2020 NFL Draft order: Updated list of second and third round picks

After a few first-round trades, there is a new order to the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. For instance, the Green Bay Packers traded their 31st, 117th and 176th overall picks to move up to 25 to draft quarterback Jordan Love.

And that trade/pick put a damper on a night that was otherwise enjoyable after watching Jon Gruden fumble the 19th pick he netted from the Bears in the Khalil Mack trade. Still worth it.

But the Bears are finally on the board with the 43rd and 50th picks. Here is the new draft order for the second and third rounds.

Round 2

33. Cincinnati

34. Indianapolis (from Washington)

35. Detroit

36. NY Giants

37. New England (from Los Angeles Chargers)

38. Carolina

39. Miami

40. Houston (from Arizona)

41. Cleveland

42. Jacksonville

43. Chicago (from Las Vegas)

44. Indianapolis

45. Tampa Bay

46. Denver

47. Atlanta

48. NY Jets

49. Pittsburgh

50. Chicago

51. Dallas

52. LA Rams

53. Philadelphia

54. Buffalo

55. Baltimore (from New England via Atlanta)

56. Miami (from New Orleans)

57. LA Rams (from Houston)

58. Minnesota

59. Seattle

60. Baltimore

61. Tennessee

62. Green Bay

63. Kansas City (from San Francisco)

64. Seattle (from Kansas City)































































Round 3

65. Cincinnati

66. Washington

67. Detroit

68. NY Jets (from NY Giants)

69. Carolina

70. Miami

71. New England (from LA Chargers)

72. Arizona

73. Jacksonville

74. Cleveland

75. Indianapolis

76. Tampa Bay

77. Denver

78. Atlanta

79. NY Jets

80. Las Vegas

81. Las Vegas (from Chicago)

82. Dallas

83. Denver (from Pittsburgh)

84. LA Rams

85. Detroit (from Philadelphia)

86. Buffalo

87. New England

88. New Orleans

89. Minnesota

90. Houston

91. Las Vegas (from Seattle via Houston)

92. Baltimore

93. Tennessee

94. Green Bay

95. Denver (from San Francisco)

96. Kansas City

97. Cleveland (from Houston)

98. New England

99. NY Giants

100. New England

101. Seattle

102. Pittsburgh

103. Philadelphia

104. LA Rams

105. Minnesota

106. Baltimore



















































































