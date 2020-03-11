2020 NFL draft order: Full round-by-round order of selection
The NFL has announced the official order for the 2020 draft, which will be held April 23-25. The blueprint for the venue was released back in late January and it's just what you would expect it to look like, given the fact it's located in Las Vegas.
The Eagles currently hold the 21st overall selection, have picked up three compensatory picks and have a total of 10 picks overall. The Eagles haven't selected 10 players in a draft since 2011.
Here is the complete order:
Round One
1 Cincinnati Bengals
2 Washington Redskins
3 Detroit Lions
4 New York Giants
5 Miami Dolphins
6 Los Angeles Chargers
7 Carolina Panthers
8 Arizona Cardinals
9 Jacksonville Jaguars
10 Cleveland Browns
11 New York Jets
12 Las Vegas Raiders
13 Indianapolis Colts
14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 Denver Broncos
16 Atlanta Falcons
17 Dallas Cowboys
18 Miami Dolphins from Pittsburgh Steelers
19 Las Vegas Raiders from Chicago Bears
20 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
21 Philadelphia Eagles
22 Buffalo Bills
23 New England Patriots
24 New Orleans Saints
25 Minnesota Vikings
26 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans
27 Seattle Seahawks
28 Baltimore Ravens
29 Tennessee Titans
30 Green Bay Packers
31 San Francisco 49ers
32 Kansas City Chiefs
Round Two
33 Cincinnati Bengals
34 Indianapolis Colts from Washington Redskins
35 Detroit Lions
36 New York Giants
37 Los Angeles Chargers
38 Carolina Panthers
39 Miami Dolphins
40 Arizona Cardinals
41 Cleveland Browns
42 Jacksonville Jaguars
43 Chicago Bears from Las Vegas Raiders
44 Indianapolis Colts
45 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 Denver Broncos
47 Atlanta Falcons
48 New York Jets
49 Pittsburgh Steelers
50 Chicago Bears
51 Dallas Cowboys
52 Los Angeles Rams
53 Philadelphia Eagles
54 Buffalo Bills
55 Atlanta Falcons from New England Patriots
56 Miami Dolphins from New Orleans Saints
57 Houston Texans
58 Minnesota Vikings
59 Seattle Seahawks
60 Baltimore Ravens
61 Tennessee Titans
62 Green Bay Packers
63 Kansas City Chiefs from San Francisco 49ers
64 Seattle Seahawks from Kansas City Chiefs
Round Three
65 Cincinnati Bengals
66 Washington Redskins
67 Detroit Lions
68 New York Jets from New York Giants
69 Carolina Panthers
70 Miami Dolphins
71 Los Angeles Chargers
72 Arizona Cardinals
73 Jacksonville Jaguars
74 Cleveland Browns
75 Indianapolis Colts
76 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 Denver Broncos
78 Atlanta Falcons
79 New York Jets
80 Las Vegas Raiders
81 Las Vegas Raiders from Chicago Bears
82 Dallas Cowboys
83 Denver Broncos from Pittsburgh Steelers
84 Los Angeles Rams
85 Philadelphia Eagles
86
Buffalo Bills
87 New England Patriots
88 New Orleans Saints
89 Minnesota Vikings
90 Houston Texans
91 Las Vegas Raiders from Seattle Seahawks through Houston Texans
92 Baltimore Ravens
93 Tennessee Titans
94 Green Bay Packers
95 Denver Broncos from San Francisco 49ers
96 Kansas City Chiefs
97 Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
98 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
99 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
100 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
101 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
102 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
103 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
104 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
105 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
106 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round Four
107 Cincinnati Bengals
108 Washington Redskins
109 Detroit Lions
110 New York Giants
111 Houston Texans from Miami Dolphins
112 Los Angeles Chargers
113 Carolina Panthers
114 Arizona Cardinals
115 Cleveland Browns
116 Jacksonville Jaguars
117 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 Denver Broncos
119 Atlanta Falcons
120 New York Jets
121 Las Vegas Raiders
122 Indianapolis Colts
123 Dallas Cowboys
124 Pittsburgh Steelers
125 New England Patriots from Chicago Bears
126 Los Angeles Rams
127 Philadelphia Eagles
128 Buffalo Bills
129 Baltimore Ravens from New England Patriots
130 New Orleans Saints
131 Houston Texans
132 Minnesota Vikings
133 Seattle Seahawks
134 Baltimore Ravens
135 Pittsburgh Steelers from Tennessee Titans through Miami Dolphins
136 Green Bay Packers
137 Denver Broncos from San Francisco 49ers
138 Kansas City Chiefs
139 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)
140 Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)
141 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
142 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)
143 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
144 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
145 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
146 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
Round Five
147 Cincinnati Bengals
148 Washington Redskins
149 Detroit Lions
150 New York Giants
151 Los Angeles Chargers
152 Carolina Panthers
153 Miami Dolphins
Choice forfeited in Supplemental Draft (Arizona Cardinals)
154 Miami Dolphins from Jacksonville Jaguars through Pittsburgh Steelers
155 Buffalo Bills from Cleveland Browns
156 San Francisco 49ers from Denver Broncos
157 Atlanta Falcons
158 New York Jets
159 Las Vegas Raiders
160 Indianapolis Colts
161 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162 Seattle Seahawks from Pittsburgh Steelers
163 Chicago Bears
164 Dallas Cowboys
165 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams
166 Philadelphia Eagles
167 Buffalo Bills
168 Philadelphia Eagles from New England Patriots
169 New Orleans Saints
170 Baltimore Ravens from Minnesota Vikings
171 Houston Texans
172 Detroit Lions from Seattle Seahawks
173 Miami Dolphins from Baltimore Ravens through Los Angeles Rams
174 Tennessee Titans
175 Green Bay Packers
176 San Francisco 49ers
177 Kansas City Chiefs
178 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
179 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
Round Six
180 Cincinnati Bengals
181 Denver Broncos from Washington Redskins
182 Detroit Lions
183 New York Giants
184 Carolina Panthers
185 Miami Dolphins
186 Los Angeles Chargers
187 Cleveland Browns from Arizona Cardinals
188 Buffalo Bills from Cleveland Browns
189 Jacksonville Jaguars
190 Philadelphia Eagles from Atlanta Falcons
191 New York Jets
192 Green Bay Packers from Las Vegas Raiders
193 Indianapolis Colts
194 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
195 New England Patriots from Denver Broncos
196 Chicago Bears
197 Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys through Miami Dolphins
198 Pittsburgh Steelers
199 Los Angeles Rams
200 Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles
201 Buffalo Bills
202 Arizona Cardinals from New England Patriots
203 New Orleans Saints
204 New England Patriots from Houston Texans
205 Minnesota Vikings
206 Jacksonville Jaguars from Seattle Seahawks
207 Buffalo Bills from Baltimore Ravens through New England Patriots
208 Green Bay Packers from Tennessee Titans
209 Green Bay Packers
210 San Francisco 49ers
211 New York Jets from Kansas City Chiefs
212 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
213 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
214 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
Round Seven
215 Cincinnati Bengals
216 Washington Redskins
217 San Francisco 49ers from Detroit Lions
218 New York Giants
219 Minnesota Vikings from Miami Dolphins
220 Los Angeles Chargers
221 Carolina Panthers
222 Arizona Cardinals
223 Jacksonville Jaguars
224 Tennessee Titans from Cleveland Browns
225 Baltimore Ravens from New York Jets
226 Chicago Bears from Las Vegas Raiders
227 Miami Dolphins from Indianapolis Colts
228 Atlanta Falcons from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Philadelphia Eagles
229 Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos
230 New England Patriots from Atlanta Falcons
231 Dallas Cowboys
232 Pittsburgh Steelers
233 Chicago Bears
234 Los Angeles Rams
235 New England Patriots from Philadelphia Eagles
236 Green Bay Packers from Buffalo Bills through Cleveland Browns
237 Denver Broncos from New England Patriots
238 New York Giants from New Orleans Saints
239 Minnesota Vikings
240 Houston Texans
241 New England Patriots from Seattle Seahawks
242 Green Bay Packers from Baltimore Ravens
243 Tennessee Titans
244 Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers
245 San Francisco 49ers
246 Miami Dolphins from Kansas City Chiefs
247 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
248 Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
249 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
250 Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
251 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
252 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
253 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
254 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
255 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
2020 NFL draft order: Full round-by-round order of selection originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia