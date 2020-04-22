2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of each pick from all seven rounds

The 2020 NFL Draft is almost here, and this year's event will be unique.

The entire draft is being conducted virtually due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and this will present new challenges for teams.

The draft is where teams' futures are made or broken. The teams at the top of the draft are under increased pressure, especially if they plan on selecting a quarterback. Making a mistake with a top 10 pick on a QB can set a franchise back years. Conversely, hitting a home run with a top pick on a quarterback can set a team up for a decade (or more) of success.

How will it all unfold beginning with the first round Thursday night? Here's the complete order for all seven rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

*Denotes compensatory selection

Round 1

1. Cincinnati Bengals

2. Washington Redskins

3. Detroit Lions

4. N.Y Giants

5. Miami Dolphins

6. L.A. Chargers

7. Carolina Panthers

8. Arizona Cardinals

9. Jacksonville Jaguars

10. Cleveland Browns

11. N.Y. Jets

12. Las Vegas Raiders

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Denver Broncos

16. Atlanta Falcons

17. Dallas Cowboys

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams)

21. Philadelphia Eagles

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)

23. New England Patriots

24. New Orleans Saints

25. Minnesota Vikings

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston)

27. Seattle Seahawks

28. Baltimore Ravens

29. Tennessee Titans

30. Green Bay Packers

31. San Francisco 49ers

32. Kansas City Chiefs































































Round 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals

34. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington)

35. Detroit Lions

36. N.Y. Giants

37. L.A. Chargers

38. Carolina Panthers

39. Miami Dolphins

40. Houston Texans (from Arizona)

41. Cleveland Browns

42. Jacksonville Jaguars

43. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas)

44. Indianapolis Colts

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46. Denver Broncos

47. Atlanta Falcons

48. N.Y. Jets

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Chicago Bears

51. Dallas Cowboys

52. L.A. Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Buffalo Bills

55. Baltimore Ravens (from New England via Atlanta)

56. Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans)

57. L.A. Rams (from Houston)

58. Minnesota Vikings

59. Seattle Seahawks

60. Baltimore Ravens

61. Tennessee Titans

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco)

64. Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City)































































Round 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals

66. Washington Redskins

67. Detroit Lions

68. N.Y. Jets (from N.Y. Giants)

69. Carolina Panthers

70. Miami Dolphins

71. L.A. Chargers

72. Arizona Cardinals

73. Jacksonville Jaguars

74. Cleveland Browns

75. Indianapolis Colts

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

77. Denver Broncos

78. Atlanta Falcons

79. N.Y. Jets

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago)

82. Dallas Cowboys

83. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)

84. L.A. Rams

85. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia)

86. Buffalo Bills

87. New England Patriots

88. New Orleans Saints

89. Minnesota Vikings

90. Houston Texans

91. Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle)

92. Baltimore Ravens

93. Tennessee Titans

94. Green Bay Packers

95. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)

96. Kansas City Chiefs

97. Cleveland Browns (from Houston)*

98. New England Patriots*

99. N.Y. Giants*

100. New England Patriots*

101. Seattle Seahawks*

102. Pittsburgh Steelers*

103. Philadelphia Eagles*

104. L.A. Rams*

105. Minnesota Vikings*

106. Baltimore Ravens*



















































































Round 4

107. Cincinnati Bengals

108. Washington Redskins

109. Detroit Lions

110. N.Y. Giants

111. Houston Texans (from Miami)

112. L.A. Chargers

113. Carolina Panthers

114. Arizona Cardinals

115. Cleveland Browns

116. Jacksonville Jaguars

117. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

118. Denver Broncos

119. Atlanta Falcons

120. N.Y. Jets

121. Las Vegas Raiders

122. Indianapolis Colts

123. Dallas Cowboys

124. Pittsburgh Steelers

125. New England Patriots (from Chicago)

126. L.A. Rams

127. Philadelphia Eagles

128. Buffalo Bills

129. Baltimore Ravens (from New England)

130. New Orleans Saints

131. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)

132. Minnesota Vikings

133. Seattle Seahawks

134. Baltimore Ravens

135. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tennessee via Miami)

136. Green Bay Packers

137. Denver Broncos (from San Francisco)

138. Kansas City Chiefs

139. New England Patriots (from Tampa Bay*)

140. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago)*

141. Miami Dolphins*

142. Washington Redskins*

143. Atlanta Falcons (from Baltimore)*

144. Seattle Seahawks*

145. Philadelphia Eagles*

146. Philadelphia Eagles*















































































Round 5

147. Cincinnati Bengals

148. Carolina Panthers (from Washington)

149. Detroit Lions

150. N.Y. Giants

151. L.A. Chargers

152. Carolina Panthers

153. Miami Dolphins

154. Miami Dolphins (from Jacksonville via Pittsburgh)

155. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo via Cleveland)

156. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver)

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore via Atlanta)

158. N.Y. Jets

159. Las Vegas Raiders

160. Indianapolis Colts

161. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

162. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh)

163. Chicago Bears

164. Dallas Cowboys

165. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams)

166. Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia)

167. Buffalo Bills

168. Philadelphia Eagles (from New England)

169. New Orleans Saints

170. Baltimore Ravens (from Minnesota)

171. Houston Texans

172. New England Patriots (from Detroit via Seattle)

173. Miami Dolphins (from Baltimore via L.A. Rams)

174. Tennessee Titans

175. Green Bay Packers

176. San Francisco 49ers

177. Kansas City Chiefs

178. Denver Broncos*

179. Dallas Cowboys*

































































Round 6

180. Cincinnati Bengals

181. Denver Broncos (from Washington)

182. Detroit Lions

183. N.Y. Giants

184. Carolina Panthers

185. Miami Dolphins

186. L.A Chargers

187. Cleveland Browns (from Arizona)

188. Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland)

189. Jacksonville Jaguars

190. Philadelphia Eagles (from Atlanta)

191. N.Y. Jets

192. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas)

193. Indianapolis Colts

194. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

195. New England Patriots (from Denver)

196. Chicago Bears

197. Indianapolis Colts (from Dallas via Miami)

198. Pittsburgh Steelers

199. L.A. Rams

200. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia)

201. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo)

202. Arizona Cardinals (from New England)

203. New Orleans Saints

204. New England Patriots (from Houston)

205. Minnesota Vikings

206. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle)

207. Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore via New England)

208. Green Bay Packers (from Tennessee)

209. Green Bay Packers

210. San Francisco 49ers

211. N.Y. Jets (from Kansas City)

212. New England Patriots*

213. New England Patriots*

214. Seattle Seahawks*





































































Round 7

215. Cincinnati Bengals

216. Washington Redskins

217. San Francisco 49ers (from Detroit)

218. N.Y. Giants

219. Minnesota Vikings (from Miami)

220. L.A. Chargers

221. Carolina Panthers

222. Arizona Cardinals

223. Jacksonville Jaguars

224. Tennessee Titans (from Cleveland)

225. Baltimore Ravens (from N.Y. Jets)

226. Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas)

227. Miami Dolphins (from Indianapolis)

228. Atlanta Falcons (from Tampa Bay via Philadelphia)

229. Washington Redskins (from Denver)

230. New England Patriots (from Atlanta)

231. Dallas Cowboys

232. Pittsburgh Steelers

233. Chicago Bears

234. L.A. Rams

235. New England Patriots (from Philadelphia)

236. Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo via Cleveland)

237. Denver Broncos (from New England)

238. N.Y. Giants (from New Orleans)

239. Minnesota Vikings

240. Houston Texans

241. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England via Seattle)

242. Green Bay Packers (from Baltimore)

243. Tennessee Titans

244. Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay)

245. San Francisco 49ers

246. Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City)

247. N.Y. Giants*

248. Houston Texans*

249. Minnesota Vikings*

250. Houston Texans*

251. Miami Dolphins*

252. Denver Broncos*

253. Minnesota Vikings*

254. Denver Broncos*

255. N.Y. Giants*

















































































