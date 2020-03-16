2020 NFL free agency: Tracking which players got the franchise tag before the deadline

Once again, the franchise tag makes NFL free agency a lot less exciting.

Teams don’t mind tagging players before they reach free agency, which cuts down the market of available players. It’s unlikely the league or union figured when it invented the franchise tag that it would become a tool to keep guards or free safeties from becoming true free agents, but that’s what it has become.

There was plenty of activity with the tags this offseason, and here are the players who got them or will get them according to reports (we’ll continue to update this list before Monday’s deadline):

Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry

If Henry could stay healthy, he could be one of the top few tight ends in the NFL. He has tremendous talent, and some bad injury luck too. But Henry has done enough in his 41 games over four seasons that the Chargers were willing to pay the franchise-tag fee based on his potential.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE Shaquil Barrett

The biggest news related to this move is that quarterback Jameis Winston did not get the tag, and therefore can test free agency. Less than a year ago, the idea that Barrett could get the franchise tag in 2020 would have sounded absurd. He had 14 sacks in five seasons with the Broncos and signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Bucs. Then he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks last season, and the Bucs weren’t letting him go.

Kansas City Chiefs DL Chris Jones

Jones was a vital part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship team and they were never going to let him walk in free agency. While Kansas City would likely want to get Jones signed to a long-term deal, a tag-and-trade situation can’t be ruled out. The Chiefs should get some calls.

Baltimore Ravens OLB Matt Judon

Judon isn’t the biggest name on this list, but he’s a valuable player for a Ravens defense that was among the best in the NFL last season. Judon had 9.5 sacks last season and is 27 years old. The Ravens have lost big-name defensive talent the past few years in free agency, and didn’t want to lose Judon for nothing. A tag-and-trade could be possible, however.

New York Giants DE Leonard Williams

The Giants traded for Williams during last season, and that practically gave all the leverage to the player. The Giants couldn’t let Williams walk after a half of a season, so he’ll get the franchise tag. The former top pick of the New York Jets has been good at times but not the dominant player people thought he could be coming out of USC.

Denver Broncos S Justin Simmons

Simmons had a remarkable season, ranking first among all safeties in Pro Football Focus’ grades, and there was no question the Broncos were going to tag him. Broncos general manager John Elway has said he wants to get a long-term deal done with Simmons.

Washington Redskins G Brandon Scherff

Scherff was one of the few quality linemen set to hit the market. That’s why Washington tagged him. He’s. a former top-five draft pick and a three-time Pro Bowler.

Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue wants out of Jacksonville — all of the other top Jaguars players have left, it seems — and the Jaguars aren’t letting him leave for nothing. Given Ngakoue’s displeasure with the tag, it seems like a trade is a good possibility.