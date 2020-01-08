The Bears and general manager Ryan Pace have one primary objective this offseason: Make sure this team is protected against another letdown at quarterback in 2020.

The Tennessee Titans provided the perfect blueprint for successfully completing this mission. Their 2019 offseason trade for Ryan Tannehill turned into a season-defining transaction. Tannehill, the former first-round pick of the Miami Dolphins, jumpstarted his career this year and was the main reason why the Titans put together (and are still enjoying) a playoff run.

Fortunately for the Bears, there will be several veteran options in free agency that Pace can sign and immediately name the starter, or who can be added as competition for Mitch Trubisky.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pace and Matt Nagy told reporters at their end-of-year press conference that Trubisky will remain the Bears' starting quarterback in 2020. And while that proclamation was expected from the two men charged with bringing a Super Bowl to Chicago, it doesn't mean it will remain that way once free agency kicks off.

Here are the top 2020 free-agent quarterbacks that the Bears could have an opportunity to sign this March.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

2020 NFL Free Agency: Which QBs are available for Bears? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago