2020 NFL Draft offers 49ers potential replacements for Jimmie Ward

If Jimmie Ward does not return to the 49ers, the club can be expected to plug in a younger, less-expensive player to replace him.

It could be Tarvarius Moore, who is back at his natural position of free safety after spending his rookie season of 2018 learning the craft of cornerback.

But the 49ers could also be expected to add to their depth and competition with the selection of a safety in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The 49ers own the No. 31 overall pick in the draft. After that, they do not have another selection until the fifth round. Here are some of their options, whether they keep their first-round pick or can move back to obtain selections on Day 2:

Antoine Winfield Jr., Minnesota

Do not let his size fool you. At 5-foot-9, 203 pounds, Antoine Winfield Jr. has some limitations. But he has the instincts, smarts and playmaking ability to make up for his, um, shortcomings.

"I think versatility is my best attribute," Winfield said at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I can pretty much play anywhere. Also, create takeaways. That's my goal, to create takeaways for my team and that gives us the best opportunity to win. I'm going to do everything in my power to do that."

He had seven interceptions last season before declaring for the draft.

Kyle Dugger, Lenoir-Rhyne

Kyle Dugger (6-1, 217) is a small-college player who continues to attract a lot of attention as a possible pick late in the first round or the second round. The 49ers have gone to having their safeties become more interchangeable, and Dugger has the ability to play center field or close to the line of scrimmage.

What does not get talked about as much?

"Probably my intelligence and my hunger for the game, my hunger to be a great player," he said at the combine. "I feel that's something that's not been said too much."

Ashtyn Davis, California

Ashtyn Davis (6-1, 202) set the Cal record in the 60-meter hurdles during the indoor track season. He was the Pac-12 champion in the 110 hurdles. His athleticism is obvious, as the Santa Cruz native proved on Instagram when he took a leap off a cliff into the Pacific Ocean.

"I've played corner, I've played nickel, even (linebacker) in a couple of packages and, obviously safety," he said. "So I think that I'm comfortable everywhere on the field. But I think that my deep defense is my best attribute."

Davis had six interceptions over his final two college seasons.

