2020 NFL free agency: Top 25 overall free agents, including the great Tom Brady

Joe Namath with the Rams. Johnny Unitas on the Chargers. Franco Harris or Jerry Rice with the Seahawks.

We all remember. Not just for old football players, either. Willie Mays ending his career with the New York Mets is still memorable almost 50 years after it happened. People will recall Michael Jordan in a Washington Wizards jersey decades from now. When a great athlete changes teams late in his career, it’s burned in our minds.

That’s part of what makes Tom Brady’s first foray into free agency so crazy. Few players are as synonymous with a franchise as Brady is with the Patriots. Nobody has won more rings with a team. And it’s possible Brady ends up in a different uniform, like Namath and Unitas and many others before him. It seems unfathomable.

Brady’s next move is the most interesting story in free agency, but there are plenty of others. Quarterbacks could be on the move. The NFL’s rushing leader and the sack leader are hitting free agency too. There will be a lot of action starting with the legal tampering period Monday, and then again when free agency officially opens on Wednesday.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is set to hit free agency for the first time. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

For our top 25 free agents, we’re excluding the following due to reports they’ll likely get the franchise tag or have already received it: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, Kansas City Chiefs DE Chris Jones, Denver Broncos S Justin Simmons, Cincinnati Bengals WR A.J. Green, Jacksonville Jaguars DE Yannick Ngakoue, Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Bud Dupree, Washington Redskins G Brandon Scherff, New York Giants DE Leonard Williams, Los Angeles Chargers TE Hunter Henry. If any of those players reach free agency, they’d make this list. Saints quarterback Drew Brees is also left off the list due the high probability of him re-signing with the Saints.

Our top 25 free agents:

25. Panthers CB James Bradberry

Bradberry reportedly wants a huge contract, and we’ll see what kind of market develops. He has been a good, solid cornerback for the Panthers and the former third-round pick doesn’t turn 27 years old until August.

24. Vikings DE Everson Griffen

Griffen rebounded well off a lost 2018 to post eight sacks. He is 32 but still a productive player who can rush the quarterback.

23. Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes

Rhodes is coming off a bad season. In Pro Football Focus’ grades, only three corners with at least 300 snaps ranked worse. He was cut by the Vikings in a cap move. Rhodes is a former first-round pick, won’t turn 30 until June and is a former first-team All-Pro cornerback. Someone will bet on a rebound.

22. Packers OT Bryan Bulaga

Bulaga is a good right tackle and at age 30, still should have some prime years left. That makes him a rarity in this free-agency class, which is light on quality offensive linemen. Bulaga might not be one of the 25 best players available, but supply and demand dictates he should have a strong market.

21. Eagles OT Jason Peters

When the Colts signed tackle Anthony Castonzo to a two-year extension, it took one of the best tackles off the market. Peters is 38, but he’s still very good. He ranked sixth among starting tackles in Pro Football Focus’ grades last season. The end could come soon, but there just isn’t a lot of veteran help at left tackle in free agency.

20. Titans QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota has had NFL success. It came his first two seasons, and there has been plenty of injuries and subpar play since, but at least we have seen him play well. Some team could see him, ironically, as this year’s Ryan Tannehill: A player who was a high draft pick, didn’t work out with his original team, got a job as a priority backup and then flourished with a change of scenery and opportunity. He’s still worth tracking.

19. Chargers RB Melvin Gordon

Gordon miscalculated his holdout last season. He didn’t get a long-term extension, and this offseason the Chargers chose to pay Austin Ekeler, who thrived in an expanded role as Gordon held out. Gordon is a very good but not transcendent running back, and that can be a tough market.

18. Vikings S Anthony Harris

A team that pays attention to Pro Football Focus’ rankings will be intrigued. He was the No. 2 graded safety in the NFL according to PFF’s grades. Harris had a good season and would help plenty of teams.

17. 49ers DE Arik Armstead

Armstead looked like a first-round bust, with just nine sacks through four seasons. Then he had 10 sacks last season. The pedigree and a double-digit sack season will generate plenty of interest.

16. Rams DT Michael Brockers

Brockers is a durable, active interior defender who hasn’t yet hit 30 years old. He’s the kind of signing that won’t generate headlines but immediately helps a defense.

15. Rams LB Cory Littleton

Inside linebackers aren’t in demand like they used to be, but Littleton might be an exception. Littleton is a three-down inside linebacker who can do a little bit of everything. His rise from undrafted special teams standout to 100-tackle inside linebacker says a lot about his motor.

14. Rams OLB Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler is 25 years old, was once the third overall pick of the draft and had 11.5 sacks last season. That will generate interest, even if he washed out with the Jaguars early in his career.

13. Falcons TE Austin Hooper

A tight end who can stretch the middle of the field is huge for a passing game, and Hooper has improved year after year. He’s not in the Travis Kelce-George Kittle tier, but he’s available and an instant upgrade for most teams.

12. Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake

Drake was woefully underused by the Dolphins. When he finally escaped, via a midseason trade to the Cardinals, he flourished in a bigger role. Considering the potential he showed in that short sample and the lack of wear and tear on his legs, he could get a nice deal.

11. Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater

Bridgewater could likely start in 2020 if he wants to. He filled in well for the Saints last season when Drew Brees was out, proving he’s healthy and still capable. He’s not a high-end starter but still quite good, and it’s just a question of whether he wants to remain with the Saints or seek a starting opportunity elsewhere.

10. Titans OT Jack Conklin

Conklin is a good player who benefits from being the best tackle on the market. Conklin’s massive contract will be a good example of supply and demand.

9. Jets WR Robby Anderson

Anderson is a talented receiver who (surprise, surprise) Adam Gase and the Jets didn’t seem to get enough out of. It would be fun to see him land with a team like Green Bay that could maximize his ability.

8. Titans RB Derrick Henry

The market for Henry will be fascinating. His incredible stretch late last season had a lot of people crowing that running backs still do matter, but will that result in a huge contract? Henry is a phenomenal runner who adds little in the passing game. The NFL’s reigning rushing champ is obviously very good as a traditional workhorse runner, and we’re about to see how NFL teams value that.

7. Broncos CB Chris Harris Jr.

Harris took a pay raise last year that allowed him to hit the market this offseason. Harris will be 31, but has been one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL on the outside and in the slot for many years. He’ll be in high demand.

6. Cowboys CB Byron Jones

Jones is a fantastic all-around player with versatility, a first-round pedigree and he’s at a prime age (27 years old). Every team in the league could use him.

5. Buccaneers DE Shaquil Barrett

There is risk in Barrett. Before last season, he was mostly anonymous and his one-year, $4 million deal reflected that. Then he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks, and might have won NFL defensive player of the year had he been a more recognizable name. He has only one notable season, but that one season is one of the best in NFL history for a pass rusher (only 12 times in NFL history has a player posted more than 19.5 sacks in a season). This seems like an extreme boom-or-bust signing.

4. Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston

Can we just put a shrug emoji here? Every positive with Winston — former Heisman winner and national champion, first overall pick, 5,000-yard season, just turned 26 years old — is mitigated by all the interceptions and his history of off-field issues. He’s absolutely confounding, and his market might reflect that.

3. Cowboys WR Amari Cooper

Cooper can be wildly inconsistent, and every potential buyer needs to beware of that. He will frustrate whichever team gives him $20 million or more per season. But he reached 1,000 yards in four of his first five NFL seasons, is 26 years old and still has the physical gifts that made him the fourth pick of the draft. Teams will ignore the quiet weeks from the four-time Pro Bowler and back up the truck to pay him.

2. Patriots QB Tom Brady

One quarterback at age 43 or older has thrown more than 60 passes in a season. Vinny Testaverde had six starts at age 44 for the 2007 Panthers and posted a 65.8 rating. In 100 seasons of NFL football, only eight times has a quarterback at age 43 or older started a game (six for Testaverde, one for Steve DeBerg, one for Warren Moon). Brady is an outlier in many, many ways. But assuming that he’ll still be at a Hall of Fame level at age 43 and is worth a huge contract ignores history. Yet, he’s still Tom Brady, the owner of the greatest resume of any quarterback in NFL history. A report Sunday by NBC Sports’ Chris Simms said the Patriots and Buccaneers are the two teams in the running, but we’ll see. Whatever happens in the next week, and whatever happens after that, it will be historic.

1. Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney

There are seven defensive players with a contract of $100 million or more. Clowney seems set to become the eighth. He’s a former No. 1 overall pick, and after dealing with injuries early in his career he has become a fantastic defender against the run and rushing the passer too. He can take over a game like few other defenders can. It’s rare for a player of this ability to actually reach the open market, and the bidding will be fierce.