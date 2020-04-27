2020 NFL Draft: Raiders surrounding Derek Carr with offensive weapons

There was plenty of pre-draft noise about the Raiders taking a quarterback with one of their selections in the 2020 NFL Draft, possibly as early as the first round with Jordan Love or Jalen Hurts as options a bit later.

None of that materialized. They were never considering Love in the first round. They had two chances to take him and passed. Hurts was the Philadelphia Eagles' second-round pick. The Raiders didn't even take a late-round flier to join Carr, Marcus Mariota and Nathan Peterman.

All that despite the fact pundits kept bringing up head coach Jon Gruden's affinity for draft-eligible quarterbacks. The Raiders met with several during the pre-draft process as part of due diligence, just as they did a year ago, and then didn't take any of them.

Anyone surprised by that fact should check the tape. A team with Gruden as the head decision-maker has never taken a quarterback before the third round. He took Chris Simms there in 2003. He took Brad Gradkowski in the sixth round in 2006 and Josh Johnson in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. (As a note: The Raiders made Marques Tuiasosopo a second-round pick in 2001, but Al Davis was in charge then). Yeah, that's it.

The Raiders' plan was to address pressing needs in the draft as they had done in free agency. Quarterback isn't one.

They added a lot of veteran defensive talent in March. In late April, the Raiders used three picks to trick out their offense around Carr.

The Raiders added human rocket ship Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 overall pick, do-everything running back/receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. at No. 80 and big-bodied highlight-reel receiver Bryan Edwards at No. 81.

While Carr hasn't made his feelings publicly known about these additions, he's obviously pumped. Carr expressed such excitement while texting with general manager Mike Mayock during the NFL Draft. Often, it turns out, without actual words.

"It started with the Ruggs III pick," Mayock said. "…I got about five texts with 'W-O-W-!'. He was just fired up with that pick. Then we get Edwards and Bowden. I don't even know how to make emojis. I was just looking at all these emojis like 'I guess he's happy, that looks good.'

"Bottom line, what I said last night is what we're trying to do is get more dynamic on offense and I think that's what Derek recognizes as well."

All three draft picks are capable of making an instant and unique impact joining an offense that already sports some quality.

Elite tight end Darren Waller, rookie-of-the-year-worthy running back Josh Jacobs and sneaky-good slot receiver Hunter Renfrow already are in silver and black with at least three years remaining on their contracts. This new group could be together for a long, long time.

Here's a quick look at top options Carr will be working with this season:

WR: Tyrell Williams, Bryan Edwards

WR: Henry Ruggs III, Nelson Agholor

Slot: Hunter Renfrow

RB: Josh Jacobs, Jalen Richard

FB: Alex Ingold

RB/"Joker": Lynn Bowden

TE: Darren Waller, Jason Witten, Foster Moreau













Looking at that list, Carr has plenty of reasons to be excited.

That's especially true when operating behind a stout offensive line led by Rodney Hudson and Trent Brown. The Raiders certainly are faster and more dynamic and will play that way, but won't forget their big-boy football, multiple tight end roots. Jacobs will still be heavily featured, but the Raiders are versatile enough -- if, of course, the draft picks pan out -- to beat you several different ways.

[RELATED: Why Raiders believe virtual offseason program will work]

Carr hasn't had a supporting cast this deep and talented, with the 2016 squad the only crew even in the conversation. And, in 2016, Carr finished third in MVP voting despite breaking his leg late in the year.

It will be interesting to see how Carr fares with a solid offensive line and all that firepower in his third season under Gruden and the team's first in Las Vegas.

