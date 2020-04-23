2020 NFL draft order: Full round-by-round order of selection from round 1 through 7
The biggest sporting event of the last few months is finally here and the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will be televised this evening at 8:00 pm on multiple networks. It will not be a grand television production taking place live in Las Vegas as was scheduled. Instead, coaches and general managers around the league will be making their picks from the comfort of their own homes. Commissioner Roger Goodell will be in his own basement rather than in front of the Bellagio fountains.
Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman gave a sneak peek at his home setup on Wednesday. The Eagles are slotted to pick at No. 21 this evening, but if history has taught us anything it's that a move from that slot is likely.
The mock drafts have been run for weeks and the real thing finally takes place tonight -- technology willing. Here's our last best guess at who the Eagles will select in round 1 and here's a guide on how to watch online this evening.
Here is the complete draft order:
Round One
1. Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2. Washington Redskins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State
3. Detroit Lions: Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4. New York Giants: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
5. Miami Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6. Los Angeles Chargers: Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7. Carolina Panthers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8. Arizona Cardinals: Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
9 Jacksonville Jaguars
10 Cleveland Browns
11 New York Jets
12 Las Vegas Raiders
13 San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis Colts)
14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
15 Denver Broncos
16 Atlanta Falcons
17 Dallas Cowboys
18 Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
20 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
21 Philadelphia Eagles
22 Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
23 New England Patriots
24 New Orleans Saints
25 Minnesota Vikings
26 Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans)
27 Seattle Seahawks
28 Baltimore Ravens
29 Tennessee Titans
30 Green Bay Packers
31 San Francisco 49ers
32 Kansas City Chiefs
Round Two
33 Cincinnati Bengals
34 Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Redskins)
35 Detroit Lions
36 New York Giants
37 Los Angeles Chargers
38 Carolina Panthers
39 Miami Dolphins
40 Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals)
41 Cleveland Browns
42 Jacksonville Jaguars
43 Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas Raiders)
44 Indianapolis Colts
45 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
46 Denver Broncos
47 Atlanta Falcons
48 New York Jets
49 Pittsburgh Steelers
50 Chicago Bears
51 Dallas Cowboys
52 Los Angeles Rams
53 Philadelphia Eagles
54 Buffalo Bills
55 Baltimore Ravens (from Atlanta Falcons via New England Patriots)
56 Miami Dolphins (from New Orleans Saints)
57 Los Angeles Rams (from Houston Texans)
58 Minnesota Vikings
59 Seattle Seahawks
60 Baltimore Ravens
61 Tennessee Titans
62 Green Bay Packers
63 Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers)
64 Seattle Seahawks (from Kansas City Chiefs)
Round Three
65 Cincinnati Bengals
66 Washington Redskins
67 Detroit Lions
68 New York Jets (from New York Giants)
69 Carolina Panthers
70 Miami Dolphins
71 Los Angeles Chargers
72 Arizona Cardinals
73 Jacksonville Jaguars
74 Cleveland Browns
75 Indianapolis Colts
76 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
77 Denver Broncos
78 Atlanta Falcons
79 New York Jets
80 Las Vegas Raiders
81 Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago Bears)
82 Dallas Cowboys
83 Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers)
84 Los Angeles Rams
85 Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles)
86 Buffalo Bills
87 New England Patriots
88 New Orleans Saints
89 Minnesota Vikings
90 Houston Texans
91 Las Vegas Raiders (from Seattle Seahawks through Houston Texans)
92 Baltimore Ravens
93 Tennessee Titans
94 Green Bay Packers
95 Denver Broncos (from San Francisco 49ers)
96 Kansas City Chiefs
97 Cleveland Browns from Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
98 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
99 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
100 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
101 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
102 Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory Selection)
103 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
104 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
105 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
106 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round Four
107 Cincinnati Bengals
108 Washington Redskins
109 Detroit Lions
110 New York Giants
111 Houston Texans (from Miami Dolphins)
112 Los Angeles Chargers
113 Carolina Panthers
114 Arizona Cardinals
115 Cleveland Browns
116 Jacksonville Jaguars
117 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
118 Denver Broncos
119 Atlanta Falcons
120 New York Jets
121 Las Vegas Raiders
122 Indianapolis Colts
123 Dallas Cowboys
124 Pittsburgh Steelers
125 New England Patriots (from Chicago Bears)
126 Los Angeles Rams
127 Philadelphia Eagles
128 Buffalo Bills
129 Baltimore Ravens (from New England Patriots)
130 New Orleans Saints
131 Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
132 Minnesota Vikings
133 Seattle Seahawks
134 Atlanta Falcons (from Baltimore Ravens)
135 Pittsburgh Steelers (from Tennessee Titans via Miami Dolphins)
136 Green Bay Packers
137 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Denver Broncos via San Francisco 49ers)
138 Kansas City Chiefs
139 New England Patriots (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Compensatory Selection))
140 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Chicago Bears (Compensatory Selection))
141 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
142 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)
143 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
144 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
145 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
146 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
Round Five
147 Cincinnati Bengals
148 Carolina Panthers (from Washington Redskins)
149 Detroit Lions
150 New York Giants
151 Los Angeles Chargers
152 Carolina Panthers
153 Miami Dolphins
154 Miami Dolphins (from Jacksonville Jaguars via Pittsburgh Steelers)
155 Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills via Cleveland Browns)
156 San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)
157 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Atlanta Falcons via Baltimore Ravens)
158 New York Jets
159 Las Vegas Raiders
160 Indianapolis Colts
161 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
162 Washington Redskins (from Seattle Seahawks via Pittsburgh Steelers)
163 Chicago Bears
164 Dallas Cowboys
165 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Los Angeles Rams)
166 Detroit Lions (from Philadelphia Eagles)
167 Buffalo Bills
168 Philadelphia Eagles (from New England Patriots)
169 New Orleans Saints
170 Baltimore Ravens (from Minnesota Vikings)
171 Houston Texans
172 New England Patriots (from Detroit Lions via Seattle Seahawks)
173 Miami Dolphins from Baltimore Ravens through Los Angeles Rams
174 Tennessee Titans
175 Green Bay Packers
176 San Francisco 49ers
177 Kansas City Chiefs
178 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
179 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
Round Six
180 Cincinnati Bengals
181 Denver Broncos (from Washington Redskins)
182 Detroit Lions
183 New York Giants
184 Carolina Panthers
185 Miami Dolphins
186 Los Angeles Chargers
187 Cleveland Browns (from Arizona Cardinals)
188 Buffalo Bills (from Cleveland Browns)
189 Jacksonville Jaguars
190 Philadelphia Eagles (from Atlanta Falcons)
191 New York Jets
192 Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders)
193 Indianapolis Colts
194 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
195 New England Patriots (from Denver Broncos)
196 Chicago Bears
197 Indianapolis Colts (from Dallas Cowboys via Miami Dolphins)
198 Pittsburgh Steelers
199 Los Angeles Rams
200 Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles)
201 Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo Bills)
202 Arizona Cardinals (from New England Patriots)
203 New Orleans Saints
204 New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)
205 Minnesota Vikings
206 Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks)
207 Buffalo Bills (from Baltimore Ravens via New England Patriots)
208 Green Bay Packers (from Tennessee Titans)
209 Green Bay Packers
210 San Francisco 49ers
211 New York Jets (from Kansas City Chiefs)
212 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
213 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
214 Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory Selection)
Round Seven
215 Cincinnati Bengals
216 Washington Redskins
217 San Francisco 49ers (from Detroit Lions)
218 New York Giants
219 Minnesota Vikings (from Miami Dolphins)
220 Los Angeles Chargers
221 Carolina Panthers
222 Arizona Cardinals
223 Jacksonville Jaguars
224 Tennessee Titans (from Cleveland Browns)
225 Baltimore Ravens (from New York Jets)
226 Chicago Bears (from Las Vegas Raiders)
227 Miami Dolphins from Indianapolis Colts
228 Atlanta Falcons (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers via Philadelphia Eagles)
229 Washington Redskins (from Denver Broncos)
230 New England Patriots (from Atlanta Falcons)
231 Dallas Cowboys
232 Pittsburgh Steelers
233 Chicago Bears
234 Los Angeles Rams
235 Detroit Lions (from New England Patriots via Philadelphia Eagles)
236 Green Bay Packers (from Buffalo Bills through Cleveland Browns)
237 Tennessee Titans (from Denver Broncos from New England Patriots)
238 New York Giants (from New Orleans Saints)
239 Buffalo Bills (from Minnesota Vikings)
240 Houston Texans
241 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from New England Patriots via Seattle Seahawks)
242 Green Bay Packers (from Baltimore Ravens)
243 Tennessee Titans
244 Cleveland Browns (from Green Bay Packers)
245 San Francisco 49ers
246 Miami Dolphins (from Kansas City Chiefs)
247 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
248 Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
249 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
250 Houston Texans (Compensatory Selection)
251 Miami Dolphins (Compensatory Selection)
252 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
253 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
254 Denver Broncos (Compensatory Selection)
255 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
