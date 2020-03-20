2020 NFL Free Agency: Bears dubbed early loser by ESPN

The Chicago Bears have been relatively active in the early portion of 2020's free agency period. For a team that was allegedly hamstrung by a tight salary cap, general manager Ryan Pace paid big contracts to tight end Jimmy Graham and edge rusher Robert Quinn.

He traded for quarterback Nick Foles (with a restructured contract), too.

While none of those acquisitions are superstars, the Bears are definitely better today than they were at the start of the week. It's especially true at quarterback, where Foles gives Chicago a reliable starter who should have little trouble unseating Mitch Trubisky for the first-team gig.

Quinn is notable, too. After an 11.5-sack season, Quinn restored his reputation as one of the NFL's better pass rushers. He'll give Khalil Mack the kind of high-upside running mate he's been missing over the last two years.

But then there's Graham. The 33-year-old tight end is at the end of his career and doesn't project as a guy who will give the Bears the kind of playmaker the offense was missing at the position in 2019. Not great.

According to ESPN, the Bears' moves haven't impressed. They've been dubbed one of the early losers in free agency.

They first doled out $30 million in guarantees to lure pass-rusher Robert Quinn, who turns 30 in May and will be playing for his third team in as many seasons. And to replace Trubisky, the Bears then traded a fourth-round compensatory pick in exchange for Nick Foles, who went 0-4 as a starter for the Jaguars last season and is scheduled to earn about $16 million in 2020. When you add those moves to the inexplicable decision to sign tight end Jimmy Graham to a two-year, $16 million deal -- one that makes you wonder if the Bears paid attention to their NFC North rivals in Green Bay last season -- you see a pretty bleak picture of desperation. You can only assume that general manager Ryan Pace won't get another chance to set the franchise on a different tack.

The criticism being launched at Pace is fair, especially with the Graham signing. Unless the former Saint, Seahawk and Packer sips from the fountain of youth this fall, he could go down as the worst move Pace has made as Bears GM.

Expect Chicago to be active in the second wave of free agency where discount starters at safety and guard can be had. Pace has a chance to recover from an underwhelming start by landing quality players at team-friendly prices.

