2020 NFL Draft rumors live: Latest first-round news, reports, trade buzz

Are you ready for some football?

The sports world gets a much-needed primetime event Thursday night, as the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will kick off 8 p.m. ET.

The whole thing is virtual -- NFL commissioner Roger Goodell will announce the picks from his basement -- but we still could see plenty of fireworks, as several teams with top selections reportedly are considering trades.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Patriots news and analysis

The New England Patriots may consider one of those trades as they enter one of their most important drafts of the last 20 years. Will the Patriots move up to draft a top-tier quarterback like Tua Tagovailoa to fill Tom Brady's shoes, or will they keep their No. 23 pick to address another pressing roster need?

The hours before the draft always bring tons of rumors and insight, and we're tracking it all right here. Keep refreshing this page for all the latest NFL Draft rumors, news and buzz. (All times Eastern.)

7:50 a.m.: Which players could the Patriots target at No. 23? Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reports he's heard the team "associated with several players," among them Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, Alabama safety Xavier McKinney, Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray and Michigan center Cesar Ruiz.

Our Phil Perry also has projected Kmet, McKinney and Murray to New England in recent mock drafts.

7:45 a.m.: A couple news tidbits from Wednesday you may have missed: former Chicago Bears tight end Trey Burton is headed to the Indianapolis Colts, while the Atlanta Falcons are in the mix to acquire the No. 2 overall pick from the Washington Redskins, per FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨🚨#TeamESM client Trey Burton has agreed to terms with the @Colts! We're so excited for @TreyBurton8 to reunite with Head Coach Frank Reich! pic.twitter.com/kkFGaNq0Xu — EnterSports Management (@EnterSportsMgmt) April 22, 2020

Falcons been aggressive this week in calling teams high up, including trying to get all the way to #2 for Chase Young. WASH hasn't seemed to entertain offers to get out @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 23, 2020

Listen and subscribe to Phil Perry's Next Pats Podcast here:

2020 NFL Draft rumors live: Latest first-round news, reports, trade buzz originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston