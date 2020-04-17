2020 NFL Draft Roundtable: Wide Receivers

We saved the best for last. Our final roundtable position is wide receiver, and as you'll see from the answers below, this may not have a generational superstar, but it is absolutely loaded with quality players. Thanks again to all of the participants.

On to the questions.

1. On paper, is this the deepest wideout class ever?

Christopher Crawford: I've been paying close attention to the draft for a very long time, and just in terms of depth of players, I've never seen anything quite like this one. Maybe there's not that future Randy Moss in this class, but there are so many players I could see ending up solid top options. Long story short, yes. Yes it is.

Eric Froton: While I feel the 2020 wide receivers are destined for a Top-5 all time class ranking, it's going to be hard to surpass the 27 Pro Bowls, 9 All-Pro selections and 10 receivers who caught 500 passes from the iconic 1996 wide receiver class. Hall of Famers Marvin Harrison and Terrell Owens lead the group flanked by perennial stars Joe Horn, Amani Toomer, Muhsin Muhammad, Keyshawn Johnson, Terry Glenn and Eric Moulds.

Derrik Klassen: I'm still not sold it's as deep as 2014. While 2014 is mostly lauded for the top of the class (OBJ, Mike Evans, Brandin Cooks), that draft still produced a number of Day 2 starters such as Jarvis Landry, Allen Robinson, Davante Adams, and John Brown. That class was loaded at the time and has been about as good as anyone could have hoped for. 2020 is close, but 2014 is still the best (at least in my lifetime).

Mark Lindquist: The top-end isn't mindblowing -- no shade on Jeudy and Lamb -- but there will be useful receivers on Day 3. Deepest ever? I'm not one for hyperbole.

Hayden Winks: I'd say yes, but I'm also 25 years old so trust somebody else here. I do, however, very much believe there will be records broken this draft. For example, there could be over a dozen receivers drafted by the end of Round 2.

2. How many WRs are off the board by the end of Round 1 (and who)?

Crawford: I think this is the toughest question to answer right now because I can't help but wonder if teams "pass" in the first round knowing that they can get a quality pass-catcher later in the draft. That being said, I don't think there's anyway that CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are still on the board, and I'd be very surprised if Denzel Mims and someone else didn't come off the board. So again, long story short, I'll say five.

Froton: I think we will see five receivers selected in the first round - Jeudy/Lamb/Ruggs/Justin Jefferson/ Brandon Aiyuk. If Philadelphia takes a WR in spite of selecting J.J. Arcega-Whiteside in the 2nd Round last year, then Tee Higgins will also slide into Round 1 as well.

Klassen: Jeudy, Lamb, Ruggs, Mims, and Jefferson. Mims is a little bit the wild card to me, but I have to imagine one of the massive WRs in Mims or Higgins will slip into the first, and I assume it'll be Mims over Higgins. Just a hunch.

Lindquist: Jeudy, Lamb, Ruggs and Mims would be my guesses. I think Mims sneaks in in the 20's. I wouldn't be stunned if Jalen Reagor or Laviska Shenault made a surprise appearance late on Day 1.

Winks: I think there will be six or seven. Lamb, Jeudy, Ruggs, and Jefferson are basically locks (and deservedly so), then two or three of these WRs will join them in the first: Aiyuk, Mims, Higgins, Reagor, Shenault.

3. Who is the best wideout that goes on Day 2?

Crawford: I'll go with Reagor, with Shenault a very close second. I think Reagor was severely hurt by mediocre quarterback play at TCU, and is a wide receiver that offensive coordinators are going to adore at the next level. Some volatility? Of course, but there's star potential.

Froton: I sincerely enjoyed watching Michael Pittman dominate opposing Pac-12 cornerbacks on the outside last season and feel his combination of size, technique and physicality would make him a perfect complement to an established deep threat on the opposite sideline. I'm confident Pittman can develop into a dependable number two wide receiver in the NFL.

Klassen: So, I think it'll be Higgins (in part because of my last answer), but considering he's a borderline guy, I'll pick someone else. Pittman Jr. The USC product has a good frame, long arms, and a knack for working to the ball with ease. Though not the most explosive athlete, Pittman is a solid route runner and can work himself free enough to make use of his fantastic receiving skills. He is going to be a nice complementary piece in the NFL sooner rather than later.

Lindquist: For all of his injury concerns, Shenault is being overlooked at this point. Unless he makes the surprise Day 1 appearance mentioned above, he'll be there on Day 2. And some team is going to get a monster. Assuming he stays healthy. Which, big assumption. Beyond Shenault, I'm a huge Michael Pittman Jr. fan.

Winks: I have 1st-2nd round grades on Mims and Higgins, and 2nd round grades on Aiyuk, Claypool, Shenault, Pittman, Hamler, and Reagor in that order, so whoever falls. I see most of these receivers as quality No. 2 options in the NFL, especially as downfield lid-lifters.

4. What wide receiver has the most volatility?

Crawford: I think it's Claypool. The athleticism is obvious -- particularly after that combine -- but the production was pretty so-so until that senior season, and I'm always hesitant of the one-year wonder. There's also a chance that he moves to tight end, and while that obviously could be a boon to his fantasy prospectus, we're also talking about wideouts, so, there ya go.

Froton: Henry Ruggs. His 4.27 40-yard dash at the NFL combine vaulted him into top-half of the first round consideration, but he didn't record the kind of eye-popping production you would have expected from a lightning-fast wide receiver in Alabama's juggernaut of an offense that averaged 342 yards passing and 47 PPG last season. Instead he was overshadowed by Jerry Jeudy and Devonta Smith, catching 40 passes for 746 yards and seven touchdowns as a low-volume home-run threat in 2019. I love his speed and acceleration as much as anyone, but I would have like to have seen more consistency from Ruggs, as he posted only two 100-yard games last year.

Klassen: Someone like KJ Hamler is incredibly volatile. While the speed and playmaking is clear as day, that alone does not make a player an NFL starter. Hamler is more gadget than receiver right now and whether or not he learns enough skills as a true wide receiver will make or break him. If he hits, maybe we get something close to Percy Harvin, but if his receiver skills stagnate, Hamler will be lucky to be Tavon Austin.

Lindquist: I suppose that would be Viska once more. On the field, no questions at all. I would just wonder how often we're going to see him on the field. Donovan Peoples-Jones would fit, here, too. Athletically gifted but never produced to the slightest degree in college.

Winks: I want to write all of them, but I'll stick with the receivers with known injuries (Shenault, Edwards, etc.) and Mims, who ran a very limited route tree at Baylor (all vertical-based routes) but has the traits to be a more diverse No. 1 receiver in the NFL if things go his way.

5. Pick the perfect landing spot for Shenault.

Crawford: How about the Green Bay Packers? The need at wideout is obvious, and his ability to make tacklers miss and Rodgers' quick release could make him a real threat. He's a real threat in any offense, but it's easy for me to see him putting up big numbers if he's playing in Green Bay.

Froton: New England. As the Patriots turnover their roster from the legendary Brady Era, they are in desperate need of a new stable of aerial playmakers. Gronk retired, Julian Edelman is 33 years old and 2019 first-rounder N'Keal Harry is still developing. New England will be selecting a wide receiver at some point in the first four rounds. Shenault, when healthy, made some incredible game-breaking plays at Colorado and could bring a versatility to the Patriot offense similar to what Cordarrelle Patterson brought, but with more advanced receiving acumen that Patterson had.

Klassen: Somewhere like New Orleans would be nice. Though I believe New Orleans also needs a more legit WR, Sean Payton and Pete Carmichael would do an excellent job scheming Shenault the touches he needs.

Lindquist: The great thing about Shenault is that he's not scheme-dependent. He played all over the field at Colorado -- and that's a Colorado team with a flawed-at-best offense. He'll fit wherever he ends up going.

Winks: The Ravens. He fits their culture as a power/speed player, and I trust that organization to figure out how to best use him. He was a "within 10 yards" player at Colorado, which would be totally fine in Baltimore, but he has flashed the ability to win downfield, too. He just needs more reps working those vertical routes. I'd be surprised if Lamar Jackson doesn't get another receiver or two within the top-100 picks, and Shenault with the No. 55 or No. 60 pick would be solid.

6. What WR prospect is hurt the most by the depth of this group?

Crawford: Going a little off-the-radar, I'm going with Tyler Johnson. I think if Johnson would have left after his junior season, he would have been a Day 2 selection, at least. Now because of the depth of competent wideouts, I think there's a real chance he's not drafted until the end of Day 3. That makes him a potential Day 3 sleeper, sure, but I can't help but remember how much scouts loved Johnson at the start of the 2019 season. Not seeing that love now.

Froton: A four-year starter measuring 6'3/213, Bryan Edwards has prototype NFL size and was the go-to receiver for South Carolina, catching 71-of 107 passes for 816 yards and six touchdowns with 15 broken tackles and three drops in only 10 games. He flashed enough speed to keep defenders honest while still being able to work the underneath and pick up first downs. Edwards' problem is he hurt his knee late in the season causing him to miss his last three games and then broke his foot in February while training for the combine. As such, he was unable to participate in combine testing and will instead have to rely solely on his game tape. With such a deep WR class, Edwards inability to showcase his skills at the combine or a subsequent pro-day could negatively impact his draft stock.

Klassen: Van Jefferson out of Florida. In a class with so many stud athletes, his good-not-great athletic ability does not really stand out. On film, though, Jefferson is as clean a route-runner as anyone in this class and has a comfortable catch radius. He gave LSU's Derek Stingley the work a few times in their matchup this year, including once for a touchdown. Jefferson is going to be the "how the hell did this guy fall" WR from this class. Just always, always open.

Lindquist: Reagor and Higgins would be pretty good bets to go as first-round wideouts in another class. I don't think either cracks Round 1, here, though like I said earlier, Reagor could sneak in.

Winks: All of the receivers with injuries. In other drafts, the reward of these banged up playmakers outweighs the opportunity cost, but with so much depth here, the opportunity cost is far greater. A lot of teams will be asking "Is an injured Shenault a better pick than a healthy Aiyuk or Higgins?" I think the answer to that will be no, so they will drop further than normal.