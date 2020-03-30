2020 NFL Draft Report: Jalen Reagor

The 2020 NFL draft gets underway on April 23 and will look a lot different than it has in recent years. The COVID-19 outbreak has forced the NFL to audible its planned three-day extravaganza in Las Vegas and will instead likely hold a studio show without the fanfare that normally accompanies the realization of a lifelong dream for the more than 250 prospects who will hear their name called.

In this running series, we'll profile several of those players. Up next: TCU wide receiver, Jalen Reagor.

Reagor, 21, attended Waxahachie High School in Waxahachie, Texas where he was a productive receiver under the tutelage of former NFL quarterback, Jon Kitna. He totaled 967 yards and 14 touchdowns as a senior. Reagor was a star on the track, too. He won the gold medal in the long jump during the 2017 Texas High School state championships.

Reagor was regarded as a four-star recruit and the No. 6 wide receiver in his high school class (ESPN).

Reagor made an immediate impact at TCU. He appeared in 14 games as a freshman in 2017. He led the Horned Frogs in receiving yards (533) and touchdowns (8) that year. His production climbed to 72 catches for 1,061 yards and nine scores. Entering 2019, Reagor was viewed as one of the most exciting receiver prospects in the country and a big season was expected, but his production dipped to just 43 catches for 611 yards and five touchdowns. He was victimized by poor quarterback play, but his statistical regression is at least a little bit worrisome.

Physically, Reagor has a running back's frame at 5-11, 206 pounds. He plays like one in the open field, too, with his hard-to-tackle after-the-catch ability. He has enough body armor to hold up against physical defenders and doesn't shy away from an on-field mix-up.

Athletically, Reagor is one of the most electric wide receiver prospects in the country. He's so explosive on tape that his 4.47 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine was actually a disappointment (and that's a fast time). Reagor is a true offensive weapon who can put top-end defensive backs on their heels in a hurry. He'll immediately become one of his team's most dangerous playmakers the moment he's drafted.

Reagor relies too much on that athleticism at times and his route-running can get sloppy as a result. There are some concentration drops, too, which may be a result of trying to do too much with his limited opportunities in 2019.

In the run game, Reagor serves as more of a speedbump than a physical barrier, but the effort is at least there. That said, he won't be on the field because of what he does when the ball isn't in his hands.

Overall, Reagor is tailormade to succeed in today's wide-open offensive attack. His exciting speed and change-of-direction ability will make him a true field-flipper on the next level. Get him the ball and watch the fireworks ensue. If it wasn't for his questionable 2019 season, Reagor would be a sure-fire first-round pick.

GRADE: Late-1st, early-2nd

