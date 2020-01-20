2020 NFL Free Agents - QB, RB, WR, TE

This column is everything you need to know before the 2020 NFL Free Agency period from a fantasy football perspective. I cover each NFL team’s cap space, team needs, free agents, free agent targets, and current starting skill-position players. This is the free agency preview, and then I’ll turn things over to Nick Mensio who will be keeping track of each team’s transactions here.

2020 NFL Cap Space

“Unrestricted” means the player is allowed to sign with any team. “Restricted” means the player can sign an offer sheet with any team, but his 2019 team can keep him on the roster by signing him to a restricted tender. “Exclusive Rights” means the player will return to his 2019 team unless the team opts to make him an unrestricted free agent. “Cut candidates” are players that may be released because their contract is too expensive relative to their talent and cap space. Some cut candidates are near locks to be released while others are closer to doubtful.

49ers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $16.7m (26th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

WR: Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goodwin (cut candidate, $4.5m in savings), Dante Pettis

TE: George Kittle

RB: Tevin Coleman (cut candidate, $4.9m in savings), Raheem Mostert

Story continues

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR2: Re-sign Emmanuel Sanders, Breshad Perriman

Bears Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $7.0m (28th)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Chase Daniel QB Unrestricted 34 Bradley Sowell TE Unrestricted 31 J.P. Holtz TE Exclusive Rights 27

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Mitchell Trubisky

WR: Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel (cut candidate, $4.5m in savings)

TE: Trey Burton (cut candidate, $1m in savings)

RB: David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen

RB/WR/KR: Cordarrelle Patterson (cut candidate, $5.2m in savings)

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Cam Newton (trade), Andy Dalton (trade or sign), Marcus Mariota

TE: Tyler Eifert, Darren Fells

Bengals Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $49.7m (16th)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes A.J. Green WR Unrestricted 32 Tyler Eifert TE Unrestricted 30 Cethan Carter TE Restricted 27

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Andy Dalton (strong cut candidate, $17.7m in savings)

WR: Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Auden Tate

TE: C.J. Uzomah

RB: Joe Mixon

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Joe Burrow

WR1: Re-sign A.J. Green, Robby Anderson

TE: Hunter Henry, Eric Ebron, re-sign Tyler Eifert

Bills Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $82.3m (3rd)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Frank Gore RB Unrestricted 37 Isaiah McKenzie WR Restricted 25 Senorise Perry RB Unrestricted 29 Robert Foster WR Exclusive Rights 26 Jason Croom TE Exclusive Rights 26

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Josh Allen

WR: John Brown, Cole Beasley, Duke Williams

TE: Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft (cut candidate, $5m in savings)

RB: Devin Singletary

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR3: Devin Funchess, Phillip Dorsett

TE: Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert

Broncos Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $61.9m (8th)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Brandon Allen QB Restricted 28 Devontae Booker RB Unrestricted 28 Theo Riddick RB Unrestricted 29 Tim Patrick WR Exclusive Rights 27 Very likely to return Diontae Spencer WR Exclusive Rights 28

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Drew Lock, Joe Flacco (cut candidate, $10m in savings)

WR: Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, ???

TE: Noah Fant

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR2: Breshad Perriman, Devin Funchess

Slot WR: Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola, Nelson Agholor

Browns Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $50.9m (15th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Baker Mayfield

WR: Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Damion Ratley

TE: David Njoku

RB: Nick Chubb

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA

Buccaneers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $81.5 (4th)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Jameis Winston QB Unrestricted 26 TB can place a tag on Winston Breshad Perriman WR Unrestricted 27 A return would make sense Peyton Barber RB Unrestricted 26 Antony Auclair TE Restricted 27 Blaine Gabbert QB Unrestricted 31 Tanner Hudson TE Exclusive Rights 26 Bryant Mitchell WR Exclusive Rights 28

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Ryan Griffin

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller

TE: O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate

RB: Ronald Jones

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Re-sign Jameis Winston, Philip Rivers

RB: Melvin Gordon, Chris Thompson, Lamar Miller

"Unrestricted" means the player is allowed to sign with any team. "Restricted" means the player can sign an offer sheet with any team, but his 2019 team can keep him on the roster by signing him to a restricted tender. "Exclusive Rights" means the player will return to his 2019 team unless the team opts to make him an unrestricted free agent. "Cut candidates" are players that may be released because their contract is too expensive relative to their talent and cap space. Some cut candidates are near locks to be released while others are closer to doubtful.

Cardinals Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $65.4m (6th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Kyler Murray

WR: Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella

TE: Maxx Williams, Dan Arnold

RB: David Johnson (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut)

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

RB: Re-sign Kenyan Drake

WR: Robby Anderson, A.J. Green

Chargers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $54.2m (13th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Tyrod Taylor (cut candidate, $5m in savings)

WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Andre Patton

TE: Virgil Green (cut candidate, $2.7m in savings)

RB: Justin Jackson

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: NFL Draft, Re-sign Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton (trade)

TE: Re-sign Hunter Henry

RB: Re-sign Austin Ekeler, Carlos Hyde, Jordan Howard, Frank Gore

Chiefs Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $21.2m (24th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Patrick Mahomes

WR: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins (cut candidate, $14m in savings), Mecole Hardman

TE: Travis Kelce

RB: Damien Williams

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

RB: Lamar Miller, Chris Thompson, Peyton Barber

WR3: Ted Ginn, Phillip Dorsett, Devin Funchess

Colts Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $91.8m (1st)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Jacoby Brissett

WR: T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal

TE: Jack Doyle

RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: NFL Draft, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers

WR2: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders, Breshad Perriman

Cowboys Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $81.1m (5th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: ???

WR: Michael Gallup, Devin Smith, Jon'Vea Johnson

TE: Dalton Schultz

RB: Ezekiel Elliott

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Re-sign Dak Prescott

WR1: Re-sign Amari Cooper

Slot WR: Re-sign Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola

TE: Re-sign Jason Witten, Re-sign Blake Jarwin, Tyler Eifert, Darren Fells

Dolphins Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $91.4m (2nd)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Trevor Davis WR Unrestricted 27 Clive Walford TE Unrestricted 29 Ricardo Louis WR Unrestricted 26 Isaiah Ford WR Exclusive Rights 24

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen (trade candidate)

WR: DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson (cut candidate, $9.5 in savings)

TE: Mike Gesicki

RB: Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: NFL Draft

WR2: Robby Anderson, Breshad Perriman, Nelson Agholor

RB: Melvin Gordon, Carlos Hyde, Jordan Howard, Lamar Miller, Chris Thompson

Eagles Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $43.7m (20th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Carson Wentz

WR: DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Greg Ward

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert

RB: Miles Sanders

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR: Robby Anderson, Phillip Dorsett, Devin Funchess

Falcons Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $6.7m (29th)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Austin Hooper TE Unrestricted 26 Brian Hill RB Restricted 25 Justin Hardy WR Unrestricted 29 Kenjon Barner RB Unrestricted 31 Matt Simms QB Restricted 32

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Matt Ryan

WR: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage

TE: Jaeden Graham

RB: Devonta Freeman (cut candidate, $3.5m in savings)

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

TE: Re-sign Austin Hooper, Tyler Eifert

RB: NFL Draft

Giants Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $61.9m (9th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Daniel Jones

WR: Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton

TE: Evan Engram

RB: Saquon Barkley

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA

Jaguars Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $-2.0m (31st)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Keelan Cole WR Restricted 27 Seth DeValve TE Unrestricted 27 Nick O'Leary TE Unrestricted 28 Ben Koyack TE Unrestricted 27 Terry Godwin WR Unrestricted 24 Devante Mays RB Exclusive Rights 26

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut)

WR: D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley

TE: Josh Oliver, Geoff Swaim (cut candidate, $4m in savings)

RB: Leonard Fournette (cut candidate, $4.2m in savings)

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

TE: Tyler Eifert, Garrett Celek

Jets Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $51.4m (14th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Sam Darnold

WR: Jamison Crowder, Quincy Enunwa (cut candidate, $2.4m in savings), Vyncint Smith

TE: Ryan Griffin, Chris Herndon

RB: Le’Veon Bell (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut)

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR1: Re-sign Robby Anderson, A.J. Green

WR2: Breshad Perriman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Funchess

Lions Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $48.7m (17th)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Danny Amendola WR Unrestricted 35 DET has interest in re-signing him Logan Thomas TE Unrestricted 29 J.D. McKissic RB Restricted 27 Jeff Driskel QB Unrestricted 27 Jermaine Kearse WR Unrestricted 30

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Matthew Stafford

WR: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall

TE: T.J. Hockenson

RB: Kerryon Johnson

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

Slot WR: Re-sign Danny Amendola, Randall Cobb, Nelson Agholor

"Unrestricted" means the player is allowed to sign with any team. "Restricted" means the player can sign an offer sheet with any team, but his 2019 team can keep him on the roster by signing him to a restricted tender. "Exclusive Rights" means the player will return to his 2019 team unless the team opts to make him an unrestricted free agent. "Cut candidates" are players that may be released because their contract is too expensive relative to their talent and cap space. Some cut candidates are near locks to be released while others are closer to doubtful.

Packers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $32.8m (22nd)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Geronimo Allison WR Unrestricted 26 Marcedes Lewis TE Unrestricted 36 Ryan Grant WR Unrestricted 30 Tyler Ervin RB Unrestricted 27 Malcolm Johnson TE Restricted 28 Allen Lazard WR Exclusive Rights 25 Jake Kumerow WR Exclusive Rights 28 Robert Tonyan TE Exclusive Rights 26

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Aaron Rodgers

WR: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, ???

TE: Jimmy Graham (cut candidate, $8m in savings), Jace Sternberger

RB: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR2: Robby Anderson, A.J. Green, re-sign Allen Lazard

Slot WR: Re-sign Geronimo Allison, Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola, Nelson Agholor

Panthers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $25.1m (23rd)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Chris Hogan WR Unrestricted 32 DeAndrew White WR Restricted 29 Dillon Gordon TE Restricted 27 Kyle Allen QB Exclusive Rights 24 Reggie Bonnafon RB Exclusive Rights 24 Marcus Baugh TE Exclusive Rights 26

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Cam Newton (trade or cut candidate, $19m in savings)

WR: D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Jarius Wright (cut candidate, $3m in savings)

TE: Greg Olsen (retirement or cut candidate, $8.1m in savings), Ian Thomas

RB: Christian McCaffrey

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA

Patriots Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $47.0m (18th)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Tom Brady QB Unrestricted 43 Phillip Dorsett WR Unrestricted 27 Ben Watson TE Unrestricted 40 Matt Slater WR Unrestricted 35

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Jarrett Stidham

WR: Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu (cut candidate, $6.5m in savings), N’Keal Harry

TE: Matt LaCosse

RB: James White, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead (cut candidate, $3m in savings)

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Re-sign Tom Brady, Cam Newton (trade), Teddy Bridgewater, Philip Rivers

WR1: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders

TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert

Raiders Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $57.8m (11th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Derek Carr (trade or cut candidate, $16.5m in savings)

WR: Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones (cut candidate, $1.3m in savings)

TE: Darren Waller

RB: Josh Jacobs

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR1: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders

Rams Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $21.1m (25th)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Blake Bortles QB Unrestricted 29 Mike Thomas WR Unrestricted 26 JoJo Natson WR Restricted 26 Johnny Mundt TE Exclusive Rights 26

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Jared Goff

WR: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks (trade candidate)

TE: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett

RB: Todd Gurley (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut), Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA

Ravens Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $33.8 (21st)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Seth Roberts WR Unrestricted 29 Chris Moore WR Unrestricted 27 De'Anthony Thomas WR Unrestricted 27 Gus Edwards RB Exclusive Rights 25

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Lamar Jackson

WR: Marquise Brown, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin

TE: Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, Nick Boyle

RB: Mark Ingram, Justice Hill

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR1: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders

Slot WR: Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola, Nelson Agholor

Redskins Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $44.5m (19th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Dwayne Haskins

WR: Terry McLaurin, Paul Richardson (cut candidate, $2.5m in savings), Trey Quinn

TE: Jordan Reed (cut candidate, $8.5m in savings)

RB: Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR2: Breshad Perriman, Rashard Higgins, Devin Funchess, Phillip Dorsett

TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert

Saints Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $11.8m (27th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: ???

WR: Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris

TE: Jared Cook

RB: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Re-sign Drew Brees, Re-sign Teddy Bridgewater

WR2: Breshad Perriman, Randall Cobb, Devin Funchess, Phillip Dorsett

Seahawks Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $62.7m (7th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Russell Wilson

WR: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, John Ursua

TE: Will Dissly, Ed Dickson (cut candidate, $3.2m in savings)

RB: Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

TE: Re-sign Jacob Hollister

Steelers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $1.4m (30th)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Nick Vannett TE Unrestricted 27

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson

TE: Vance McDonald (cut candidate, $5.7m in savings)

RB: James Conner, Jaylen Samuel

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA

Texans Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $55.2m (12th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Deshaun Watson

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Kenny Stills

TE: Jordan Akins

RB: Duke Johnson (cut candidate, $4.1m in savings)

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert, re-sign Darren Fells

RB: Re-sign Carlos Hyde, re-sign Lamar Miller, Melvin Gordon, Jordan Howard

Titans Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $60.2m (10th)

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: ???

WR: A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries

TE: Jonnu Smith, Delanie Walker (cut candidate, $6.7m in savings)

RB: Dion Lewis (cut candidate, $4m in savings)

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Re-sign Ryan Tannehill

RB: Re-sign Derrick Henry

Vikings Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $-5.4m (32nd)

Free Agent Pos Type Age Notes Laquon Treadwell WR Unrestricted 25 C.J. Ham RB Restricted 27 Ameer Abdullah RB Unrestricted 27 Sean Mannion QB Unrestricted 28

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Kirk Cousins

WR: Stefon Diggs (trade candidate), Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith

RB: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA