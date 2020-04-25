2020 NFL Draft selections from the FCS

(Stats Perform) - The FCS level has long stocked NFL rosters despite having a "small school" label. Standouts such as Carson Wentz, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Darius Leonard are recent examples of draft choices who have paid off considerably.

But the lower half of Division I was dropped for a big loss with an all-time low six selections in this year's draft. The cancellation of most college pro days due to COVID-19 led to fewer prospects getting to showcase their talents.

Southern Illinois strong safety Jeremy Chinn headlined the small FCS class, whose selections were as follows:

2020 NFL DRAFT - FCS SELECTIONS

Thursday, April 23

None

Friday, April 24

Carolina Panthers (Round 2, 64th overall): Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois, SS, 6-3, 221 - Physical defender who anticipates the ball well; totaled 243 tackles and 13 interceptions during college career

New Orleans Saints (3, 105): Adam Trautman, Dayton, TE, 6-5, 255 - Saints traded four later picks to move up for the athletic pass catcher who had 31 career TDs at Dayton

Saturday, April 25

Houston Texans (5, 171): Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island, WR, 6-2, 198 - Early entry wideout with game-breaking speed is URI's first draft pick since 1986

Chicago Bears (7, 227): Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State, OG, 6-5, 315 - Developmental prospect is the fifth Tennessee State offensive lineman to be drafted since 2014

Dallas Cowboys (7, 231): Ben DiNucci, James Madison, QB, 6-2, 210 - Put it all together as a senior, showing good movement and an accurate arm, while winning CAA offensive player of the year

Denver Broncos (7, 254): Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State, DE, 6-4, 251 - Keeps opposing tackles off-balance with a bull rush; started for the last three NDSU national-championship teams