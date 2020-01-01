2020 NFL Draft: Why 49ers, Raiders fans should watch Sugar Bowl

Baylor and the University of Georgia will face off in the finale of a loaded New Year's Day full of bowl games. The Sugar Bowl brings us two top-seven ranked teams and some NFL talent to keep an eye on.

Here in the Bay Area, 49ers and Raiders scouts surely were up early to watch the Citrus Bowl and Outback Bowl. They should be doing the same when the Bears and Bulldogs square off Wednesday night.

Before these two teams battle it out, 49ers and Raiders fans should get to know two draft prospects. One name that is missing, however, is Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm.

Raiders coach Jon Gruden wants a QB who will "let it fly." That style fits much more with Oregon's Justin Herbert than Fromm. The Georgia junior posted career-lows in completion percentage, touchdowns, passing yards and yards per attempts.

If Gruden decides to move on from Derek Carr, Fromm doesn't seem like the answer. With the QB not mentioned below, here's one prospect from the game the 49ers should watch and one for the Raiders.

D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

We have mentioned why the 49ers might look at top running back talents before, but since you drank too many White Claws last night, here's a reminder: Matt Breida is a restricted free agent after this season, Tevin Coleman doesn't have any guaranteed money on his contract for next year and it also seems likely the front office moves on from Jerick McKinnon, who has missed the last two seasons with injuries after signing a four-year, $30 million contract in March 2018.

While Raheem Mostert broke out as a great surprise, it wouldn't hurt to pair the former special teams star with a top talent like Swift. In previous bowl games, J.K. Dobbins, Travis Etienne and Najee Harris all have been highlighted as options for Kyle Shanahan's offense. But Swift might be the best back in the draft.

Swift, 5-foot-9 and 215 pounds, has rushed for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns this season. He has averaged 6.6 yards per carry in his college career and also is a receiving threat with 73 career receptions.

Oh, and he can cut on a dime.

D'Andre Swift has one speed: FAST ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/PnZDcJKdKt — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 7, 2018

Word is spreading that Swift might not play in the Sugar Bowl. If that's the case, the 49ers should still turn on the tape and take notes.

James Lynch, DT, Baylor

The Raiders' defensive line is going in the right direction, thanks in large part to young players Clelin Ferrell, Maxx Crosby and Maurice Hurst. They could still use help, though.

And Lynch is a beast.

Lynch, 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, set a Baylor record this season with 12.5 sacks. He also had 18.5 tackels for loss, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

General manager Mike Mayock should take a long look at the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. It could be a long night for Fromm and Swift if Lynch has his way with Georgia's offensive line.

2020 NFL Draft: Why 49ers, Raiders fans should watch Sugar Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area