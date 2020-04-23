2020 NFL Draft: How to watch online, TV channel, date, time and more

The NFL Draft is here, though it will look different than in year's past because of COVID-19. Instead of a big celebration in Las Vegas in front of hordes fans with players greeting Roger Goodell on stage, everything will be virtual.

Ryan Pace and the Bears have already been preparing their mobile virtual draft stations. Pace has fitted out his dining room with seven monitors to track prospects and communicate with his front office and coaches.

But the Draft will go on, and here is everything you need to know.

Before the draft starts, you can watch the "NBC Sports On the Clock: NFL Mock Draft" at 11 a.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago. At 6 p.m. CT on NBC Sports Chicago, you can watch our Bears-centric Draft preview show, "On the Clock: NFL Draft Preview."

WHERE TO WATCH?

The NFL will be broadcast on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network. The draft can be streamed on FuboTV, or the Watch ESPN and NFL Mobile apps.

WHAT TIME IS THE DRAFT?

There are three days of the draft, each starting at a different time.

DAY 1 (Round 1): Thursday, April 23, at 7-10:30 p.m. CT

DAY 2 (Rounds 2 and 3): Friday, April 24, at 6-10:30 p.m. CT

DAY 3 (Rounds 4 - 7): Saturday, April 25, at 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. CT





Here is the first round draft order, the Bears don't have a first-round pick because of the Khalil Mack trade. Their first pick will be 43rd overall in the second round on Friday, unless Pace moves up.

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. New York Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Los Angeles Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. New York Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs































































