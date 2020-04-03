2020 NFL Draft to include virtual moment of draft picks meeting Roger Goodell

The coronavirus pandemic will prevent 2020 NFL Draft picks from experiencing the post-selection handshake with commissioner Roger Goodell, but that doesn't mean this year's draft will be completely devoid of that moment.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, EA Sports will create a virtual moment featuring Goodell shaking hands with each team's first-round pick to go along with a remote draft.

In order to do this as accurately as possible, EA Sports reached out to a number of likely first-round picks to get an idea of how they planned to greet the commissioner the moment they were drafted.

Each prospect will also choose a high school to receive a $2,500 grant toward its football program.

Whether the Redskins draft Chase Young, Tua Tagovailoa or trade back, Washington fans will be able to see their newest addition virtually walk across the draft stage.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be anything but normal compared to recent years, though it'll at least have a few items like this to make it an enjoyable night for everyone involved.

