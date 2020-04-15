2020 NFL Draft: Mike Trout wants the Eagles to give Carson Wentz weapons

Mike Trout was supposed to be playing baseball in Miami on Wednesday, but instead he made an appearance on NBCSN's Lunch Talk Live with Mike Tirico to chat about the NFL Draft.

With just eight days until the first pick is in, everyone is watching for signals on how the Eagles will use the No. 21 pick, including Trout, who is of course a noted Birds superfan.

Tirico asked Trout on Wednesday what he thinks Howie Roseman should do with the team's first pick, and Trout didn't even hesitate:

I think we need to get some receivers for Carson. We've got some great receivers, obviously, with [DeSean Jackson] and Alshon [Jeffery], but get a young stud in here. There's a lot of great receivers in this draft, and I'm sure Howie will make the right decision. I'm looking forward to the season, and hopefully they start on time, and we're not even talking about this next year.

Sounds like Trout has been reading up on this year's historically deep wide receiver draft.

Trout didn't tip his hand in any particular direction - Should the Birds trade up for a guy like Henry Ruggs? Should they hope Justin Jefferson is available at 21? - but he definitely fits in with Eagles fans' overwhelming sentiment.

He also described a little bit of... let's say friendly jabbing at the Linc from Birds fans last season, after he signed a mega-deal with the Angels, effectively turning down a chance to sign with Bryce Harper and the Phillies:

It was a little crazy - it was just a couple games after I signed that contract with the Angels, I got a little smack talk when I got to the stadium. But I can't say enough about Eagles fans, just Philadelphia fans, just the passion they have for their sports. I'm one of them, obviously, watching the Eagles games every Sunday. Like I said, there's nothing better than rockin at the Linc on a Monday night or Sunday night.

Sounds like the full Philly experience to me. Here's hoping Trout gets to watch the Eagles in his normal field-level seats this season.

