2020 NFL draft: Updated order of first-round picks as 2019 season ends

The Raiders entered Sunday with slim playoff hopes. A four-game November losing steak put them up against it, and their postseason dreams ended Sunday when the Tennessee Titans rolled over the Houston Texans' backups to secure the final playoff spot in the AFC.

With their playoff hopes dead, the Raiders fought hard to finish their season and time as Oakland Raiders with a win. Derek Carr's 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow brought them within one with seven seconds left. Jon Gruden elected to go for two, but Carr's pass was batted down, ending the game and the Silver and Black's season in a 16-15 loss.

The Raiders finished at 7-9, and now must turn their attention to the 2020 NFL Draft and the move to Las Vegas. By virtue of last season's Khalil Mack trade, the Raiders own two first-round draft picks. They will have their own pick -- the No. 12 overall selection -- and the Bears' pick (No. 19 overall).

Here's the final NFL draft order for teams not in the playoffs.

2020 NFL Draft first round order (non-playoff teams):

1. Bengals

2. Redskins

3. Lions

4. Giants

5. Dolphins

6. Chargers

7. Panthers

8. Cardinals

9. Jaguars

10. Browns

11. Jets

12. Raiders

13. Colts

14. Bucs

15. Broncos

16. Falcons

17. Cowboys

18. Dolphins

19. Raiders

20. Jaguars







































The Raiders aren't in the position they thought they would be in a month ago when they were looking at a potential playoff berth-top-10 pick double dip. Still, having two picks in the top 20 will give them two solid pieces to add to their rebuild.

This current draft class is loaded at receiver -- a big position of need for the Raiders -- so it would behoove Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock to take a long look at the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Tee Higgins and Henry Ruggs come April.

The season didn't end the way Gruden and the Raiders hoped, but 7-9 still is better than many imagined they would be when the season opened with Antonio Brown auditioning to be on Big Brother.

Another home run draft class will have the Oakland Las Vegas Raiders prepped for a return to greatness.

