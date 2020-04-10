2020 NFL Draft: Raiders hope to repeat history at No. 19, land star

The Raiders currently own two first-round NFL draft picks. The first was earned with a disappointing 7-9 record in 2020. The second was acquired in a 2018 trade for Khalil Mack and stands as the last major return on that controversial transaction.

That's the No. 19 overall selection, where there's a decent history of landing top-tier pros.

The slot has been solid in recent times, with Jeffery Simmons making an instant impact in Tennessee, Leighton Vander Esch becoming a stout Dallas linebacker and O.J. Howard as a quality tight end soon receiving pass from Tom Brady.

The Raiders hope to take a solid starter from that slot, though the area of need will be largely dependent on what they do at No. 12 and how the draft board bears out between their picks.

They would ideally add a receiver and a cornerback with those slots, though the order's highly debatable even within our Raiders beat crew.

The No. 19 slot seems to be a valuable trade piece, though there will be a rookie starter available if selected.

The Raiders haven't picked 19th in quite some time, though they've stuck the landing when they did. Al Davis took safety Jack Tatum at No. 19 in the 1971 draft, a pick that personified the Raiders' renegade mystique, someone named to three Pro Bowls and was vital to winning Super Bowl XI.

Henry Lawrence was the team's other No. 19 pick in 1974, and he spent 13 seasons with the Raiders. He was 10-year starter at right tackle, working with some of the NFL's best offensive linemen.

The Raiders would gladly take someone as good as they've taken before, or someone selected in recent years.

A player they take at No. 12 will impact the asset selected at No. 19, though it's expected the Raiders will focus on receiver, cornerback and defensive tackle in early portions of this draft;

Here are the last 10 picks at No. 19 overall:

2019: DT Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State (Tennessee)

2018: LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State (Dallas)

2017: TE O.J. Howard, Alabama (Tampa Bay)

2016: DE Shaq Lawson, Clemson (Buffalo)

2015: C Cameron Erving, Florida State (Cleveland)

2014: OT Ja'Wuan James, Tenneseeii (Miami)

2013: OT Justin Pugh, Syracuse (N.Y. Giants)

2012: LB/DE Shea McClellin, Boise State (Chicago)

2010: CB Prince Amukamara, Nebraski (N.Y. Giants)

2009: WR Jeremy Maclin, Missouri (Philadelphia)



















