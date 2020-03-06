2020 NFL Free Agency: Top 10 free agent safeties

Depending on their offseason plans, the Eagles may need to add not one, but two starting safeties -- not to mention competent backups. Rodney McLeod is a free agent, and Malcolm Jenkins is threatening to hold out if he doesn't get a new deal. Fortunately, there's a bevy of options coming on the market on March 18.

The Eagles have never used a first-round pick on a safety, so maybe free agency is the more likely option.

Here are the top 10 at the position who will be free agents soon:

