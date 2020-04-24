2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of selection for second, third rounds

The 2020 NFL Draft continues Friday with the second and third rounds, giving teams who didn't pick in Thursday's Round 1 an opportunity to jump into the mix.

One of those teams is the New England Patriots, who should be quite busy on Day 2 with one pick in the second round and four in the third round. The Patriots traded out of the first round when they dealt the No. 23 overall selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick No. 37 and No. 71. This trade gives Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his staff 13 picks over the last two days of the draft, which is an ideal situation for a franchise with several roster weaknesses to address.

Here's the updated order of selection for Day 2 of the draft.

Round 2

33. Cincinnati Bengals

34. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)

35. Detroit Lions

36. N.Y. Giants

37. New England Patriots (from LAC)

38. Carolina Panthers

39. Miami Dolphins

40. Houston Texans (from ARI)

41. Cleveland Browns

42. Jacksonville Jaguars

43. Chicago Bears (from LV)

44. Indianapolis Colts

45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46. Denver Broncos

47. Atlanta Falcons

48. N.Y. Jets

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Chicago Bears

51. Dallas Cowboys

52. L.A. Rams

53. Philadelphia Eagles

54. Buffalo Bills

55. Baltimore Ravens (from NE via ATL)

56. Miami Dolphins (from NO)

57. L.A. Rams (from HOU)

58. Minnesota Vikings

59. Seattle Seahawks

60. Baltimore Ravens

61. Tennessee Titans

62. Green Bay Packers

63. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF)

64. Seattle Seahawks (from KC)































































Round 3

65. Cincinnati Bengals

66. Washington Redskins

67. Detroit Lions

68. N.Y. Jets (from NYG)

69. Carolina Panthers

70. Miami Dolphins

71. New England Patriots (via LAC)

72. Arizona Cardinals

73. Jacksonville Jaguars

74. Cleveland Browns

75. Indianapolis Colts

76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

77. Denver Broncos

78. Atlanta Falcons

79. N.Y. Jets

80. Las Vegas Raiders

81. Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI)

82. Dallas Cowboys

83. Denver Broncos (from PIT)

84. L.A. Rams

85. Detroit Lions (from PHI)

86. Buffalo Bills

87. New England Patriots

88. New Orleans Saints

89. Minnesota Vikings

90. Houston Texans

91. Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA via HOU)

92. Baltimore Ravens

93. Tennessee Titans

94. Green Bay Packers

95. Denver Broncos (from SF)

96. Kansas City Chiefs

97. Cleveland Browns (from HOU)*

98. New England Patriots*

99. N.Y. Giants*

100. New England Patriots*

101. Seattle Seahawks*

102. Pittsburgh Steelers*

103. Philadelphia Eagles*

104. L.A. Rams*

105. Minnesota Vikings*

106. Baltimore Ravens*

*Denotes compensatory pick





















































































