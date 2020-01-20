2020 NFL Free Agents - QB, RB, WR, TE

Hayden Winks
Rotoworld

This column is everything you need to know before the 2020 NFL Free Agency period from a fantasy football perspective. I cover each NFL team’s cap space, team needs, free agents, free agent targets, and current starting skill-position players. This is the free agency preview, and then I’ll turn things over to Nick Mensio who will be keeping track of each team’s transactions here

 

2020 NFL Cap Space

2020 NFL Free Agents

“Unrestricted” means the player is allowed to sign with any team. “Restricted” means the player can sign an offer sheet with any team, but his 2019 team can keep him on the roster by signing him to a restricted tender. “Exclusive Rights” means the player will return to his 2019 team unless the team opts to make him an unrestricted free agent. “Cut candidates” are players that may be released because their contract is too expensive relative to their talent and cap space. Some cut candidates are near locks to be released while others are closer to doubtful. 

Page 1 = Teams 49ers-B

Page 2 = Teams C-L

Page 3 = Teams P-V

49ers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $16.7m (26th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Emmanuel Sanders

WR

Unrestricted

33

 

Matt Breida

RB

Restricted

25

 

Kendrick Bourne

WR

Restricted

25

 

Levine Toilolo

TE

Unrestricted

29

 

Jordan Matthews

WR

Unrestricted

28

 

Garrett Celek

TE

Unrestricted

32

 

Ross Dwelley

TE

Exclusive Rights

25

 

Jeff Wilson

RB

Exclusive Rights

25

 

Nick Mullens

QB

Exclusive Rights

25

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo

WR: Deebo Samuel, Marquise Goodwin (cut candidate, $4.5m in savings), Dante Pettis

TE: George Kittle

RB: Tevin Coleman (cut candidate, $4.9m in savings), Raheem Mostert

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR2: Re-sign Emmanuel Sanders, Breshad Perriman

 

Bears Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $7.0m (28th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Chase Daniel

QB

Unrestricted

34

 

Bradley Sowell

TE

Unrestricted

31

 

J.P. Holtz

TE

Exclusive Rights

27

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Mitchell Trubisky

WR: Allen Robinson, Anthony Miller, Taylor Gabriel (cut candidate, $4.5m in savings)

TE: Trey Burton (cut candidate, $1m in savings)

RB: David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen

RB/WR/KR: Cordarrelle Patterson (cut candidate, $5.2m in savings)

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Cam Newton (trade), Andy Dalton (trade or sign), Marcus Mariota

TE: Tyler Eifert, Darren Fells

 

Bengals Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $49.7m (16th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

A.J. Green

WR

Unrestricted

32

 

Tyler Eifert

TE

Unrestricted

30

 

Cethan Carter

TE

Restricted

27

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Andy Dalton (strong cut candidate, $17.7m in savings)

WR: Tyler Boyd, John Ross, Auden Tate

TE: C.J. Uzomah

RB: Joe Mixon

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Joe Burrow

WR1: Re-sign A.J. Green, Robby Anderson

TE: Hunter Henry, Eric Ebron, re-sign Tyler Eifert

 

Bills Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $82.3m (3rd)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Frank Gore

RB

Unrestricted

37

 

Isaiah McKenzie

WR

Restricted

25

 

Senorise Perry

RB

Unrestricted

29

 

Robert Foster

WR

Exclusive Rights

26

 

Jason Croom

TE

Exclusive Rights

26

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Josh Allen

WR: John Brown, Cole Beasley, Duke Williams

TE: Dawson Knox, Tyler Kroft (cut candidate, $5m in savings)

RB: Devin Singletary

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR3: Devin Funchess, Phillip Dorsett

TE: Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert

 

Broncos Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $61.9m (8th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Brandon Allen

QB

Restricted

28

 

Devontae Booker

RB

Unrestricted

28

 

Theo Riddick

RB

Unrestricted

29

 

Tim Patrick

WR

Exclusive Rights

27

Very likely to return

Diontae Spencer

WR

Exclusive Rights

28

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Drew Lock, Joe Flacco (cut candidate, $10m in savings)

WR: Courtland Sutton, DaeSean Hamilton, ???

TE: Noah Fant

RB: Phillip Lindsay, Royce Freeman

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR2: Breshad Perriman, Devin Funchess

Slot WR: Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola, Nelson Agholor  

 

Browns Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $50.9m (15th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Kareem Hunt

RB

Restricted

25

CLE can match an outside offer

Rashard Higgins

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Ricky Seals-Jones

TE

Restricted

25

 

Drew Stanton

QB

Unrestricted

36

 

Dontrell Hilliard

RB

Exclusive Rights

25

 

KhaDarel Hodge

WR

Exclusive Rights

25

 

Pharaoh Brown

TE

Exclusive Rights

26

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Baker Mayfield

WR: Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Damion Ratley

TE: David Njoku

RB: Nick Chubb

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA

 

Buccaneers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $81.5 (4th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Jameis Winston

QB

Unrestricted

26

TB can place a tag on Winston

Breshad Perriman

WR

Unrestricted

27

A return would make sense

Peyton Barber

RB

Unrestricted

26

 

Antony Auclair

TE

Restricted

27

 

Blaine Gabbert

QB

Unrestricted

31

 

Tanner Hudson

TE

Exclusive Rights

26

 

Bryant Mitchell

WR

Exclusive Rights

28

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Ryan Griffin

WR: Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Scotty Miller

TE: O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate

RB: Ronald Jones

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Re-sign Jameis Winston, Philip Rivers

RB: Melvin Gordon, Chris Thompson, Lamar Miller

Cardinals Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $65.4m (6th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Kenyan Drake

RB

Unrestricted

26

ARI will likely try to re-sign Drake

Damiere Byrd

WR

Unrestricted

27

 

Pharoh Cooper

WR

Unrestricted

25

 

Charles Clay

TE

Unrestricted

31

 

Brett Hundley

QB

Unrestricted

27

 

D.J. Foster

RB

Unrestricted

27

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Kyler Murray

WR: Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald, Andy Isabella

TE: Maxx Williams, Dan Arnold

RB: David Johnson (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut)

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

RB: Re-sign Kenyan Drake

WR: Robby Anderson, A.J. Green 

 

Chargers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $54.2m (13th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Philip Rivers

QB

Unrestricted

39

Rivers literally moved to Florida

Melvin Gordon

RB

Unrestricted

27

Gordon will test the open market

Austin Ekeler

RB

Restricted

25

Ekeler isn’t going anywhere most likely

Hunter Henry

TE

Unrestricted

26

Henry should be a priority for LAC

Travis Benjamin

WR

Unrestricted

31

 

Sean Culkin

TE

Restricted

27

 

Lance Kendricks

TE

Unrestricted

32

 

Geremy Davis

WR

Unrestricted

28

 

Troymaine Pope

RB

Exclusive Rights

27

 

Dylan Cantrell

WR

Exclusive Rights

26

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Tyrod Taylor (cut candidate, $5m in savings)

WR: Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Andre Patton

TE: Virgil Green (cut candidate, $2.7m in savings)

RB: Justin Jackson

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: NFL Draft, Re-sign Philip Rivers, Tom Brady, Marcus Mariota, Cam Newton (trade)

TE: Re-sign Hunter Henry

RB: Re-sign Austin Ekeler, Carlos Hyde, Jordan Howard, Frank Gore

 

Chiefs Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $21.2m (24th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

LeSean McCoy

RB

Unrestricted

32

Lost his role in the 2nd half of the season

Demarcus Robinson

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Spencer Ware

RB

Unrestricted

29

 

Blake Bell

TE

Unrestricted

29

 

Matt Moore

QB

Unrestricted

36

 

Chad Henne

QB

Unrestricted

35

 

Anthony Sherman

FB

Unrestricted

32

 

Deon Yelder

TE

Exclusive Rights

25

 

David Wells

TE

Exclusive Rights

25

 

Marcus Kemp

WR

Exclusive Rights

25

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Patrick Mahomes

WR: Tyreek Hill, Sammy Watkins (cut candidate, $14m in savings), Mecole Hardman

TE: Travis Kelce

RB: Damien Williams

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

RB: Lamar Miller, Chris Thompson, Peyton Barber

WR3: Ted Ginn, Phillip Dorsett, Devin Funchess

 

Colts Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $91.8m (1st)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Eric Ebron

TE

Unrestricted

27

Ebron will test the open market

Devin Funchess

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Chester Rogers

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Marcus Johnson

WR

Restricted

26

 

Dontrelle Inman

WR

Unrestricted

31

 

Jonathan Williams

RB

Unrestricted

26

 

Daurice Fountain

WR

Exclusive Rights

25

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Jacoby Brissett

WR: T.Y. Hilton, Parris Campbell, Zach Pascal

TE: Jack Doyle

RB: Marlon Mack, Nyheim Hines

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: NFL Draft, Tom Brady, Philip Rivers

WR2: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders, Breshad Perriman

 

Cowboys Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $81.1m (5th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Dak Prescott

QB

Unrestricted

27

DAL will sign Dak long-term or tag him

Amari Cooper

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Randall Cobb

WR

Unrestricted

30

 

Jason Witten

TE

Unrestricted

38

Linked to the Giants lol

Blake Jarwin

TE

Restricted

26

 

Tavon Austin

WR

Unrestricted

29

 

Cooper Rush

QB

Restricted

27

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: ???

WR: Michael Gallup, Devin Smith, Jon'Vea Johnson

TE: Dalton Schultz

RB: Ezekiel Elliott

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Re-sign Dak Prescott

WR1: Re-sign Amari Cooper

Slot WR: Re-sign Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola

TE: Re-sign Jason Witten, Re-sign Blake Jarwin, Tyler Eifert, Darren Fells

 

Dolphins Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $91.4m (2nd)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Trevor Davis

WR

Unrestricted

27

 

Clive Walford

TE

Unrestricted

29

 

Ricardo Louis

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Isaiah Ford

WR

Exclusive Rights

24

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen (trade candidate)

WR: DeVante Parker, Preston Williams, Allen Hurns, Albert Wilson (cut candidate, $9.5 in savings)

TE: Mike Gesicki

RB: Kalen Ballage, Patrick Laird

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: NFL Draft

WR2: Robby Anderson, Breshad Perriman, Nelson Agholor

RB: Melvin Gordon, Carlos Hyde, Jordan Howard, Lamar Miller, Chris Thompson

 

Eagles Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $43.7m (20th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Nelson Agholor

WR

Unrestricted

27

 

Jordan Howard

RB

Unrestricted

26

 

Darren Sproles

RB

Unrestricted

37

 

Josh McCown

QB

Unrestricted

41

 

Richard Rodgers

TE

Unrestricted

28

 

Corey Clement

RB

Restricted

26

 

Nate Sudfeld

QB

Unrestricted

27

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Carson Wentz

WR: DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery, Greg Ward

TE: Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert

RB: Miles Sanders

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR: Robby Anderson, Phillip Dorsett, Devin Funchess 

 

Falcons Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $6.7m (29th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Austin Hooper

TE

Unrestricted

26

 

Brian Hill

RB

Restricted

25

 

Justin Hardy

WR

Unrestricted

29

 

Kenjon Barner

RB

Unrestricted

31

 

Matt Simms

QB

Restricted

32

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Matt Ryan

WR: Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage

TE: Jaeden Graham

RB: Devonta Freeman (cut candidate, $3.5m in savings)

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

TE: Re-sign Austin Hooper, Tyler Eifert

RB: NFL Draft

 

Giants Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $61.9m (9th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Eli Manning

QB

Unrestricted

39

Doesn’t want to take a backup job

Cody Latimer

WR

Unrestricted

28

 

Elijhaa Penny

RB

Restricted

27

 

Russell Shepard

WR

Unrestricted

30

 

Scott Simonson

TE

Unrestricted

28

 

Cody Core

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Corey Coleman

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Buck Allen

RB

Unrestricted

29

 

Corey Coleman

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Isaiah Searight

TE

Exclusive Rights

23

 

Amba Etta-Tawo

WR

Exclusive Rights

27

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Daniel Jones

WR: Sterling Shepard, Golden Tate, Darius Slayton

TE: Evan Engram

RB: Saquon Barkley

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA

 

Jaguars Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $-2.0m (31st)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Keelan Cole

WR

Restricted

27

 

Seth DeValve

TE

Unrestricted

27

 

Nick O'Leary

TE

Unrestricted

28

 

Ben Koyack

TE

Unrestricted

27

 

Terry Godwin

WR

Unrestricted

24

 

Devante Mays

RB

Exclusive Rights

26

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Gardner Minshew, Nick Foles (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut)

WR: D.J. Chark, Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley

TE: Josh Oliver, Geoff Swaim (cut candidate, $4m in savings)

RB: Leonard Fournette (cut candidate, $4.2m in savings)

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

TE: Tyler Eifert, Garrett Celek

 

Jets Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $51.4m (14th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Robby Anderson

WR

Unrestricted

27

Will be wanted by many teams

Demaryius Thomas

WR

Unrestricted

33

 

Ty Montgomery

RB

Unrestricted

27

 

Bilal Powell

RB

Unrestricted

32

 

Daniel Brown

TE

Unrestricted

28

 

Trevor Siemian

QB

Unrestricted

29

 

David Fales

QB

Unrestricted

30

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Sam Darnold

WR: Jamison Crowder, Quincy Enunwa (cut candidate, $2.4m in savings), Vyncint Smith

TE: Ryan Griffin, Chris Herndon

RB: Le’Veon Bell (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut)

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR1: Re-sign Robby Anderson, A.J. Green

WR2: Breshad Perriman, Nelson Agholor, Devin Funchess

 

Lions Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $48.7m (17th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Danny Amendola

WR

Unrestricted

35

DET has interest in re-signing him

Logan Thomas

TE

Unrestricted

29

 

J.D. McKissic

RB

Restricted

27

 

Jeff Driskel

QB

Unrestricted

27

 

Jermaine Kearse

WR

Unrestricted

30

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Matthew Stafford

WR: Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall

TE: T.J. Hockenson

RB: Kerryon Johnson

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

Slot WR: Re-sign Danny Amendola, Randall Cobb, Nelson Agholor

Packers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $32.8m (22nd)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Geronimo Allison

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

Marcedes Lewis

TE

Unrestricted

36

 

Ryan Grant

WR

Unrestricted

30

 

Tyler Ervin

RB

Unrestricted

27

 

Malcolm Johnson

TE

Restricted

28

 

Allen Lazard

WR

Exclusive Rights

25

 

Jake Kumerow

WR

Exclusive Rights

28

 

Robert Tonyan

TE

Exclusive Rights

26

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Aaron Rodgers

WR: Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, ???

TE: Jimmy Graham (cut candidate, $8m in savings), Jace Sternberger

RB: Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR2: Robby Anderson, A.J. Green, re-sign Allen Lazard

Slot WR: Re-sign Geronimo Allison, Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola, Nelson Agholor

 

Panthers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $25.1m (23rd)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Chris Hogan

WR

Unrestricted

32

 

DeAndrew White

WR

Restricted

29

 

Dillon Gordon

TE

Restricted

27

 

Kyle Allen

QB

Exclusive Rights

24

 

Reggie Bonnafon

RB

Exclusive Rights

24

 

Marcus Baugh

TE

Exclusive Rights

26

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Cam Newton (trade or cut candidate, $19m in savings)

WR: D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel, Jarius Wright (cut candidate, $3m in savings)

TE: Greg Olsen (retirement or cut candidate, $8.1m in savings), Ian Thomas

RB: Christian McCaffrey

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA

 

Patriots Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $47.0m (18th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Tom Brady

QB

Unrestricted

43

 

Phillip Dorsett

WR

Unrestricted

27

 

Ben Watson

TE

Unrestricted

40

 

Matt Slater

WR

Unrestricted

35

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Jarrett Stidham

WR: Julian Edelman, Mohamed Sanu (cut candidate, $6.5m in savings), N’Keal Harry

TE: Matt LaCosse

RB: James White, Sony Michel, Rex Burkhead (cut candidate, $3m in savings)

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

QB: Re-sign Tom Brady, Cam Newton (trade), Teddy Bridgewater, Philip Rivers

WR1: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders

TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert

 

Raiders Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $57.8m (11th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Jalen Richard

RB

Unrestricted

27

 

DeAndre Washington

RB

Unrestricted

27

 

Eric Tomlinson

TE

Unrestricted

28

 

Nathan Peterman

QB

Restricted

26

 

Mike Glennon

QB

Unrestricted

31

 

Dwayne Harris

WR

Unrestricted

33

 

Rod Smith

RB

Unrestricted

28

 

Isaiah Crowell

RB

Unrestricted

27

 

Keelan Doss

WR

Exclusive Rights

24

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Derek Carr (trade or cut candidate, $16.5m in savings)

WR: Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow, Zay Jones (cut candidate, $1.3m in savings)

TE: Darren Waller

RB: Josh Jacobs

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR1: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders

 

Rams Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $21.1m (25th) 

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Blake Bortles

QB

Unrestricted

29

 

Mike Thomas

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

JoJo Natson

WR

Restricted

26

 

Johnny Mundt

TE

Exclusive Rights

26

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Jared Goff

WR: Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Brandin Cooks (trade candidate)

TE: Tyler Higbee, Gerald Everett

RB: Todd Gurley (trade candidate, essentially can’t be cut), Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

NA

 

Ravens Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $33.8 (21st)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Seth Roberts

WR

Unrestricted

29

 

Chris Moore

WR

Unrestricted

27

 

De'Anthony Thomas

WR

Unrestricted

27

 

Gus Edwards

RB

Exclusive Rights

25

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Lamar Jackson

WR: Marquise Brown, Willie Snead, Miles Boykin

TE: Mark Andrews, Hayden Hurst, Nick Boyle

RB: Mark Ingram, Justice Hill

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades

WR1: A.J. Green, Robby Anderson, Emmanuel Sanders

Slot WR: Randall Cobb, Danny Amendola, Nelson Agholor

 

Redskins Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $44.5m (19th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Case Keenum

QB

Unrestricted

32

 

Chris Thompson

RB

Unrestricted

30

 

Vernon Davis

TE

Unrestricted

36

 

Wendell Smallwood

RB

Unrestricted

26

 

Colt McCoy

QB

Unrestricted

34

 

Jerome Cunningham

TE

Exclusive Rights

29

 

Josh Woodrum

QB

Exclusive Rights

28

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Dwayne Haskins

WR: Terry McLaurin, Paul Richardson (cut candidate, $2.5m in savings), Trey Quinn

TE: Jordan Reed (cut candidate, $8.5m in savings)

RB: Derrius Guice, Adrian Peterson

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades 

WR2: Breshad Perriman, Rashard Higgins, Devin Funchess, Phillip Dorsett

TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert

 

Saints Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $11.8m (27th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Drew Brees

QB

Unrestricted

41

 

Teddy Bridgewater

QB

Unrestricted

28

 

Taysom Hill

QB

Restricted

30

 

Ted Ginn

WR

Unrestricted

35

 

Austin Carr

WR

Restricted

27

 

Dwayne Washington

RB

Unrestricted

26

 

Justin Hardee

WR

Restricted

26

 

Keith Kirkwood

WR

Exclusive Rights

26

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: ???

WR: Michael Thomas, Tre’Quan Smith, Deonte Harris

TE: Jared Cook

RB: Alvin Kamara, Latavius Murray

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades 

QB: Re-sign Drew Brees, Re-sign Teddy Bridgewater

WR2: Breshad Perriman, Randall Cobb, Devin Funchess, Phillip Dorsett

 

Seahawks Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $62.7m (7th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Jacob Hollister

TE

Restricted

27

SEA can match an outside offer

Josh Gordon

WR

Unrestricted

29

Likely has played his last NFL snap

Jaron Brown

WR

Unrestricted

30

 

David Moore

WR

Restricted

25

 

Marshawn Lynch

RB

Unrestricted

34

Retirement is most likely

Luke Willson

TE

Unrestricted

30

 

C.J. Prosise

RB

Unrestricted

26

Not projected to return to SEA

Robert Turbin

RB

Unrestricted

31

Not projected to return to SEA

Geno Smith

QB

Unrestricted

30

 

Malik Turner

WR

Exclusive Rights

24

 

Tyrone Swoopes

TE

Exclusive Rights

26

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Russell Wilson

WR: DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, John Ursua

TE: Will Dissly, Ed Dickson (cut candidate, $3.2m in savings)

RB: Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades 

TE: Re-sign Jacob Hollister

 

Steelers Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $1.4m (30th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Nick Vannett

TE

Unrestricted

27

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Ben Roethlisberger

WR: JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Washington, Diontae Johnson

TE: Vance McDonald (cut candidate, $5.7m in savings)

RB: James Conner, Jaylen Samuel

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades 

NA

 

Texans Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $55.2m (12th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Lamar Miller

RB

Unrestricted

29

 

Carlos Hyde

RB

Unrestricted

29

 

Darren Fells

TE

Unrestricted

34

 

AJ McCarron

QB

Unrestricted

30

 

Taiwan Jones

RB

Unrestricted

32

 

Joe Webb

QB

Unrestricted

34

 

DeAndre Carter

WR

Exclusive Rights

27

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Deshaun Watson

WR: DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Kenny Stills

TE: Jordan Akins

RB: Duke Johnson (cut candidate, $4.1m in savings)

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades 

TE: Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper, Eric Ebron, Tyler Eifert, re-sign Darren Fells

RB: Re-sign Carlos Hyde, re-sign Lamar Miller, Melvin Gordon, Jordan Howard

 

Titans Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $60.2m (10th)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Ryan Tannehill

QB

Unrestricted

32

 

Derrick Henry

RB

Unrestricted

26

 

Marcus Mariota

QB

Unrestricted

27

 

Tajae Sharpe

WR

Unrestricted

26

 

MyCole Pruitt

TE

Unrestricted

28

 

David Fluellen

RB

Restricted

28

 

Darius Jennings

WR

Restricted

28

 

Anthony Firkser

TE

Exclusive Rights

25

 

Cameron Batson

WR

Exclusive Rights

25

 

Logan Woodside

QB

Exclusive Rights

25

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: ???

WR: A.J. Brown, Corey Davis, Adam Humphries

TE: Jonnu Smith, Delanie Walker (cut candidate, $6.7m in savings)

RB: Dion Lewis (cut candidate, $4m in savings)

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades 

QB: Re-sign Ryan Tannehill

RB: Re-sign Derrick Henry

 

Vikings Cap Space and Free Agents

Cap Space: $-5.4m (32nd)

 

Free Agent

Pos

Type

Age

Notes

Laquon Treadwell

WR

Unrestricted

25

 

C.J. Ham

RB

Restricted

27

 

Ameer Abdullah

RB

Unrestricted

27

 

Sean Mannion

QB

Unrestricted

28

 

 

Currently on the Roster Starters

QB: Kirk Cousins

WR: Stefon Diggs (trade candidate), Adam Thielen, Bisi Johnson

TE: Kyle Rudolph, Irv Smith

RB: Dalvin Cook, Alexander Mattison

 

Skill Position Needs and Realistic Upgrades 

NA

