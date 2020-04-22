2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of each pick from all seven rounds
The 2020 NFL Draft is almost here, and this year's event will be unique.
The entire draft is being conducted virtually due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and this will present new challenges for teams.
The draft is where teams' futures are made or broken. The teams at the top of the draft are under increased pressure, especially if they plan on selecting a quarterback. Making a mistake with a top 10 pick on a QB can set a franchise back years. Conversely, hitting a home run with a top pick on a quarterback can set a team up for a decade (or more) of success.
How will it all unfold beginning with the first round Thursday night? Here's the complete order for all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.
*Denotes compensatory selection
Round 1
1. Cincinnati Bengals
2. Washington Redskins
3. Detroit Lions
4. N.Y Giants
5. Miami Dolphins
6. L.A. Chargers
7. Carolina Panthers
8. Arizona Cardinals
9. Jacksonville Jaguars
10. Cleveland Browns
11. N.Y. Jets
12. Las Vegas Raiders
13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15. Denver Broncos
16. Atlanta Falcons
17. Dallas Cowboys
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh)
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams)
21. Philadelphia Eagles
22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)
23. New England Patriots
24. New Orleans Saints
25. Minnesota Vikings
26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)
27. Seattle Seahawks
28. Baltimore Ravens
29. Tennessee Titans
30. Green Bay Packers
31. San Francisco 49ers
32. Kansas City Chiefs
Round 2
33. Cincinnati Bengals
34. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)
35. Detroit Lions
36. N.Y. Giants
37. L.A. Chargers
38. Carolina Panthers
39. Miami Dolphins
40. Houston Texans (from Arizona)
41. Cleveland Browns
42. Jacksonville Jaguars
43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas)
44. Indianapolis Colts
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46. Denver Broncos
47. Atlanta Falcons
48. N.Y. Jets
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Chicago Bears
51. Dallas Cowboys
52. L.A. Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Buffalo Bills
55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England via Atlanta)
56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans)
57. L.A. Rams (from Houston)
58. Minnesota Vikings
59. Seattle Seahawks
60. Baltimore Ravens
61. Tennessee Titans
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco)
64. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City)
Round 3
65. Cincinnati Bengals
66. Washington Redskins
67. Detroit Lions
68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants)
69. Carolina Panthers
70. Miami Dolphins
71. L.A. Chargers
72. Arizona Cardinals
73. Jacksonville Jaguars
74. Cleveland Browns
75. Indianapolis Colts
76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77. Denver Broncos
78. Atlanta Falcons
79. N.Y. Jets
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)
82. Dallas Cowboys
83. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)
84. L.A. Rams
85. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia)
86. Buffalo Bills
87. New England Patriots
88. New Orleans Saints
89. Minnesota Vikings
90. Houston Texans
91. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle)
92. Baltimore Ravens
93. Tennessee Titans
94. Green Bay Packers
95. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)
96. Kansas City Chiefs
97. Cleveland Browns (from Houston)*
98. New England Patriots*
99. N.Y. Giants*
100. New England Patriots*
101. Seattle Seahawks*
102. Pittsburgh Steelers*
103. Philadelphia Eagles*
104. L.A. Rams*
105. Minnesota Vikings*
106. Baltimore Ravens*
Round 4
107. Cincinnati Bengals
108. Washington Redskins
109. Detroit Lions
110. N.Y. Giants
111. Houston Texans (from Miami)
112. L.A. Chargers
113. Carolina Panthers
114. Arizona Cardinals
115. Cleveland Browns
116. Jacksonville Jaguars
117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118. Denver Broncos
119. Atlanta Falcons
120. N.Y. Jets
121. Las Vegas Raiders
122. Indianapolis Colts
123. Dallas Cowboys
124. Pittsburgh Steelers
125. New England Patriots (from Chicago)
126. L.A. Rams
127. Philadelphia Eagles
128. Buffalo Bills
129. Baltimore Ravens (from New England)
130. New Orleans Saints
131. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
132. Minnesota Vikings
133. Seattle Seahawks
134. Baltimore Ravens
135. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tennessee via Miami)
136. Green Bay Packers
137. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)
138. Kansas City Chiefs
139. New England Patriots (from Tampa Bay*)
140. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago)*
141. Miami Dolphins*
142. Washington Redskins*
143. Atlanta Falcons (from Baltimore)*
144. Seattle Seahawks*
145. Philadelphia Eagles*
146. Philadelphia Eagles*
Round 5
147. Cincinnati Bengals
148. Carolina Panthers (from Washington)
149. Detroit Lions
150. N.Y. Giants
151. L.A. Chargers
152. Carolina Panthers
153. Miami Dolphins
154. Miami Dolphins (from Jacksonville via Pittsburgh)
155. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo via Cleveland)
156. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)
157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore via Atlanta)
158. N.Y. Jets
159. Las Vegas Raiders
160. Indianapolis Colts
161. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)
163. Chicago Bears
164. Dallas Cowboys
165. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams)
166. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia)
167. Buffalo Bills
168. Philadelphia Eagles (from New England)
169. New Orleans Saints
170. Baltimore Ravens (from Minnesota)
171. Houston Texans
172. New England Patriots (from Detroit via Seattle)
173. Miami Dolphins (from Baltimore via L.A. Rams)
174. Tennessee Titans
175. Green Bay Packers
176. San Francisco 49ers
177. Kansas City Chiefs
178. Denver Broncos*
179. Dallas Cowboys*
Round 6
180. Cincinnati Bengals
181. Denver Broncos (from Washington)
182. Detroit Lions
183. N.Y. Giants
184. Carolina Panthers
185. Miami Dolphins
186. L.A Chargers
187. Cleveland Browns (from Arizona)
188. Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland)
189. Jacksonville Jaguars
190. Philadelphia Eagles (from Atlanta)
191. N.Y. Jets
192. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)
193. Indianapolis Colts
194. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
195. New England Patriots (from Denver)
196. Chicago Bears
197. Indianapolis Colts (from Dallas via Miami)
198. Pittsburgh Steelers
199. L.A. Rams
200. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)
201. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)
202. Arizona Cardinals (from New England)
203. New Orleans Saints
204. New England Patriots (from Houston)
205. Minnesota Vikings
206. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle)
207. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore via New England)
208. Green Bay Packers (from Tennessee)
209. Green Bay Packers
210. San Francisco 49ers
211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)
212. New England Patriots*
213. New England Patriots*
214. Seattle Seahawks*
Round 7
215. Cincinnati Bengals
216. Washington Redskins
217. San Francisco 49ers (from Detroit)
218. N.Y. Giants
219. Minnesota Vikings (from Miami)
220. L.A. Chargers
221. Carolina Panthers
222. Arizona Cardinals
223. Jacksonville Jaguars
224. Tennessee Titans (from Cleveland)
225. Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)
226. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas)
227. Miami Dolphins (from Indianapolis)
228. Atlanta Falcons (from Tampa Bay via Philadelphia)
229. Washington Redskins (from Denver)
230. New England Patriots (from Atlanta)
231. Dallas Cowboys
232. Pittsburgh Steelers
233. Chicago Bears
234. L.A. Rams
235. New England Patriots (from Philadelphia)
236. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo via Cleveland)
237. Denver Broncos (from New England)
238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)
239. Minnesota Vikings
240. Houston Texans
241. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England via Seattle)
242. Green Bay Packers (from Baltimore)
243. Tennessee Titans
244. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay)
245. San Francisco 49ers
246. Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City)
247. N.Y. Giants*
248. Houston Texans*
249. Minnesota Vikings*
250. Houston Texans*
251. Miami Dolphins*
252. Denver Broncos*
253. Minnesota Vikings*
254. Denver Broncos*
255. N.Y. Giants*
