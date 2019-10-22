What 2020 NFL Draft picks 49ers have following Emmanuel Sanders trade

The 49ers' trade Tuesday to acquire wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders from the Denver Broncos means, as of now, the 49ers can sleep in on the second day of the NFL draft.

The 49ers still own their first-round draft selection in 2020. But the club traded away their second-round pick to acquire edge rusher Dee Ford from Kansas City. And the 49ers gave up picks in the third and fourth rounds to get Sanders, who is under contract only through the end of the season.

The first round of the NFL draft will be held Thursday, April 23. The following day, the NFL will conduct the second and third rounds. The final day of the draft, April 25, will consist of the fourth through seventh rounds.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The 49ers have six scheduled draft picks, including two apiece in the fifth and seventh rounds.

[RELATED: How Sanders trade helps 49ers battered receiving corps]

The 49ers are also not expected to be awarded any compensatory draft picks because this year they had more net gains in free agency, led by the signings of linebacker Kwon Alexander and running back Tevin Coleman.

The acquisition of Sanders could set up the 49ers to re-coup one of the draft picks sent to Denver. If Sanders plays well for the remainder of the season and signs a lucrative contract elsewhere, it could lead to the 49ers getting a 2021 mid-rounds compensatory pick.

And if the 49ers, as expected, finish among the top teams in the league this season, the selections sent to the Broncos will be in the late portions of the third and fourth rounds.

49ERS 2020 DRAFT PICKS

1. First round: Own pick

2. Fifth round: Denver pick from WR Emmanuel Sanders trade

3. Fifth round: Own pick

4. Sixth round: Own pick

5. Seventh round: Own pick

6. Seventh round: Detroit pick for LB Eli Harold, 2018













Story continues

Original picks traded:

Second-round pick traded to Kansas City for LB Dee Ford



Third- and fourth-round picks traded to Denver for Sanders



What 2020 NFL Draft picks 49ers have following Emmanuel Sanders trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area