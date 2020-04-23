2020 NFL draft order: Full round-by-round order of selection from round 1 through 7

The biggest sporting event of the last few months is finally here and the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be televised this evening at 8:00 pm on multiple networks. It will not be a grand television production taking place live in Las Vegas as was scheduled. Instead, coaches and general managers around the league will be making their picks from the comfort of their own homes. Commissioner Roger Goodell will be in his own basement rather than in front of the Bellagio fountains.

Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman gave a sneak peek at his home setup on Wednesday. The Eagles are slotted to pick at No. 21 this evening, but if history has taught us anything it's that a move from that slot is likely.

The mock drafts have been run for weeks and the real thing finally takes place tonight -- technology willing. Here's our last best guess at who the Eagles will select in round 1 and here's a guide on how to watch online this evening.

Here is the complete draft order:

Round One

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State

4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson

9 Jacksonville Jaguars

10 Cleveland Browns

11 New York Jets

12 Las Vegas Raiders

13 San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)

14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15 Denver Broncos

16 Atlanta Falcons

17 Dallas Cowboys

18 Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

20 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

21 Philadelphia Eagles

22 Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

23 New England Patriots

24 New Orleans Saints

25 Minnesota Vikings

26 Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)

27 Seattle Seahawks

28 Baltimore Ravens

29 Tennessee Titans

30 Green Bay Packers

31 San Francisco 49ers

32 Kansas City Chiefs































































Round Two

33 Cincinnati Bengals

34 Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Redskins)

35 Detroit Lions

36 New York Giants

37 Los Angeles Chargers

38 Carolina Panthers

39 Miami Dolphins

40 Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals)

41 Cleveland Browns

42 Jacksonville Jaguars

43 Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas Raiders)

44 Indianapolis Colts

45 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

46 Denver Broncos

47 Atlanta Falcons

48 New York Jets

49 Pittsburgh Steelers

50 Chicago Bears

51 Dallas Cowboys

52 Los Angeles Rams

53 Philadelphia Eagles

54 Buffalo Bills

55 Baltimore Ravens (from Atlanta Falcons via New England Patriots)

56 Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans Saints)

57 Los Angeles Rams (from Houston Texans)

58 Minnesota Vikings

59 Seattle Seahawks

60 Baltimore Ravens

61 Tennessee Titans

62 Green Bay Packers

63 Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers)

64 Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)































































Round Three

65 Cincinnati Bengals

66 Washington Redskins

67 Detroit Lions

68 New York Jets (from New York Giants)

69 Carolina Panthers

70 Miami Dolphins

71 Los Angeles Chargers

72 Arizona Cardinals

73 Jacksonville Jaguars

74 Cleveland Browns

75 Indianapolis Colts

76 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

77 Denver Broncos

78 Atlanta Falcons

79 New York Jets

80 Las Vegas Raiders

81 Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)

82 Dallas Cowboys

83 Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

84 Los Angeles Rams

85 Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles)

86 Buffalo Bills

87 New England Patriots

88 New Orleans Saints

89 Minnesota Vikings

90 Houston Texans

91 Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks through Houston Texans)

92 Baltimore Ravens

93 Tennessee Titans

94 Green Bay Packers

95 Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)

96 Kansas City Chiefs

97 Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

98 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

99 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

100 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

101 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

102 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)

103 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

104 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

105 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

106 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)



















































































Round Four

107 Cincinnati Bengals

108 Washington Redskins

109 Detroit Lions

110 New York Giants

111 Houston Texans (from Miami Dolphins)

112 Los Angeles Chargers

113 Carolina Panthers

114 Arizona Cardinals

115 Cleveland Browns

116 Jacksonville Jaguars

117 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

118 Denver Broncos

119 Atlanta Falcons

120 New York Jets

121 Las Vegas Raiders

122 Indianapolis Colts

123 Dallas Cowboys

124 Pittsburgh Steelers

125 New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears)

126 Los Angeles Rams

127 Philadelphia Eagles

128 Buffalo Bills

129 Baltimore Ravens (from New England Patriots)

130 New Orleans Saints

131 Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)

132 Minnesota Vikings

133 Seattle Seahawks

134 Atlanta Falcons (from Baltimore Ravens)

135 Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tennessee Titans via Miami Dolphins)

136 Green Bay Packers

137 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers)

138 Kansas City Chiefs

139 New England Patriots (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection))

140 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection))

141 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)

142 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

143 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

144 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)

145 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

146 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)















































































Round Five

147 Cincinnati Bengals

148 Carolina Panthers (from Washington Redskins)

149 Detroit Lions

150 New York Giants

151 Los Angeles Chargers

152 Carolina Panthers

153 Miami Dolphins

154 Miami Dolphins (from Jacksonville Jaguars via Pittsburgh Steelers)

155 Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills via Cleveland Browns)

156 San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)

157 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Atlanta Falcons via Baltimore Ravens)

158 New York Jets

159 Las Vegas Raiders

160 Indianapolis Colts

161 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

162 Washington Redskins (from Seattle Seahawks via Pittsburgh Steelers)

163 Chicago Bears

164 Dallas Cowboys

165 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)

166 Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles)

167 Buffalo Bills

168 Philadelphia Eagles (from New England Patriots)

169 New Orleans Saints

170 Baltimore Ravens (from Minnesota Vikings)

171 Houston Texans

172 New England Patriots (from Detroit Lions via Seattle Seahawks)

173 Miami Dolphins from Baltimore Ravens through Los Angeles Rams

174 Tennessee Titans

175 Green Bay Packers

176 San Francisco 49ers

177 Kansas City Chiefs

178 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

179 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

































































Round Six

180 Cincinnati Bengals

181 Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins)

182 Detroit Lions

183 New York Giants

184 Carolina Panthers

185 Miami Dolphins

186 Los Angeles Chargers

187 Cleveland Browns (from Arizona Cardinals)

188 Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns)

189 Jacksonville Jaguars

190 Philadelphia Eagles (from Atlanta Falcons)

191 New York Jets

192 Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

193 Indianapolis Colts

194 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

195 New England Patriots (from Denver Broncos)

196 Chicago Bears

197 Indianapolis Colts (from Dallas Cowboys via Miami Dolphins)

198 Pittsburgh Steelers

199 Los Angeles Rams

200 Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles)

201 Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)

202 Arizona Cardinals (from New England Patriots)

203 New Orleans Saints

204 New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)

205 Minnesota Vikings

206 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks)

207 Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens via New England Patriots)

208 Green Bay Packers (from Tennessee Titans)

209 Green Bay Packers

210 San Francisco 49ers

211 New York Jets (from Kansas City Chiefs)

212 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

213 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

214 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)





































































Round Seven

215 Cincinnati Bengals

216 Washington Redskins

217 San Francisco 49ers (from Detroit Lions)

218 New York Giants

219 Minnesota Vikings (from Miami Dolphins)

220 Los Angeles Chargers

221 Carolina Panthers

222 Arizona Cardinals

223 Jacksonville Jaguars

224 Tennessee Titans (from Cleveland Browns)

225 Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets)

226 Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas Raiders)

227 Miami Dolphins from Indianapolis Colts

228 Atlanta Falcons (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Philadelphia Eagles)

229 Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos)

230 New England Patriots (from Atlanta Falcons)

231 Dallas Cowboys

232 Pittsburgh Steelers

233 Chicago Bears

234 Los Angeles Rams

235 Detroit Lions (from New England Patriots via Philadelphia Eagles)

236 Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills through Cleveland Browns)

237 Tennessee Titans (from Denver Broncos from New England Patriots)

238 New York Giants (from New Orleans Saints)

239 Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota Vikings)

240 Houston Texans

241 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England Patriots via Seattle Seahawks)

242 Green Bay Packers (from Baltimore Ravens)

243 Tennessee Titans

244 Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)

245 San Francisco 49ers

246 Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City Chiefs)

247 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

248 Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

249 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

250 Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)

251 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)

252 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

253 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

254 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)

255 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

















































































