2020 NFL free agency tracker: News, analysis, and rumors

March 10

12:37 p.m. Kicker news! The Texans have re-signed Kai'mi Fairbairn to a four-year, $17.5 million deal that includes $9 million guaranteed at signing, according to ESPN's Mike Garafolo.

11:02 a.m. The Browns have released linebacker Christian Kirksey, the team announced on Tuesday. Cleveland will save over $6 million in cap space by releasing the linebacker.

11:00 a.m. The Panthers have signed quarterback Kyle Allen to a one-year extension, Carolina announced on Tuesday. Allen was expected to be an exclusive rights free agent.

9:18 a.m. The NFL has announced the franchise tag deadline will be moved to 11:59 a.m. on Monday, March 16. The legal tampering period between teams and free agents begins one minute later.

8:26 a.m. After an incredible 13-year career, Ravens guard Marshal Yanda has decided to retire. The team will hold a press conference on March 11 to formally announce the move.

March 9

4:39 p.m. The Las Vegas Raiders have released linebacker Tahir Whitehead, clearing $6 million in cap space ahead of free agency.

12:13 p.m. Dak Prescott will be a Cowboy in 2020 one way or another, but the two sides have yet to agree on a long-term deal. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Dallas offered the quarterback a contract that would pay him $33 million per season, one that Prescott declined.

10:35 a.m. The New York Jets have informed cornerback Trumaine Johnson that he will be released in the coming days, according to Manish Metha of the New York Daily News. Johnson's $11 million salary would have become fully guaranteed on the third day of the new league year.

7:01 a.m. Former Redskins cornerback Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with the Buffalo Bills, reuniting with his former Panthers' defensive coordinator Sean McDermott. Norman was released by Washington in February, getting rid of the $15 million he was supposed to make in 2020.

March 6

5:46 p.m. The Saints plan to place a first-round tender on restricted free agent Taysom Hill, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. New Orleans plans to re-sign the all-purpose QB.

2:00 p.m. The Chargers have inked a running back to a long-term extension, and it's not Melvin Gordon. Los Angeles has agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million extension with Austin Ekeler, including $15 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ekeler had a career-year in 2019, finishing with a career-high in receptions and total touchdowns.

March 5

10:01 a.m. Longtime Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jason Peters will hit the open market come free agency, the team announced. Philadelphia stated they will continue conversating with the nine-time Pro Bowler as both parties evaluate their options.

March 4

5:45 p.m. Another trade! The Carolina Panthers have shipped five-time Pro Bowler Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for two-time Pro Bowl left tackle Russell Okung, according to ESPN's Cameron Wolfe.

March 3

3:46 p.m. Trade alert! The Broncos have acquired Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Similar to the Alex Smith trade from 2018, the trade cannot be processed until the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 18.

March 2

8:03 a.m. There's a conflict of interest in Jacksonville. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jaguars plan to franchise tag pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue, but moments later the defensive end tweeted he has no interest in resuming his career in Jacksonville.

March 1

1:01 p.m. The Cincinnati Bengals plan to franchise tag Pro Bowl wideout A.J. Green, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano. Green missed all of the 2019 season with a foot injury he suffered in training camp.

Feb. 27

12:24 p.m. The Chiefs are planning to use the franchise tag on defensive lineman Chris Jones if the two sides cannot work out a long-term deal, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Feb. 26

11:08 a.m. There's a new free agent linebacker available. The New York Giants have released linebacker Alec Ogletree, shedding $10 million in salary ahead of free agency. Ogletree was a team captain both seasons he was with the Giants. Linebacker Kareem Martin was also released as well.

Feb. 25

1:58 p.m. Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons will be staying in Denver for the 2020 season, one way or another. Broncos general manager John Elway stated the team would franchise tag the soon-to-be free agent if the two sides could not work out a long-term deal.

11:10 a.m. Atlanta Falcons tight end Austin Hooper is expected to test the open market in free agency, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff has not ruled out a return, however.

Feb. 22

6:34 p.m.: The Green Bay Packers and kicker Mason Crosby have agreed to a three-year, $12.9 million deal.

2:08 p.m. Danny Amendola is staying in the Motor City. The wideout has inked a one-year deal to stay with the Detroit Lions, the team announced.

1:23 p.m. Former Redskins first-round pick Josh Doctson has signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets. Doctson spent the first three seasons of his career in Washington before being released during final roster cuts in 2019. He spent the 2019 season with the Minnesota Vikings, but appeared in just one game.

