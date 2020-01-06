2020 NFL draft order: Eagles' slot is set — how should they use it?

Football seasons move fast, and the Eagles' crushing postseason loss Sunday suddenly shifted the team's focus from production to potential. The NFL Draft is 108 days away, and the Birds clearly need some help to return to the Super Bowl in 2021.

Because the Titans - who, like the Eagles finished 9-7 during the regular season - managed to knock off the Patriots in Foxborough, the Eagles have the No. 21 pick on April 23, the lowest pick in the NFC East and four picks after the Cowboys.

After an underwhelming first year from JJ Arcega-Whiteside, and otherwise aging or unproductive options, wide receiver should be a primary focus. The order can obviously change before Roger Goodell reads the Eagles' selection live from Nevada, but the options in the draft's first round seem like a perfect fit for the Birds.

ESPN's Todd McShay has eight - eight! - wide receivers among his Top 32 prospects, including four in his Top 16. Teams like Washington (No. 2), the Giants (No. 4), and the Cardinals (No. 8) could be eyeing wideouts to help their young quarterbacks figure things out, but it's likely a few game-changing receivers will still be available when the Eagles pick.

Two of CBS Sports' regular mock drafters have the Birds taking Clemson wideout Tee Higgins (56 catches, 1,115 yards, 13 TD in 2019), while Walter Football's mock has LSU wideout Justin Jefferson (102 catches, 1,434 yards, 18 TD) headed to Philly. Elsewhere, USA Today mocked Alabama wideout Henry Ruggs III (40 catches, 746 yards, 7 TD) to the Eagles.

Of course, the Eagles' record of picking wide receivers in the first round this millenium is hit-or-miss. The last time the Eagles picked a wideout in the first round they selected Nelson Agholor in 2015, not exactly the world's most successful choice. Before Agholor it was Jeremy Maclin, who had a few great years in Philly, in 2009, and before Maclin it was good old Freddie Mitchell in 2001. It's a mixed bag.

If Roseman and the Eagles buck popular opinion and instead opt to shore up the defensive side of the ball, cornerbacks like Alabama's Xavier McKinney and Florida's CJ Henderson could be available to help the secondary, which was gashed time and again by talented receivers this year, including DK Metcalf in Sunday's loss.



Oh, and one last parting thought to haunt your offseason: the last time the Eagles picked a player at No. 21, they drafted firefighting Danny Watkins. So there's that.





