2020 NFL Draft winners and losers: Who did best, worst on Day 2?

Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft is in the books.

Talented prospects flew off the board Friday, as teams stocked up from a loaded class of wide receivers, defensive backs and defensive tackles.

There were puzzling decisions made, a couple of steals and at least one moment that made everyone utter a four-letter word you shouldn't say around your mother.

Anyways, let's see who won, lost and made us scratch our head on Day 2 of the NFL draft.

Winner -- Baltimore Ravens

Do you want to know why the Ravens are almost always in playoff contention? It's a well-run organization that scouts it's butt off and rarely misses on picks.

After adding LSU linebacker Patrick Queen in Round 1, the Ravens rounded the bases with another home run Friday night. They drafted Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in the second round, a powerful back who should thrive in their run-heavy offense. Then, the Ravens scooped up sliding Texas A&M defensive tackle Justin Madubuike to bolster an already fierce defensive line. They rounded out the A-plus day with speedy Texas receiver Devin Duvernay and Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison. Two guys who should contribute right away.

What. A. Draft.

Loser -- Chicago Bears

The Bears took the second-round pick they got from the Raiders in the Khalil Mack trade and used it on Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet. That gives them -- and this is not a typo -- 11 tight ends on the roster. That's a lot of guys for Mitchell Trubisky to overthrow in the red zone.

With their second pick in the second round, the Bears drafted Utah corner Jaylon Johnson with LSU's Kristian Fulton and Alabama's Trevon Diggs still on the board.

What are the Bears doing?

Winner -- Indianapolis Colts

With two picks in the second round, the Colts added USC wide receiver Michael Pittman and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor. Let's not forget they also added DeForest Buckner by trading away their first-round pick to the 49ers.

The Colts added two dynamic offensive weapons to help out new quarterback Philip Rivers as they look to overtake the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans across the division. They also added Utah safety Julian Blackmon in the third round to bolster their secondary.

All in all, Chris Ballard did a bang-up job. Cross your fingers and hope Rivers isn't washed.

Loser -- Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay's frustration was shown on live TV when he got into a heated phone conversation during the Rams' selection.

LA drafted Florida State running back Cam Akers. I like Akers as a prospect but is that the best use of draft capital? Probably not. Then the Rams went and reached by selecting Florida receiver Van Jefferson three picks later. Jefferson is a crisp route-runner who will slide in as the No. 3 receiver, but there were better prospects on the board.

They rounded out the day with Alabama edge rusher Terrell Lewis and Utah safety Terrell Burgess.

A curious day for the former bells of the ball.

Winner -- Dallas Cowboys

CeeDee Lamb fell to the Cowboys in Round 1 and Jerry Jones looked like a pig in slop.

The 'Boys' luck continued Friday when Diggs fell to them in the second round and Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore slid all the way to No. 82.

Diggs will replace the departed Byron Jones and Gallimore -- who is a freak athlete -- will make them forget all about Maliek Collins.

The NFC East is Dallas' to lose.

Loser -- Packers

Not only did the Packers not get Aaron Rodgers a weapon in Round 1 when they drafted his eventual successor. They again didn't drink from a loaded receiver well on Day 2, instead, they drafted Boston College running back A.J. Dillon and Cincinnati tight end Josiah Deguara.

I like Dillon. He's a powerful runner, but I don't see the immediate need. Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams are entering contract years, but that doesn't mean you go running back now. Especially with this WR class.

Woof.

What the ...?! -- Philadelphia Eagles and Raiders

The Eagles stunned everyone when they drafted Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. After signing Carson Wentz to a massive extension last summer, it's odd to spend a second-round pick on a quarterback to be a Taysom Hill-type player.

This also reeks of an unwanted quarterback competition the minute Wentz struggles. For my money, I'd rather have Hurts on a rookie deal. I still haven't fully picked myself up from off the floor after this selection.

Then, there's the Raiders. Disclaimer: I like their class as a whole, but man did they miss a GIANT opportunity Friday.

By drafting cornerback Damon Arnette with the No. 19 overall pick Thursday instead of trading down to get a second-round pick, the Raiders watched several dynamic players slide to the middle and late second round. Arnette, a consensus second-round pick before the draft, likely would have been there at 60 given the way the draft shook out. Meaning the Raiders could have, in theory, traded down once or twice, grabbed an extra pick or two, drafted Arnette and added a guy like Chase Claypool or Marlon Davidson or Ashytn Davis, all three of whom would help them right away.

They also passed on Gallimore at 80 and 81, choosing to draft Kentucky athlete Lynn Bowden and South Carolina receiver, Bryan Edwards. I love Edwards. He might be the steal of the draft. Bowden is an intriguing offensive weapon, but Gallimore could be their three-technique for the next five years and just about complete their defensive line.

I still can't believe they let him get away.

