2020 NFL draft order: Full round-by-round order of selection

The NFL has announced the official order for the 2020 draft, which will be held April 23-25. The blueprint for the venue was released back in late January and it's just what you would expect it to look like, given the fact it's located in Las Vegas.



The Eagles currently hold the 21st overall selection, have picked up three compensatory picks and have a total of 10 picks overall. The Eagles haven't selected 10 players in a draft since 2011.

Here is the complete order:

Round One

1 Cincinnati Bengals

2 Washington Redskins

3 Detroit Lions

4 New York Giants

5 Miami Dolphins

6 Los Angeles Chargers

7 Carolina Panthers

8 Arizona Cardinals

9 Jacksonville Jaguars

10 Cleveland Browns

11 New York Jets

12 Las Vegas Raiders

13 Indianapolis Colts

14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15 Denver Broncos

16 Atlanta Falcons

17 Dallas Cowboys

18 Miami Dolphins from Pittsburgh Steelers

19 Las Vegas Raiders from Chicago Bears

20 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams

21 Philadelphia Eagles

22 Buffalo Bills

23 New England Patriots

24 New Orleans Saints

25 Minnesota Vikings

26 Miami Dolphins from Houston Texans

27 Seattle Seahawks

28 Baltimore Ravens

29 Tennessee Titans

30 Green Bay Packers

31 San Francisco 49ers

32 Kansas City Chiefs































































Round Two

33 Cincinnati Bengals

34 Indianapolis Colts from Washington Redskins

35 Detroit Lions

36 New York Giants

37 Los Angeles Chargers

38 Carolina Panthers

39 Miami Dolphins

40 Arizona Cardinals

41 Cleveland Browns

42 Jacksonville Jaguars

43 Chicago Bears from Las Vegas Raiders

44 Indianapolis Colts

45 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46 Denver Broncos

47 Atlanta Falcons

48 New York Jets

49 Pittsburgh Steelers

50 Chicago Bears

51 Dallas Cowboys

52 Los Angeles Rams

53 Philadelphia Eagles

54 Buffalo Bills

55 Atlanta Falcons from New England Patriots

56 Miami Dolphins from New Orleans Saints

57 Houston Texans

58 Minnesota Vikings

59 Seattle Seahawks

60 Baltimore Ravens

61 Tennessee Titans

62 Green Bay Packers

63 Kansas City Chiefs from San Francisco 49ers

64 Seattle Seahawks from Kansas City Chiefs































































Round Three

65 Cincinnati Bengals

66 Washington Redskins

67 Detroit Lions

68 New York Jets from New York Giants

69 Carolina Panthers

70 Miami Dolphins

71 Los Angeles Chargers

72 Arizona Cardinals

73 Jacksonville Jaguars

74 Cleveland Browns

75 Indianapolis Colts

76 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

77 Denver Broncos

78 Atlanta Falcons

79 New York Jets

80 Las Vegas Raiders

81 Las Vegas Raiders from Chicago Bears

82 Dallas Cowboys

83 Denver Broncos from Pittsburgh Steelers

84 Los Angeles Rams

85 Philadelphia Eagles

86

Buffalo Bills

87 New England Patriots

88 New Orleans Saints

89 Minnesota Vikings

90 Houston Texans

91 Las Vegas Raiders from Seattle Seahawks through Houston Texans

92 Baltimore Ravens

93 Tennessee Titans

94 Green Bay Packers

95 Denver Broncos from San Francisco 49ers

96 Kansas City Chiefs

97 Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

98 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

99 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

100 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

101 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

102 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

103 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

104 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

105 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

106 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

















































































Round Four

107 Cincinnati Bengals

108 Washington Redskins

109 Detroit Lions

110 New York Giants

111 Houston Texans from Miami Dolphins

112 Los Angeles Chargers

113 Carolina Panthers

114 Arizona Cardinals

115 Cleveland Browns

116 Jacksonville Jaguars

117 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

118 Denver Broncos

119 Atlanta Falcons

120 New York Jets

121 Las Vegas Raiders

122 Indianapolis Colts

123 Dallas Cowboys

124 Pittsburgh Steelers

125 New England Patriots from Chicago Bears

126 Los Angeles Rams

127 Philadelphia Eagles

128 Buffalo Bills

129 Baltimore Ravens from New England Patriots

130 New Orleans Saints

131 Houston Texans

132 Minnesota Vikings

133 Seattle Seahawks

134 Baltimore Ravens

135 Pittsburgh Steelers from Tennessee Titans through Miami Dolphins

136 Green Bay Packers

137 Denver Broncos from San Francisco 49ers

138 Kansas City Chiefs

139 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection)

140 Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection)

141 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)

142 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

143 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

144 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

145 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

146 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)















































































Round Five

147 Cincinnati Bengals

148 Washington Redskins

149 Detroit Lions

150 New York Giants

151 Los Angeles Chargers

152 Carolina Panthers

153 Miami Dolphins

Choice forfeited in Supplemental Draft (Arizona Cardinals)

154 Miami Dolphins from Jacksonville Jaguars through Pittsburgh Steelers

155 Buffalo Bills from Cleveland Browns

156 San Francisco 49ers from Denver Broncos

157 Atlanta Falcons

158 New York Jets

159 Las Vegas Raiders

160 Indianapolis Colts

161 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

162 Seattle Seahawks from Pittsburgh Steelers

163 Chicago Bears

164 Dallas Cowboys

165 Jacksonville Jaguars from Los Angeles Rams

166 Philadelphia Eagles

167 Buffalo Bills

168 Philadelphia Eagles from New England Patriots

169 New Orleans Saints

170 Baltimore Ravens from Minnesota Vikings

171 Houston Texans

172 Detroit Lions from Seattle Seahawks

173 Miami Dolphins from Baltimore Ravens through Los Angeles Rams

174 Tennessee Titans

175 Green Bay Packers

176 San Francisco 49ers

177 Kansas City Chiefs

178 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

179 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)



































































Round Six

180 Cincinnati Bengals

181 Denver Broncos from Washington Redskins

182 Detroit Lions

183 New York Giants

184 Carolina Panthers

185 Miami Dolphins

186 Los Angeles Chargers

187 Cleveland Browns from Arizona Cardinals

188 Buffalo Bills from Cleveland Browns

189 Jacksonville Jaguars

190 Philadelphia Eagles from Atlanta Falcons

191 New York Jets

192 Green Bay Packers from Las Vegas Raiders

193 Indianapolis Colts

194 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

195 New England Patriots from Denver Broncos

196 Chicago Bears

197 Indianapolis Colts from Dallas Cowboys through Miami Dolphins

198 Pittsburgh Steelers

199 Los Angeles Rams

200 Chicago Bears from Philadelphia Eagles

201 Buffalo Bills

202 Arizona Cardinals from New England Patriots

203 New Orleans Saints

204 New England Patriots from Houston Texans

205 Minnesota Vikings

206 Jacksonville Jaguars from Seattle Seahawks

207 Buffalo Bills from Baltimore Ravens through New England Patriots

208 Green Bay Packers from Tennessee Titans

209 Green Bay Packers

210 San Francisco 49ers

211 New York Jets from Kansas City Chiefs

212 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

213 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

214 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)





































































Round Seven

215 Cincinnati Bengals

216 Washington Redskins

217 San Francisco 49ers from Detroit Lions

218 New York Giants

219 Minnesota Vikings from Miami Dolphins

220 Los Angeles Chargers

221 Carolina Panthers

222 Arizona Cardinals

223 Jacksonville Jaguars

224 Tennessee Titans from Cleveland Browns

225 Baltimore Ravens from New York Jets

226 Chicago Bears from Las Vegas Raiders

227 Miami Dolphins from Indianapolis Colts

228 Atlanta Falcons from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through Philadelphia Eagles

229 Washington Redskins from Denver Broncos

230 New England Patriots from Atlanta Falcons

231 Dallas Cowboys

232 Pittsburgh Steelers

233 Chicago Bears

234 Los Angeles Rams

235 New England Patriots from Philadelphia Eagles

236 Green Bay Packers from Buffalo Bills through Cleveland Browns

237 Denver Broncos from New England Patriots

238 New York Giants from New Orleans Saints

239 Minnesota Vikings

240 Houston Texans

241 New England Patriots from Seattle Seahawks

242 Green Bay Packers from Baltimore Ravens

243 Tennessee Titans

244 Cleveland Browns from Green Bay Packers

245 San Francisco 49ers

246 Miami Dolphins from Kansas City Chiefs

247 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

248 Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

249 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

250 Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

251 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)

252 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

253 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

254 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

255 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

















































































