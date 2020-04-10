2020 NFL Draft Roundtable: Running Backs

Last week, we took a look at some of the top quarterbacks eligible in the draft class.

This week, we're looking at the running backs.

While it's not quite as loaded as the wide receiver group -- don't worry, we'll get to that next week -- this is a solid group; one that has several potential starters according to our roundtable participants.

On to the questions.

If you could use one word to describe this class of running backs it would be:

Christopher Crawford: I would go with solid. I think this is a group that's more about quantity than quality, but that's not mean to be an insult. There are players I'd consider near the end of Day 1 like Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift and J.K. Dobbins, and then a plethora of tailbacks that belong late on Day 2 or early on Day 3. There might not be a lot of star power, but a group of tailbacks who have a chance to be productive is certainly worth celebrating.

Eric Froton: Diverse. What kind of back is your team looking for? If you want a thumper with freak athleticism - take AJ Dillon. A multi-purpose weapon who can fill a Christian McCaffrey role - Clyde Edwards-Helaire. How about a dependable three-down back with a proven Power Five pedigree - Taylor and Swift. Cerebral 2,000 yard rusher with breakaway speed - Dobbins. Productive Group of Five runner with upside who aced his combine testing - Darrynton Evans. Plenty of options to choose from this year.

Derrik Klassen: Value! From about the third round and on, this class provides a ton of backs who could provide stable play even as three-down guys. Zack Moss, Eno Benjamin, and Lamical Perine are just a few examples of such players. Additionally, plenty of role players such as Patrick Taylor and Dillon will be up for grabs come Day 3. Have to imagine at least a few teams come away with full-time starters who were drafted in the third round or beyond.

Story continues

Mark Lindquist: Modest. Or more modest than it might have been, anyway. For as respectable as the current position group might be, this could have been one of the deepest running back drafts in recent memory had Clemson's Travis Etienne and Alabama's Najee Harris declared.

Hayden Winks: Sturdy. I see about five backs who can be near full-time players and another five or so that can be every-week contributors in specific roles.

Who is the best tailback in this class?

Crawford: It's Taylor. The production was obvious, and then he did what he did in Indianapolis (yes, it matters). My concern was as a pass-catcher, but I think that has more to do with the Badgers' quarterback situation/scheme then anything with Taylor. If there's a star in this group, it's him.

Froton: Taylor had an incredible 2,000 yard season, then backed up his tape with a similarly impressive NFL Combine.

Klassen: For my money, it's Swift. Purely as a runner, Taylor probably has him beat (especially considering Wisconsin's pro-style run game from 'gun and under-center), but Swift has the speed, agility, and pass-catching ability to be a star in today's space-oriented league.

Lindquist: Gimme Taylor. Athletic and tough and he's already proven capable of taking a workhorse carry-load.

Winks: Taylor. He's the best pure runner and solidified himself as a high-end RB prospect with 4.39 speed. If he were more polished and experienced as a pass-catcher, he'd be more commonly mocked in the first round.

How many running backs will be off the board by the end of the second-round?

Crawford: I think it's five, but it could be as many as seven. Taylor, Swift, Dobbins, Edwards-Helaire appear to be locks, and I'll guess someone like Akers sneaks in as well.

Froton: Six. Taylor, Swift, Edwards-Helaire, Dobbins, Moss and Akers.

Klassen: I'm guessing four: Swift, Taylor, Dobbins, and Edwards-Helaire. Akers is the wild card here, but I'll stick with just the four I listed initially.

Lindquist: Four would be my guess -- Taylor and Swift for sure, with Edwards-Helaire and Dobbins good possibilities in addition. That said, I think there's a fair amount of variance, here. It wouldn't surprise me if Edwards-Helaire slipped to the third round, but it also wouldn't stun me if an Dillon or even Akers snuck in by the end of Round 2.

Winks: Since 2010, 4.3 RBs have been drafted in the first two rounds on average, so I'll say three to five with the most likely candidates being Taylor, Dobbins, Swift, Edwards-Helaire, and Akers.

Who is the most volatile tailback in this group?

Crawford: I think it's Akers. At times, he looked like the five-star tailback he was coming out of high school, but the production is fairly modest, and I certainly saw tailbacks with better burst in 2019. It's also worth pointing out that he was playing behind a cesspool of an offensive line, but I do think there's just as much risk as reward with Akers.

Froton: Moss. He's got prototype size at 223 pounds and runs with power but is also elusive having ranked second in the nation with 89 tackles avoided. However Moss has logged a heavy workload at Utah and there's some concern about durability after missing his last five games in 2018 with a knee injury while battling hand and shoulder ailments last year. Just as concerning was Moss' 4.65 40-yard dash time at the NFL Scouting Combine and adjusted SPARQ score of just .3. His poor testing numbers raised red flags over whether his athleticism will play at the next level.

Klassen: For as much as I like him, Perine is a bit hit or miss. When he has to work through trash in front of him, his vision and decisiveness can waver, but when left to just physically outclass his opponents, Perine comes out on top more often than not. With a touch of consistency in his decision making, Perine could be a solid No.1.

Lindquist: Dillon. Dillon showed off Derrick Henry-esque athleticism at the combine and if he hits that kind of ceiling he would be a star-in-the-making. But there's also a low floor, here, which would ultimately see Dillon limited to short-yardage and goal-line work. The gap between his floor and ceiling is wider than for any other back in this class.

Winks: Moss because he has three-down potential but has health and speed question marks. I wanted to rank him higher than where I ultimately put him, as my RB8.

What's the best team fit for Clyde Edwards-Helaire?

Crawford: I'll give you a weird one: The Seattle Seahawks. Yes, the Seahawks have Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, but both are coming off significant injuries, and the Seahawks own two second-round selections thanks to the Frank Clark trade. Edwards-Helaire would also provide a pass-catching option out of the backfield, something that Russell Wilson hasn't really had since C.J. Prosise was still a thing. Seattle may have bigger needs, but even if Carson and Penny were healthy, it's not hard to see the Seahawks #establishtherun movement want to add another talented runner like CEH.

Froton: The Rams. With Gurley being unceremoniously jettisoned at a sizable salary cap hit, the Rams need an infusion of youth in the backfield. With CEH, HC Sean McVay will have an all-purpose back who can serve as a chess piece he can move around the formation at his whim. McVeigh wants to play fast, and with CEH's experience in Joe Brady's lethal offense last season, he would add a dynamic to the Rams offense they were sorely lacking in 2019 with a hobbled Gurley.

Klassen: Even though the Dallas Cowboys have a pretty set running back room, Clyde Edwards-Helaire would be absolutely perfect there. Dallas runs Duo better than any team in the league and that is a concept Edwards-Helaire excels in. If not Dallas, then reuniting with Joe Brady in Carolina wouldn't be too bad.

Lindquist: Edwards-Helaire's varied skill-set will fit most any offense, but the more creative, the better. The Rams would be a slick dance partner, giving the chance for CEH to operate in another pass-heavy offense and offering a complement to Darrell Henderson as the team moves out of the Todd Gurley Era.

Winks: The Buccaneers. Not only would he be a fantastic fit as Tom Brady's check-down back, but he also has been praised as being smart pre-snap, which is essentially a requirement to be on the field with that 43-year-old quarterback.

What running back(s) go on Day 3 that are future starters?

Crawford: I got a chance to cover/watch a lot of Appalachian State this year, and I came away impressed with Evans often. He's fluid, he can make tacklers miss, and there are no ball security issues. He's probably more of a change-of-pace back than one who becomes a bellcow, but I think he's the most underrated tailback in this class.

Froton: Taylor. His 2019 was derailed by a knee injury suffered in the first week of the season, but Taylor showed the size, speed and agility to contribute at the professional level in 2017 and 2018. For additional contest on why, I wrote extensively about Taylor in my Day 3 RB's article linked below:

https://www.rotoworld.com/article/nfl-draft-preview/day-3-running-backs-deep-dive

Klassen: I've mentioned Perine before, so he is one of them. I also sort of like TCU's Sewo Olonilua. TCU's offense struggled overall in 2019, so he didn't get much shine, but he's a real consistent back in the short to mid-range and has the size and balance to earn a solid 4.5 yards per carry. Olonilua is also a quietly nice pass-catcher for a back his size, sort of the same way Derrick Henry is.

Lindquist: DeeJay Dallas and Reggie Corbin are two I'll be looking out for on Day 3. Dallas is raw but shows intriguing instincts at the position -- he began his Miami career as a wide receiver -- while Corbin brings to the table a stellar ability to break tackles and bounce through contact. I will say, my immediate worry for Corbin is that he may not be drafted at all, though. The Illinois standout did not receive a combine invitation and subsequently had his pro day (and any private workouts) shuttered up by the coronavirus pandemic.

Winks: I don't project any to be future starters, but Benjamin, Evans, and Antonio Gibson are fringe Day 2/3 prospects who offer enough as pass catchers to potentially carve out meaningful roles in a committee backfield. I'll also nominate Anthony McFarland as a change-of-pace runner.