2020 NFL Draft pick reset: Patriots awarded NFL-high four compensatory picks

The NFL announced 32 compensatory picks for 15 teams on Tuesday. The New England Patriots were awarded a league-high four of those picks.

Compensatory selections are given to teams that lose more compensatory free agents than it acquires the previous year. In the Patriots' case, they lost Malcom Brown, Trey Flowers, Trent Brown, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson, Eric Rowe, and LaAdrian Waddle. They gained only Brandon Bolden.

If you're wondering about comp pick specifics, here is the breakdown of what teams lost and gained. pic.twitter.com/jtQf7c7sqQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2020

That leaves the Patriots with 12 total picks. Here are each of them, per Evan Lazar of CLNS Media:

1st Round - 23rd pick

3rd Round - 87th pick

3rd Round - 98th pick

3rd Round - 100th pick

4th Round - 125th pick

6th Round - 198th pick

6th Round - 207th pick

6th Round - 212th pick

6th Round - 213th pick

7th Round - 233rd pick

7th Round - 238th pick

7th Round - 244th pick























Here's a look at how many 2020 draft picks each of the 32 teams own as of Tuesday:

14: Miami Dolphins

12: New England Patriots

11: Denver Broncos

10: Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers

9: Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens

8: Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

7: Dallas Cowboys, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins, Atlanta Falcons, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals

6: Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals

5: New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs

















The Patriots could look to fill multiple roster holes in the draft, namely the tight end and wide receiver positions. They could even look to pursue a quarterback for the second straight season, especially if Tom Brady leaves in free agency. There's also a chance the Patriots trade some of their draft capital for a current NFL star.

The 2020 NFL Draft begins April 23.

