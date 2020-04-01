2020 NFL Draft: Tua Tagovailoa declares himself 100% healthy

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa may end up being the 2020 NFL Draft prospect who's impacted most by the social distancing campaign that's in place to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. Teams are prohibited from holding prospect visits, pro days have been canceled and pre-draft interviews are limited to FaceTime or other virtual settings.

In the case of Tagovailoa, who's recovering from a devastating hip injury suffered last November, teams won't get the chance to have their doctors examine him. And without a clean bill of health, there's a possibility he could experience a draft-day slide.

Tagovailoa took a big step toward preventing that slide on Wednesday when he announced he's 100% healthy.

"I feel 100 percent," Tagovailoa told NFL Network. "I feel like if there was a game today, I'd be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent."

This is huge news for teams at the top of the first round who've had Tagovailoa high on their wish list all season. The Miami Dolphins are the favorites to land him at No. 5 overall, but if Tagovailoa can convince the league that he's ready to go, there's a good chance a trade could occur at the third pick.

And therein lies the connection to the Bears. The No. 3 pick is currently held by the Detroit Lions, who can quickly enrich their roster by receiving a bounty of picks to slide down just a few spots. The Los Angeles Chargers (No. 6 overall) are a prime candidate to trade up; only Tyrod Taylor presents as a viable starting option on their depth chart right now. Teams who enjoy sustained success usually get there by drafting well, and the more picks a team has, the better chance they'll get it right.

There's another possibility here, too. The Lions could decide Tagovailoa is too good to pass on. Sure, Matt Stafford is still on the roster and even though it feels like he's been in the NFL for decades, he's only 32 years old. But he hasn't been able to elevate the Lions to a consistent contender during his tenure with the team and Detroit could soon be looking for a change.

Tua's full recovery is great news for him and his family, but it could end up being bad news for the NFC North.

