: Re-sign Tom Brady, Cam Newton (trade), Teddy Bridgewater, Philip Rivers
WR1: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders
TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert
Raiders Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $57.8m (11th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
RB
Unrestricted
27
RB
Unrestricted
27
Eric Tomlinson
TE
Unrestricted
28
QB
Restricted
26
QB
Unrestricted
31
WR
Unrestricted
33
RB
Unrestricted
28
RB
Unrestricted
27
WR
Exclusive Rights
24
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Derek Carr (trade or cut candidate, $16.5m in savings)
WR: Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones (cut candidate, $1.3m in savings)
TE: Darren Waller
RB: Josh Jacobs
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
WR1: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders
Rams Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $21.1m (25th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
29
WR
Unrestricted
26
WR
Restricted
26
TE
Exclusive Rights
26
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Jared Goff
WR: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks (trade candidate)
TE: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett
RB: Todd Gurley (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut), Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
NA
Ravens Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $33.8 (21st)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
29
WR
Unrestricted
27
WR
Unrestricted
27
RB
Exclusive Rights
25
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Lamar Jackson
WR: Marquise Brown, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin
TE: Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, Nick Boyle
RB: Mark Ingram, Justice Hill
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
WR1: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders
Slot WR: Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola, Nelson Agholor
Redskins Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $44.5m (19th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
32
RB
Unrestricted
30
TE
Unrestricted
36
RB
Unrestricted
26
QB
Unrestricted
34
TE
Exclusive Rights
29
QB
Exclusive Rights
28
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Dwayne Haskins
WR: Terry McLaurin, Paul Richardson (cut candidate, $2.5m in savings), Trey Quinn
TE: Jordan Reed (cut candidate, $8.5m in savings)
RB: Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
WR2: Breshad Perriman, Rashard Higgins, Devin Funchess, Phillip Dorsett
TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert
Saints Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $11.8m (27th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
41
QB
Unrestricted
28
QB
Restricted
30
WR
Unrestricted
35
WR
Restricted
27
RB
Unrestricted
26
WR
Restricted
26
WR
Exclusive Rights
26
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: ???
WR: Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris
TE: Jared Cook
RB: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: Re-sign Drew Brees, Re-sign Teddy Bridgewater
WR2: Breshad Perriman, Randall Cobb, Devin Funchess, Phillip Dorsett
Seahawks Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $62.7m (7th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
TE
Restricted
27
SEA can match an outside offer
WR
Unrestricted
29
Likely has played his last NFL snap
WR
Unrestricted
30
WR
Restricted
25
RB
Unrestricted
34
Retirement is most likely
TE
Unrestricted
30
RB
Unrestricted
26
Not projected to return to SEA
RB
Unrestricted
31
Not projected to return to SEA
QB
Unrestricted
30
WR
Exclusive Rights
24
TE
Exclusive Rights
26
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Russell Wilson
WR: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, John Ursua
TE: Will Dissly, Ed Dickson (cut candidate, $3.2m in savings)
RB: Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
TE: Re-sign Jacob Hollister
Steelers Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $1.4m (30th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
TE
Unrestricted
27
Currently on the Roster Starters
WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson
TE: Vance McDonald (cut candidate, $5.7m in savings)
RB: James Conner, Jaylen Samuel
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
NA
Texans Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $55.2m (12th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
RB
Unrestricted
29
RB
Unrestricted
29
TE
Unrestricted
34
AJ McCarron
QB
Unrestricted
30
RB
Unrestricted
32
QB
Unrestricted
34
WR
Exclusive Rights
27
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Deshaun Watson
WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Kenny Stills
TE: Jordan Akins
RB: Duke Johnson (cut candidate, $4.1m in savings)
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert, re-sign Darren Fells
RB: Re-sign Carlos Hyde, re-sign Lamar Miller, Melvin Gordon, Jordan Howard
Titans Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $60.2m (10th)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
QB
Unrestricted
32
RB
Unrestricted
26
QB
Unrestricted
27
WR
Unrestricted
26
TE
Unrestricted
28
RB
Restricted
28
WR
Restricted
28
TE
Exclusive Rights
25
WR
Exclusive Rights
25
Logan Woodside
QB
Exclusive Rights
25
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: ???
WR: A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries
TE: Jonnu Smith, Delanie Walker (cut candidate, $6.7m in savings)
RB: Dion Lewis (cut candidate, $4m in savings)
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
QB: Re-sign Ryan Tannehill
RB: Re-sign Derrick Henry
Vikings Cap Space and Free Agents
Cap Space: $-5.4m (32nd)
Free Agent
Pos
Type
Age
Notes
WR
Unrestricted
25
RB
Restricted
27
RB
Unrestricted
27
QB
Unrestricted
28
Currently on the Roster Starters
QB: Kirk Cousins
WR: Stefon Diggs (trade candidate), Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson
TE: Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith
RB: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison
Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades
NA