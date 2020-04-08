2020 NFL Draft Rumors: Will Bengals pass on Joe Burrow for Justin Herbert?

The Cincinnati Bengals own the first overall pick of the 2020 NFL draft, and throughout draft season, there's been little drama or intrigue surrounding the selection. It's assumed they'll pick LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

But there's been a late surge of rumors that the Miami Dolphins are interested in trading up for Burrow, and with Miami armed with more draft capital than any team in the NFL, they have the ammunition to make the jump from the fifth pick to the top of the first round.

And now this: NBC Sports' Peter King, who appeared on the Pat McAfee show this week, said there are Justin Herbert (QB, Oregon) fans in the Bengals war room and that a trade with the Dolphins can't be completely dismissed (assuming Miami is willing to part with potentially four first-round picks to make the leap).

"There are some people inside the #Bengals that like Justin Herbert and like him a lot" - @peter_king on potential moves in the NFL draft #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/cvfpVUCvpb — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 8, 2020

This all comes down to the Bengals' grade on Burrow and whether the gap between him and whoever they have ranked as QB2 (Herbert or Tua Tagovailoa) is so wide that multiple first-round picks don't make up the difference.

Burrow is undoubtedly the top quarterback in this year's class, but it wasn't long ago that the conversation surrounding the No. 1 overall pick consisted of Tagovailoa and Herbert. They were the top-ranked passers entering the season and, aside from Tagovailoa's hip injury, didn't play themselves out of that discussion. Herbert didn't enjoy the uber-successful season that some projected, but he didn't do anything to hurt his first-round cause.

And let's face it, the NFL draft is more entertaining when there's drama with the first pick. There's been none up to this point, but if King's suggestion that Herbert has fans in Cincinnati is accurate, then we could be headed for an interesting final two weeks before the draft kicks off.

2020 NFL Draft Rumors: Will Bengals pass on Joe Burrow for Justin Herbert? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago