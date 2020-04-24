2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of selection for second, third rounds
The 2020 NFL Draft continues Friday with the second and third rounds, giving teams who didn't pick in Thursday's Round 1 an opportunity to jump into the mix.
One of those teams is the New England Patriots, who should be quite busy on Day 2 with one pick in the second round and four in the third round. The Patriots traded out of the first round when they dealt the No. 23 overall selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for pick No. 37 and No. 71. This trade gives Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and his staff 13 picks over the last two days of the draft, which is an ideal situation for a franchise with several roster weaknesses to address.
Here's the updated order of selection for Day 2 of the draft.
Round 2
33. Cincinnati Bengals
34. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS)
35. Detroit Lions
36. N.Y. Giants
37. New England Patriots (from LAC)
38. Carolina Panthers
39. Miami Dolphins
40. Houston Texans (from ARI)
41. Cleveland Browns
42. Jacksonville Jaguars
43. Chicago Bears (from LV)
44. Indianapolis Colts
45. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46. Denver Broncos
47. Atlanta Falcons
48. N.Y. Jets
49. Pittsburgh Steelers
50. Chicago Bears
51. Dallas Cowboys
52. L.A. Rams
53. Philadelphia Eagles
54. Buffalo Bills
55. Baltimore Ravens (from NE via ATL)
56. Miami Dolphins (from NO)
57. L.A. Rams (from HOU)
58. Minnesota Vikings
59. Seattle Seahawks
60. Baltimore Ravens
61. Tennessee Titans
62. Green Bay Packers
63. Kansas City Chiefs (from SF)
64. Seattle Seahawks (from KC)
Round 3
65. Cincinnati Bengals
66. Washington Redskins
67. Detroit Lions
68. N.Y. Jets (from NYG)
69. Carolina Panthers
70. Miami Dolphins
71. New England Patriots (via LAC)
72. Arizona Cardinals
73. Jacksonville Jaguars
74. Cleveland Browns
75. Indianapolis Colts
76. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77. Denver Broncos
78. Atlanta Falcons
79. N.Y. Jets
80. Las Vegas Raiders
81. Las Vegas Raiders (from CHI)
82. Dallas Cowboys
83. Denver Broncos (from PIT)
84. L.A. Rams
85. Detroit Lions (from PHI)
86. Buffalo Bills
87. New England Patriots
88. New Orleans Saints
89. Minnesota Vikings
90. Houston Texans
91. Las Vegas Raiders (from SEA via HOU)
92. Baltimore Ravens
93. Tennessee Titans
94. Green Bay Packers
95. Denver Broncos (from SF)
96. Kansas City Chiefs
97. Cleveland Browns (from HOU)*
98. New England Patriots*
99. N.Y. Giants*
100. New England Patriots*
101. Seattle Seahawks*
102. Pittsburgh Steelers*
103. Philadelphia Eagles*
104. L.A. Rams*
105. Minnesota Vikings*
106. Baltimore Ravens*
*Denotes compensatory pick
