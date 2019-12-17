2020 NFL draft: Where do the Bears pick entering Week 16?

Now that the Bears have been officially eliminated from the 2019 NFL playoffs, it's time to look ahead to the ways GM Ryan Pace can improve the roster in an effort to get back to being a legitimate contender in 2020.

Free agency will kickstart the Bears' offseason in March, but with Chicago's salary-cap situation among the worst in the NFL, it's unlikely Pace will do much damage on the open market. It's too early to say this for sure, however, as the Bears can free-up cap space by moving on from players like cornerback Prince Amukamara, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd and guard Kyle Long.

That said, as the roster is currently constructed, the Bears will enter free agency ranked 27th in cap space, per Spotrac.

The cheapest way for Pace to add impact players to Chicago's roster will be the 2020 NFL Draft, where the Bears can add two quality prospects in the second round. Remember: Chicago doesn't have a first-round pick because of the Khalil Mack trade. But it's also because of that trade that the Bears have two picks in the second: theirs and Oakland's.

Fortunately for the Bears, Jon Gruden and the Raiders have lost their way in recent weeks. Losers of four-straight games, Oakland's second-round pick currently sits at No. 46 overall. Coupled with Chicago's defeat to the Packers, which has their selection at No. 49 overall, and the Bears have a huge opportunity to land two of this year's top-50 players, assuming the draft order holds steady.

The Raiders play the Chargers and Broncos over the final two weeks of the season; the Bears will face the Chiefs and Vikings. There's a chance for a combined 0-4 finish, which will only strengthen Chicago's second-round positioning.

It's unfortunate that Bears fans are left to scoreboard-watch for this reason, hoping for losses that move draft picks up a few slots. But in a season full of disappointment, at least the losses from here on out won't necessarily be a bad thing.