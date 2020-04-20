2020 NFL draft: What the odds tell us about Eagles' 1st-round pick

Mock drafts are flooding the internet as we've entered NFL draft week. NBC Sports Philadelphia released its own mock draft Monday morning with Eagles Insider Reuben Frank selecting a wide receiver to bolster the Birds' offense (see mock draft).

Meanwhile, NBC Sports' Peter King also released his mock draft Monday. To no surprise, King also has the Eagles selecting a wide receiver. However, what may be a little bit of a surprise is King has the Eagles picking Henry Ruggs III from Alabama. This should be intriguing to Eagles fans as most experts have Ruggs being selected in the middle of the first round.

From a sports betting perspective, a Ruggs selection by the Eagles might also fill up your pockets if one thinks that scenario plays out. On DraftKings Sportsbook, you can bet the Eagles to pick Ruggs at +1000 (a $100 bet will pay $1,000). That's two reasons to root for Ruggs to slip: one to bulk up your wallet and the other to give Carson Wentz another weapon. I'm sure Wentz wouldn't mind having DeSean Jackson and Ruggs' 4.27 40-yard dash time blazing downfield come Week 1.

Ruggs falling to 21 (if the Eagles stay at that position) would be interesting, considering the over/under on his draft selection is at 13.5 on most sportsbooks. BetMGM has Ruggs' over of 13.5 at +100 ($100 bet has a payout of $100), while his under is at -121.

Over the last month, LSU receiver Justin Jefferson has been listed as the favorite for the Eagles to take with their first pick on Thursday. On FanDuel Sportsbook nothing has changed on that front, with Jefferson as the front-runner at +155 ($100 wager pays $155). He's followed by Baylor's Denzel Mims (+500), Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb (+750), Ruggs (+750), and TCU's Jalen Reagor (+1,100).

If you want to wager in a more general sense, then the Eagles picking a receiver (-200) with their top pick is the favorite choice on PlaySugarhouse.com Sportsbook. A $200 wager will earn $100. Linebacker (+450), cornerback (+450) and safety (+800) fall in line behind receiver.

We are days away from seeing who the newest addition is to the Eagles' nest. The sportsbooks are all leaning toward a receiver being the top choice. Now we just have to get inside the mind of Howie Roseman while shopping around for the best value. Whoever is selected will be the King of Philadelphia for a day ... unless the Eagles opt to land their Queen, as in LSU linebacker Patrick Queen. He's listed at +1300 on FanDuel to be the Eagles' top choice.

