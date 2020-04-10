2020 NFL Draft profile: A.J. Epenesa's fit with 49ers as inside pass-rusher

NBC Sports Bay Area will preview the NFL Draft with a look at the 49ers' top needs, profiles of prospects that might fit their needs, along with some hidden gems. In this installment we profile Iowa defensive lineman A.J. Epenesa.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is the best player who is not returning to the 49ers for the 2020 season.

But that does not necessarily mean defensive line is where the 49ers will first look to address in this month's draft.

If the 49ers were to select a defensive lineman with the No. 13 overall pick – the selection the club received from the Indianapolis Colts in the trade for Buckner – Auburn's Derrick Brown or South Carolina's Javon Kinlaw would likely top the list.

But if the 49ers trade back into the 20s or use their pick at No. 31 overall, it opens up a lot more possibilities.

The 49ers can use another rotational player on the edge or inside. Defensive linemen A.J. Epenesa (Iowa), K'Lavon Chaisson (LSU), Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), Ross Blacklock (TCU) and Jordan Elliott (Missouri) are among the players who could fill spots on the team's depth chart.

Listen and subscribe to the 49ers Insider Podcast:

Epenesa stands out as a productive three-year player who is viewed as a late-first or second-round prospect. He registered 22 sacks over his final two college seasons and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection.

He finished strong with seven sacks in his final four games, including 2.5 sacks against USC in the Holiday Bowl.

"I was transitioning learning how to take on those double teams and chips and as the season went on you can tell I started getting better at it and started being able to be more productive," Epenesa said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "It just came from me learning how to counteract those kinds of blocks."

[RELATED: DeForest Buckner trade could make 49ers add D-lineman]

Story continues

If the 49ers were to select Epenesa in the draft, he would likely get an opportunity to show what he can do alongside Arik Armstead on third downs. Epenesa said NFL teams spoke to him about how he might fit best on the edge on base downs, then moving inside to rush the passer.

"I want to be able to be versatile and play multiple positions and to be better at all those positions," Epenesa said.

Epenesa did not ease concerns about his athleticism at the combine, where he ran 5.04 seconds in the 40-yard dash. His time was tied for 27th among the 38 defensive lineman who ran.

NFL draft profile: A.J. Epenesa

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 275 pounds

College: Iowa

Career stats: 101 tackles, 26.5 sacks, 36 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one touchdown, seven passes defensed in three seasons.







Combine measurables

40-yard dash: 5.04 seconds

Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

Broad jump: 117 inches

20-yard shuttle: 4.46 seconds









What experts are saying

Mel Kiper Jr, ESPN: Epenesa is "a defensive end with a big frame who is good against the run and has room to grow as a pass-rusher."

Josh Norris, NBC Sports: "A.J. Epenesa can still be effective, but as an outside pass rusher it is fair to question if he has the juice with average jumps and agilities and poor speed scores. Is that a profile you're confident in selecting in the first round?

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Media: "Epenesa is a skilled pass rusher with outstanding size, strength and effort. He has average get-off quickness, but he boasts strong hands, can flip his hips and is a reliable finisher. Overall, Epenesa has a very high floor as a prospect. He should be a consistent 8-to-10-sack performer at the very least."

Lance Zierlein, NFL Media: "Epenesa won't just out-run tackles to the edge, but he's a skilled rusher whose diversity of attack, skilled hands and unique bull-rushing instincts could help him deliver his college sack production in the pros."









Draft projection: Late first round to early second round

2020 NFL Draft profile: A.J. Epenesa's fit with 49ers as inside pass-rusher originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area